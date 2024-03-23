GM, Tesla, and Lincoln draw the most loyalty

When was the last time you said, “I really love this car,” to anyone, or even yourself? Maybe it was back when you had that 1965 Mustang convertible or Chevy Corvette that got you that first date in high school. Or maybe it was when you figured out that, yes, you can actually fit a full drum set into the back of that Pontiac Trans Am WS6 to get to band practice in college. Or maybe it was just last week if you happen to own one of S&P Global Mobility’s loyalty award winners, which for 2023 include Tesla, GM, and Lincoln (yes, that Lincoln).

GM wins Overall Loyalty to Manufacturer

For 2023 GM continues its dynasty run in this category, marking its ninth consecutive win. Even more impressive than its current Tom Brady-esque run is the fact that GM has won this title 20 times out of the last 28 years.

Tesla wins Overall Loyalty to Make

Somewhat unsurprisingly, upstart Tesla rolls into this awards ceremony and cleaned up. Winning its second consecutive ‘Overall Loyalty to Make’ award, Elon Musk’s cash cow also added ‘Highest Conquest Percentage,’ ‘Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make,’ and ‘Ethnic Market Loyalty to Make’ awards to its stable.

Lincoln Nautilus wins Overall Loyalty to Model

Having won back-to-back awards in the ‘Luxury Mid-Size Utility segment, the Lincoln Nautilus also walked away with the inaugural ‘Loyalty to Model award for 2023. According to the report, “more than 42% of Nautilus owners returning to market for their next vehicle chose another Nautilus during the calendar year 2023.”

And the winner is …

A complete list of 2023 award winners follows:

MANUFACTURER AND MAKE LOYALTY AWARDS WINNER Overall Loyalty to Manufacturer General Motors* Overall Loyalty to Make Tesla* Overall Loyalty to Model (new award for 2023) Lincoln Nautilus Ethnic Market Loyalty to Make Tesla* Most Improved Make Loyalty Acura Overall Loyalty to Dealer Nissan Highest Conquest Percentage Tesla* Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make Tesla* Most Improved Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make Mitsubishi SEGMENT MODEL LOYALTY AWARDS WINNER Small Utility Nissan Rogue Mid-Size Utility Jeep Grand Cherokee Full-Size Utility Ford Expedition Mid-Size Pickup Ford Maverick Light-Duty Pickup Ford F-Series* Heavy-Duty Pickup GMC Sierra 2500/3500 Van Chrysler Pacifica Sports Car Dodge Challenger* Small Car Chevrolet Bolt* Large Car Honda Accord Luxury Small Utility Lincoln Corsair Luxury Mid-Size Utility Lincoln Nautilus* Luxury Full-Size Utility Land Rover Range Rover* Luxury Sports Car Porsche 911 Luxury Small Car Cadillac CT5 Luxury Mid-Size Car Lexus ES* Luxury Full-Size Car Mercedes-Benz S-Class*

Note: *Asterisk denotes a repeat winner from the 2022 awards.

