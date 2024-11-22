The Valkyrie hypercar will compete in top FIA and IMSA world title events

Aston Martin announced that Alex Riberas and Harry Tincknell will be the first drivers to race the new Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar.

The Aston Martin THOR team intends to run the Valkyrie in the Qatar 1812km completion on February 28 in the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). The team will also compete in the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IMSA) at the 12 Hours of Sebring from March 12 to 14.

Aston Martin Valkyrie



The Valkyrie has nearly completed homologation testing for both the FIA and IMSA. This will be the first time an FIA Hypercar specification race car will compete in both the WEC and IMSA competitions. The two Valkyries have 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated V12 engines and race-optimized carbon fiber chassis.

“There is still a long road ahead, and I think I speak for all of us when I say we can’t wait to go racing with this incredible car. It’s a special honour to run a team with this iconic brand and to be able to take the Aston Martin wings back to where they belong, at the very pinnacle of endurance racing,” said Ian James, Aston Martin THOR team principal.

The drivers



Harry Tincknell is a previous 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, when he drove an Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE in 2020 in the LMGTE Pro class with Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin.

Tincknell said, “Aston Martin has an incredible history in sportscar racing and this is really a ‘pinch myself moment’. Of course, I have great memories of Le Mans in 2020, and the aim is to repeat that feat with Valkyrie. It’s a dream come true.”

Alex Riberas is a former star on Aston Martin’s Heart of Racing team and is moving up from GT racing to drive the second Valkyrie. Riberas said, “I have been a part of The Heart of Racing for the past 10 years and to be able to continue my journey with them, now at the pinnacle of endurance racing, is simply a dream come true.”