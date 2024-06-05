Lightweight and low cost Solar Eclipse Race Edition electric motorcycle

Solar Scooters added another low-cost, lightweight e-motorcycle to its existing Eclipse lineup. The Eclipse Race Edition is Solar’s most powerful electric motorcycle, with 13,000 watts of peak power output, 65 mph top speed, and up to 70 miles of range per charge. The Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle is also budget-friendly, starting at $6,795.

Why the Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle matters

The Eclipse Race Edition is one of a small group of electric motorcycle market disrupters, but it’s not alone. As with automobiles, motorcycle electrification is taking various implementations. Many e-bikes are available today, including some resembling motorcycles, except that e-bikes have pedals while motorcycles do not.

Recommended Videos

The earliest electric motorcycles, such as the Harley-Davidson Livewire and Zero Motorcycles models, had relatively high prices. More recently, we’ve seen a few e-motorcycles with significantly lower prices, such as the $5,995 Ryvid Outset. The Solar Eclipse Race Edition is another take on a lightweight electric motorcycle, in this case, an e-motorcycle that’s primarily intended for use in cities and towns.

Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle special features

The Race Edition’s power setup includes an LG 72V 45Ah battery, a 45-amp output controller, and a 13,000-watt peak output motor. The frame’s chassis and swingarm are constructed with carbon fiber for lightweight strength and rigidity. Customers can order the Race Edition with wheel and tire configurations for supermoto, enduro, or street riding to best suit their preferred type of riding.

The Eclipse Race Edition includes turn signals, mirrors, and a plate bracket. According to Solar Scooter, the Race Edition will come with the paperwork required to register the e-motorcycle in all states. Riders will need a motorcycle license and insurance.

Editors' Recommendations