What do Tesla, GM, and Lincoln have in common? The most loyal car buyers, new report says

GM, Tesla, and Lincoln draw the most loyalty

Lou Ruggieri
By

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 rear end angle from passenger's side parked on a track with trees in the back.

When was the last time you said, “I really love this car,” to anyone, or even yourself? Maybe it was back when you had that 1965 Mustang convertible or Chevy Corvette that got you that first date in high school. Or maybe it was when you figured out that, yes, you can actually fit a full drum set into the back of that Pontiac Trans Am WS6 to get to band practice in college. Or maybe it was just last week if you happen to own one of S&P Global Mobility’s loyalty award winners, which for 2023 include Tesla, GM, and Lincoln (yes, that Lincoln).

GM wins Overall Loyalty to Manufacturer

For 2023 GM continues its dynasty run in this category, marking its ninth consecutive win. Even more impressive than its current Tom Brady-esque run is the fact that GM has won this title 20 times out of the last 28 years.

Tesla wins Overall Loyalty to Make

Tesla group photo with Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y parked in front of charger during sunset.
Tesla

Somewhat unsurprisingly, upstart Tesla rolls into this awards ceremony and cleaned up. Winning its second consecutive ‘Overall Loyalty to Make’ award, Elon Musk’s cash cow also added ‘Highest Conquest Percentage,’ ‘Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make,’ and ‘Ethnic Market Loyalty to Make’ awards to its stable.

Lincoln Nautilus wins Overall Loyalty to Model

Lincoln Nautilus
Lincoln / Lincoln

Having won back-to-back awards in the ‘Luxury Mid-Size Utility segment, the Lincoln Nautilus also walked away with the inaugural ‘Loyalty to Model award for 2023. According to the report, “more than 42% of Nautilus owners returning to market for their next vehicle chose another Nautilus during the calendar year 2023.”

And the winner is …

White Porsche 911 front end from the ground on asphalt in sunset.
Porsche / Porsche

A complete list of 2023 award winners follows:

MANUFACTURER AND MAKE LOYALTY AWARDS

WINNER

Overall Loyalty to Manufacturer

General Motors*

Overall Loyalty to Make

Tesla*

Overall Loyalty to Model (new award for 2023)

Lincoln Nautilus

Ethnic Market Loyalty to Make

Tesla*

Most Improved Make Loyalty

Acura

Overall Loyalty to Dealer

Nissan

Highest Conquest Percentage

Tesla*

Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make

Tesla*

Most Improved Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make

Mitsubishi

SEGMENT MODEL LOYALTY AWARDS

WINNER

Small Utility

Nissan Rogue

Mid-Size Utility

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Full-Size Utility

Ford Expedition

Mid-Size Pickup

Ford Maverick

Light-Duty Pickup

Ford F-Series*

Heavy-Duty Pickup

GMC Sierra 2500/3500

Van

Chrysler Pacifica

Sports Car

Dodge Challenger*

Small Car

Chevrolet Bolt*

Large Car

Honda Accord

Luxury Small Utility

Lincoln Corsair

Luxury Mid-Size Utility

Lincoln Nautilus*

Luxury Full-Size Utility

Land Rover Range Rover*

Luxury Sports Car

Porsche 911

Luxury Small Car

Cadillac CT5

Luxury Mid-Size Car

Lexus ES*

Luxury Full-Size Car

Mercedes-Benz S-Class*

Note: *Asterisk denotes a repeat winner from the 2022 awards.

