 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

GM owners now have access to over 17,800 Tesla Superchargers more public chargers

Good news for GM car owners

By
2023 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Pickup front end angle driving down a busy city street.
GMC / GMC

One of the biggest barriers to entry in the booming EV market is range anxiety, a fear that the car’s battery will be depleted and the driver will be hopelessly lost and stuck in some remote part of the world. This fear stems from the perceived lack of supporting infrastructure for the EV market, meaning that it feels as though there are far more electric vehicles humming about than there are convenient and plentiful places to charge them.

Thankfully, General Motors has taken a big step towards resolving this issue. A new GM-approved NACS DC adaptor will now be available through the General’s various subsidiary apps, along with added assistance for locating, charging, and paying for that power.

Recommended Videos

That adaptor will now grant GM EV owners access to more than 17,800 chargers in the Tesla Supercharger Network, bringing the total number of available charging stations to 231,800 public Level 2 and DC fast chargers in North America (as of this writing). Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy says in a press release:

Related

“GM’s ongoing efforts to help accelerate the expansion of public charging infrastructure is an integral part of our commitment to an all-electric future. Enabling access to even more publicly available fast chargers represents yet another way GM is focused on further improving the customer experience and making the transition to electric more seamless.”

The GM-approved NACS DC adaptor will be available through multiple suppliers for an MSRP of $225, which is a small price to pay to alleviate a significant amount of range anxiety for thousands of EV owners and potential owners moving forward.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Would you take the Aston Martin Vantage supercar camping? These guys did
A very creative way to trash a rare supercar
Aston Martin Vantage AMR

Everyone has a silly idea from time to time, and some folks even follow through with said ideas, but taking an Aston Martin Vantage AMR car camping is on an entirely different level. To state the obvious, the $110,000 limited edition supercar isn’t designed for overlanding. Despite its somewhat mediocre performance figures, it’s at its best when whipping around a track or cruising down a particularly challenging backroad. It’s not really meant for dodging jagged rocks and navigating across rivers.

Despite all this, a father-son duo who post car-related content as "The Satin Crew," who seemingly have more luxury cars than sense, decided to tail a RAM 1500 TRX down an off-road trail in a Vantage AMR. It’s part of a "supercar camping" trend that the pair are trying to start via their Instagram and YouTube channels. Accompanying the Vantage was a band of fellow high-performance adventurers in a BMW E36 M3, a Mercedes-AMG GT R, and a Mercedes-AMG G63, respectively. The RAM 1500, which was by far the only sensible choice for this venture, had a Hellcat engine in it. Because why not, at this point.

Read more
I drove the Maserati MC20 Cielo and it was a head turner
The Maserati MC20 Cielo is a quick, surprisingly comfortable, head turner
Maserati MC20 Cielo

The Maserati MC20 Cielo sits at the top of the Trident’s current lineup. The Italian manufacturer has it labeled as a “Super Sports Car,” which invokes certain imagery and avoids directly dropping the vehicle into an established high-performance category. However, looking at the specs, calling it a supercar is more than fair.

Those specs are as follows: 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0 liter Nettuno V6 engine, an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with overdrive, mid-engine configuration, and a 3252-pound curb weight. The “Cielo” designation marks this model as a convertible, though aside from the retractable glass roof the specs are essentially the same as you’d find in a non-convertible MC20.

Read more
F1 driver Fernando Alonso takes delivery of F1-based Aston Martin Valkyrie
Fernando Alonso drives home the same brand he drives in F1 races
F1 driver Fernando Alonso's personal Aston Martin Valkyrie, front view with Alonzo squatted next to the car.

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso sure likes his team's road cars, just look at his personal vehicles. Earlier this Alonso commissioned a custom track-focused street-legal Aston Martin super sports car that inspired Aston Martin's Q Division to launch Valiant, a 38-vehicle special edition. This month, Alonso followed up when he took delivery of his personal Valkyrie, Aston Martin's hypercar for the road based on the Aston Martin Aramo AMR24 F1 race car.
Why Alonso's Valkyrie is such a big deal

Alonso's Valkyrie not only underscores his commitment to Aston Martin as a team driver but also represents his involvement in the evolution of the current F1 racing car and the Valkyrie.

Read more