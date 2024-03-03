 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Aston Martin delays launch of its first EV, says drivers don’t want electric cars

Aston Martin postpones its EV debut due to lack of interest

Lou Ruggieri
By
Electric vehicle symbol
Michael Marais / Unsplash

You may have thought it was just a conversation you were only having with your friends or coworkers; the idea that although electric cars seem to be all the rage, and every headline is “Tesla, Tesla, Tesla!” there seems to be some more significant facets of the EV world that don’t quite make sense yet.

When Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda boldly claimed that EVs would never dominate the auto market, the initial blowback was fierce, with some claiming he was just too conservative and unwilling to embrace the future. But now, we hear that the legendary carmaker Aston Martin has decided to delay the launch of its first-ever electric car due to the lack of consumer demand.

Aston Martin DBS
Aston Martin

Drivers want “the sports car smell, feel, and noise” of a petrol engine

Executive chairman of Aston Martin, Lawrence Stroll said of the company’s EV status, “All our technologies are in place… Everything is in place. The only thing that isn’t in place is the consumer demand at this early stage.”

Recommended Videos

While there are many logistical obstacles that face the implementation of an EV infrastructure (battery disposal and replacement, adequate amount of charging stations, tire usage, etc.), one of the biggest drawbacks to the adoption of electric cars is their severe lack of driver engagement.

Related

Stroll echoed the sentiment that seems to be prevalent in many areas around the world concerning EVs: “What we are feeling is there are people that still want some electrification to drive around the city for five, or 10, or 15 miles but still have the sports car smell and feel and noise when you get onto the auto routes.”

Aston Martin Vantage sports car, Aston Martin AMR24 Formula 1race care and Aston Martin Vantage GT3 racer lined up across a racetrack.
Aston Martin / Aston Martin

Hybrids may be a bigger bridge than expected

While hybrid cars may have felt like simply an intermediate step between internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles, the reality is that they may be around far longer than many anticipated. Although its EV is delayed until at least 2026, Aston Martin says that it will continue to build hybrid cars to maximize the benefits that both types of motors can bring.

Having driven a BMW i8 on a 1500-mile round-trip from New Jersey to Niagara Falls and back, we can attest to the fact that having the highway frugality of an electric motor to keep fuel economy high, while also having the added benefit of a traditional ICE motor to rely upon for not only power, but to ensure that even in the most remote regions of upstate New York, we wouldn’t be stranded, made for an incredibly enjoyable adventure.

All of this is not to say that the march toward EVs is going to stop. Stroll adds, “As far as the BEV (battery electric vehicle) is concerned, we believe consumer demand was just not at the pace of all the analysts and the politicians. We do believe it will be there in the future – it’s not going away. We just think there’s a slight delay to the project.”

Undoubtedly, EVs will continue to populate our roadways as time goes on, but at least for now, we can still look forward to hearing the rumble of an Aston Martin V-12, and maybe a bit better fuel economy around town to boot. Now, that would be a fun conversation to have with your friends at the next get-together.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Consumer Reports study makes a strong case for why you should not buy an electric car or plug-in hybrid car
Gas-powered cars are still far more reliable, it seems
Electric vehicles charging.

A few short years ago, siblings in the back of cars would have to rely on made-up games like counting red cars to pass the time on long road trips. Today, with the number of in-car screens and WiFi hotspots, it would be a surprise if kids even look out the windows of a car anymore. But, if counting games were still a thing, then 'Spot the electric car' would undoubtedly be an extremely time-consuming activity.

The EV revolution is alive and well, but we seem to forget that, like those children, most of the technology behind this hard-charging movement is still in its infancy and, thus, prone to reliability issues. Consumer Reports has released a study that proves that both EVs and PHEVs are far less reliable than the gas-powered cars they are trying to replace.

Read more
Don’t believe in electric cars? Audi just sold a record number of cars thanks to its e-tron EV lineup
EV sales push Audi to record numbers
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

Change is hard, even when it is a good thing. Despite all of the positive news and reports on the benefits of the EV revolution that is inevitably headed our way, many are still averse to the transition. Maybe it is the mute tone with which EVs muster their power, or perhaps the lack of a need for a manual transmission, and thus, a diminished driving experience.

But, in recent years, we've seen how BMW has used sound pumped into the cabin via the stereo to increase the visceral nature of cars like its magnificent i8 hybrid. We have also recently reported on how Toyota has a faux manual EV transmission in the works to keep the idea of an authentic driving experience, one worth having.
The Q4 e-tron Sportback sales grew by 352%
A new update from Audi tells us that the tide may be turning, and more people may be for evolution than against it for the first time.

Read more
You can now join the wait list for the Range Rover Electric, and here’s why you may want to
Hurry to get your name on the Range Rover Electric wait list
Range Rover Electric now open for preorders.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) opened the wait list for Range Rover Electric (RRE)pre-orders. There's no confirmed production model release date, but JLR reports the "highest levels of client demand in our 53-history" for the Range Rover Electric.

JLR committed the Jaguar branch of the company to all EVs for new models with the announcement of the last gas Jags. Land Rover will continue to build conventional V8s along with mild hybrid (MHEV) and plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) Range Rovers, but the biggest stir is for the new Range Rover Electric.

Read more