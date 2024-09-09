 Skip to main content
F1 driver Fernando Alonso takes delivery of F1-based Aston Martin Valkyrie

Fernando Alonso drives home the same brand he drives in F1 races

By
F1 driver Fernando Alonso's personal Aston Martin Valkyrie, front view with Alonzo squatted next to the car.
Aston Martin / Aston Martin

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso sure likes his team’s road cars, just look at his personal vehicles. Earlier this Alonso commissioned a custom track-focused street-legal Aston Martin super sports car that inspired Aston Martin’s Q Division to launch Valiant, a 38-vehicle special edition. This month, Alonso followed up when he took delivery of his personal Valkyrie, Aston Martin’s hypercar for the road based on the Aston Martin Aramo AMR24 F1 race car.

Why Alonso’s Valkyrie is such a big deal

F1 driver Fernando Alonso taking a photo of his personal Aston Martin Valkyrie, right side view in a showroom.
Alonso’s Valkyrie not only underscores his commitment to Aston Martin as a team driver but also represents his involvement in the evolution of the current F1 racing car and the Valkyrie.

Recommended Videos

It’s hard to put into words how much I have been looking forward to this day,” Alonso said. “To sit at the wheel of my own Valkyrie, one that I have worked on designing so closely with the team at Q by Aston Martin, is certainly a day to remember.

The defining features of Alonso’s Valkyrie

F1 driver Fernando Alonso's personal Aston Martin Valkyrie, rear view.
When Alonso took delivery of his Valkyrie in Monaco, he knew it was based on the latest technologies from F1 racing. The Valkyrie’s powertrain is a hybrid 6.5-liter V12 that produces up to 1,139 hp. To put that amount of power in perspective, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds.

But the Valkyrie’s appeal isn’t based on horsepower alone. Aerodynamics and controlled downforce are essential factors in F1 racing. The Valkyrie hypercar’s lower aerodynamics and  Venturi tunnel increase traction in cornering by creating negative pressure.

As is the practice with all Aston Martin cars, a dedicated team builds the Valkyrie. According to Aston Martin, building a Valkyrie requires more than 2,000 hours of skilled technician time. After construction, each car is tested on Aston Martin’s track in Silverstone, England, to ensure that the package works as designed. Aston Martin is limiting the Valkyrie production to 150 cars and works with buyers to personalize thye cars to each buyer’s preferences.

