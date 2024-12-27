 Skip to main content
These are the most reliable used cars according to Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports' most reliable used cars

By
longest lasting cars 2019 toyota avalon hybrid 1200x800
Toyota / Toyota

With the cost of a new car hovering around $49,000, more and more people are turning to the used car market to find their next ride. Seeing this trend, Consumer Reports has turned to its members to survey owners of 5- to 10-year-old vehicles to find out which brand of used car is the most reliable out there. Recently, Subaru won CR’s most reliable new car brand, but (spoiler alert) it did not emerge victorious in the used car contest.

More than 150,000 vehicles ranging from model years 2015 to 2020 were surveyed. Reliability was calculated after studying twenty potential problem areas for each brand’s eligible vehicles and assigning a weighted score to each category – the bigger the problem, the lower the score. Consumer Reports only used brands and models for which it had at least five years of data.

1 – Lexus

Lexus logo
The Manual

Following up on its number two ranking for most reliable new cars, Lexus takes the top spot for the most reliable used cars. Eligible models include the ES, ES Hybrid, GS, GX, NX, NX Hybrid, RX, RX Hybrid, RX L, and UX. With a score of 81 (out of 100), Toyota’s luxury division pulls out a seven-point win over its parent company, proving that sometimes you really do get what you pay for.

2 – Toyota

2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Review
Joel Patel/The Manual / The Manual

Not surprisingly, the company that makes the third most reliable new cars also makes the second most reliable used cars. While its CEO’s anti-EV statement a few months back seemed highly controversial at the time, it seems that the brand’s commitment to hybrids has paid off when it comes to long-term reliability.

“Brands like Lexus and Toyota have a history of conservative redesigns, incrementally improving their entire product line rather than introducing many all-new systems,” says Steven Elek, CR’s senior automotive data analyst. “Our data consistently shows over time that cars from those brands are reliable when new, and they continue to be reliable as they age.”

3 – Mazda

Mazda
The Manual

Perhaps one of the more surprising rankings in both the new and used car reliability list is the zoomy Mazda’s showing. Ranked sixth in terms of new car reliability, it scores third in the used car realm.  With the 3, 6, CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-9, and venerable MX-5 Miata, this Japanese carmaker offers a sporty, fun, and fiscally sound choice for anyone looking for a used vehicle.

4 – Honda

Honda Civic Type R
Joel Patel / The Manual

Coming in at the exact same position in both the new and used car reliability ratings, Honda and its luxury division Acura come in fourth and fifth, with a single point separating the two. Despite having a plethora of eligible vehicles that includes the Accord, Accord Hybrid, Civic, Clarity, CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Fit, HR-V, Insight, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline, Honda’s reliability is not limited to only a select few entrants.

5 – Acura

Acura logo
Photo by Miles Branman / The Manual

Checking in fifth with only the MDX, RDX, and TLX in the running, Acura scored just a point lower at 55 than its parent company, which had 13 models in the contest. But, the luxury carmaker proves that even with one sedan and two SUVs, if you do things right, three vehicles are enough.

6 – Buick

2019 Buick Regal Avenir
Buick

Checking in as the first domestically based auto manufacturer, Buick checks in sixth and scores a respectable 53 points out of 100 with five eligible models: the Enclave, Encore, Encore GX, Envision, and LaCrosse. Up five spots from its new car reliability ranking of 11th, Buick’s commitment to consistency and lack of potentially troublesome new models pays off in the used car department.

7 – Volvo

Volvo
Volvo

The Swedish-based brand scored 49 points in the Consumer Reports analysis. With the S60, V60, XC40, XC60, and XC70, Volvo offers a unique premium vehicle with a top-10 reliability, which is an eight-spot jump up from its 15th-ranked New Car Ranking.

Nissan

Nissan sits eighth in CR’s used car reliability rankings. Eligible models include the Altima, Frontier, Leaf, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, and Sentra. Up four spots from its 12th-ranked new car placement, Nissan represents the final Japanese-based company on Consumer Reports’ list.

9 – Subaru

In what feels like a precipitous fall from grace after its pole position ranking in the new car reliability rankings, Subaru’s used car score of 48 is still enough to keep it inside the top ten. With the Ascent, Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Outback, and XV Crosstrek, Subaru continues to offer plenty of safe and versatile options (albeit slightly less reliably) for used car buyers.

Subaru logo
Pascal Huot / Adobe Stock

10 – Cadillac

Cadillac
The Manual

Rounding out the top ten is the GM’s luxury division, Cadillac. Although it has come out with a host of new vehicles within the last five years, just the SRX and XT5 served as eligible models. Caddy jumps up considerably from its next-to-last-place 21st ranking in the Consumer Reports new car reliability.

The complete list from 1 to 26

Rank

Brand

Score
1 Lexus 81
2 Toyota 74
3 Mazda 63
4 Honda 56
5 Acura 55
6 Buick 53
7 Volvo 49
8 Nissan 49
9 Subaru 48
10 Cadillac 48
11 Mercedes-Benz 47
12 BMW 45
13 Lincoln 43
14 Audi 42
15 Tesla 40
16 Volkswagen 40
17 Chevrolet 40
18 Ram 38
19 Ford 38
20 Kia 37
21 GMC 36
22 Hyundai 36
23 Mini 33
24 Dodge 32
25 Jeep 31
26 Chrysler 29

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
