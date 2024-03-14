 Skip to main content
Mercedes-Benz Wallbox smart home charger now available nationwide for fast EV charging

Save time and hassle by charging your EV at home

If you drive a Mercedes-Benz EV or Plug-in Hybrid, the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is now available throughout the United States. It offers a convenient home charging solution. The Wallbox significantly benefits drivers who recharge their electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles overnight. This is particularly useful given that the charging speed can vary based on the vehicle’s battery size and current charge level. Also, the Wallbox’s design complements the aesthetic of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles.

Why the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is important

Mercedes-Benz Wallbox home EV charger inside a garage next to a purple car.
Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

Like most other automakers, Mercedes-Benz is making huge investments in battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Convenient charging is a key element in supporting consumer transition to BEVs, and charging at home is the most convenient way to make that happen. Mercedes-Benz has joined other automakers in adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) so customers can connect to Tesla’s Supercharger network away from home, but fast charging at home with a Level 2  240V charging box will charge an EV’s better up to eight times faster than plugging a Level 1 charger into a standard home outlet.

Using the Wallbox app

2024 Mercedes EQS equipped with Drive Pilot and turquoise lights right rear three-quarter view in front of office buildings.
Mercedes / Mercedes

Once you hook up the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox to the internet, you can control it from anywhere using the Mercedes Me Connect app on your phone. With this app, you can start and stop charging, keep an eye on the charging level, look at your charging history, and more.

The app also lets you figure out how much charging your car at home will cost based on how much electricity your car uses and the price of that electricity. Plus, the Wallbox can update itself with new software from the internet, so you can get new features without having to do anything. It also has a feature to keep it safe from anyone using it without permission; you can lock and unlock it with the app or a special RFID card.

Specifics of the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox

Mercedes-Benz EV at Tesla Supercharger station
Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

EVBox manufactures and supplies the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox, which a qualified electrician must install at a customer’s home. The Wallbox supplies up to 11.5 kilowatts of power and has LED lights that indicate charging status.

A 23-foot charging cable is long enough to reach Mercedes-Benz EV and plugin-hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) charging ports. You can also charge EVs and PHEVs from other manufacturers if their charging ports support the widely adopted SAE J1772 charging plug.

Where and how to buy a Wallbox

Mercedes eSprinter side view
Mercedes / Mercedes

The Wallbox is now easy to find and buy throughout the U.S. at Mercedes-Benz dealers. If you want to know how much it will cost to install, you can ask Qmerit, a partner of Mercedes-Benz USA, for a free price estimate. Starting in early 2024, if you buy a 2023 EQE or EQS car model from Mercedes-Benz, they will give you a Wallbox for free.

