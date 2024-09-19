Good news for GM car owners

One of the biggest barriers to entry in the booming EV market is range anxiety, a fear that the car’s battery will be depleted and the driver will be hopelessly lost and stuck in some remote part of the world. This fear stems from the perceived lack of supporting infrastructure for the EV market, meaning that it feels as though there are far more electric vehicles humming about than there are convenient and plentiful places to charge them.

Thankfully, General Motors has taken a big step towards resolving this issue. A new GM-approved NACS DC adaptor will now be available through the General’s various subsidiary apps, along with added assistance for locating, charging, and paying for that power.

Recommended Videos

That adaptor will now grant GM EV owners access to more than 17,800 chargers in the Tesla Supercharger Network, bringing the total number of available charging stations to 231,800 public Level 2 and DC fast chargers in North America (as of this writing). Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy says in a press release:

“GM’s ongoing efforts to help accelerate the expansion of public charging infrastructure is an integral part of our commitment to an all-electric future. Enabling access to even more publicly available fast chargers represents yet another way GM is focused on further improving the customer experience and making the transition to electric more seamless.”

The GM-approved NACS DC adaptor will be available through multiple suppliers for an MSRP of $225, which is a small price to pay to alleviate a significant amount of range anxiety for thousands of EV owners and potential owners moving forward.