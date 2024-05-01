Aston Martin introduces a new era of V12 gas engines

Calling it “The Dawn of A New V12 Era,” Aston Martin unveiled a new V12 engine on May 1, 2024. The 12-cylinder turbocharged engine will power upcoming flagship and limited edition models beginning later in 2024.

Why the Aston Martin V12 matters

Dawn of a new V12 era | All Will Be Vanquished

Happy 25th Anniversary. Aston Martin’s first V12 was a 5.9-liter, naturally aspirated gasoline engine introduced in 1999 for the Aston Martin DB7 Vantage. The new turbocharged engine continues the 25-year V12 lineage for Aston Martin.

Aston Martin’s renewed commitment to the 12-cylinder internal combustion engine (ICE) platform is a notable statement coming at a time when most of the automotive world is transforming to battery electric power.

In a news release announcing the new V12, Aston Martin characterizes the motor as a guardian of ICEs: “A showcase for exceptional in-house engineering ability, it is a defiant defender of emotional engagement, promising visceral performance for those who understand the direct route to a heart-pounding drive.”

What’s new in the new Aston Martin V12

The only specifications released so far are that the engine produces 824 horsepower and 738 ft-lb of torque. Aston Martin completely redesigned the previous V12 for the new release for “unprecedented performance and efficiency.” Most technical details will be public when the first model using the engine launches later this year.

The company highlighted a range of changes in the V12 engine, including higher speed, reduced inertia turbochargers for greater performance and throttle response, stronger cylinder block and conrods, along with cylinder heads redesigned with new intake and exhaust ports and reprofiled camshafts.

Aston Martin engineers also repositioned the V12’s spark plugs and incorporated higher flowrate fuel injectors for higher efficiency and performance.

What the new V12 engine means for Aston Martin

Aston Martin’s announcement of the new V12 is a strong, forward-looking statement. There’s no sense of this engine being a final edition or farewell to fossil-fueled power, like Jaguar Land Rover’s announcement of the last gas Jaguar.

“The V12 engine has long been a symbol of power and prestige, but it is also a statement of engineering passion and technical prowess. With 835PS and 1000Nm of torque this unparalleled engine represents nothing less than the dawn of a dazzling new V12 era for Aston Martin.” — Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer Roberto Fedeli

Aston Martin is leaning away from EVs for now

As we reported earlier this year, Aston Martin is holding off its first EV because the company believes its customers want the sensory experiences of gas-powered performance vehicles. When Aston Martin introduced the new Vantage sports car, the Vantage GT3 race car, and the AMR24 Formula 1 race car in February 2024, the theme of the event was “Engineered for real drivers,” reflecting the brand’s focus on people who identify with powerful motors.

Aston Martin continued the theme in the final statement of the new V12 announcement: “All will be vanquished.”

