Charge your EQS while you enjoy a skinny flat white double espresso at Starbucks

The Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging division and Starbucks announced a new collaboration to open public charging stations at more than 100 Starbucks stores nationwide. The Mercedes-Benz Wallbox smart charger for home charging is available now, and many Starbucks locations are close to EV charging stations, but working together to build out a public charging network supports the two companies’ sustainability programs. Improving EV charging access availability near coffee shops could also benefit their core businesses, in addition to the environmental benefits.

Why Mercedes-Benz and Starbucks are collaborating

Mercedes-Benz and Starbucks aim to reduce carbon emissions in their operations and products. Mercedes’ Ambition 2039 sets the target for carbon neutrality. Starbucks is working to cut emissions by 50% by 2030. The Mercedes-Bewnz High-Power Charging division launched its 400 kW speed charging network with a $1 billion investment from Mercedes AG with the objective of developing a public charging network powered by clean energy and open to all EVs.

Recommended Videos

Announcing the joint program, Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging President and CEO Andrew Cornelia said, “The collaboration between two leading brands like Mercedes-Benz and Starbucks will uplift the charging experience for all EV drivers. Together, we seek to infuse delight into this facet of EV ownership through intentional experiences that make drivers genuinely excited to plug in. We envision a future where charging your vehicle is as easy as enjoying your favorite Starbucks.”

Starbucks Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Kobori stated, “At Starbucks, we have a long history of bringing renewable and clean energy projects to connect communities that lack the infrastructure. Partnering with Mercedes is the next step in expanding our EV charging offerings so our customers can refuel sustainably while they enjoy Starbucks.”

Starbucks and Mercedes-Benz charging network plans

The Mercedes-Benz and Starbucks collaboration will focus on adding charging stations on key travel corridors. The initial push will be to put the 400 kW chargers at Starbucks locations along the 1,400-mile Interstate 5 highway corridor from Canada to Mexico. The partners will then look for other major travel pathways, core urban areas, and underserved areas, often called charging deserts.

In addition to the joint efforts with Starbucks, the Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging group has opened a dozen locations in seven states and expects to spread the network to almost half the states in the U.S. in the next 12-18 months. Starbucks already has more than 1,000 company-owned and licensed locations in their network of stores with nearby EV charging.