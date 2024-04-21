The world's fastest SUV gets an interior makeover

Aston Martin released the details on the upcoming 2025 DBX707 luxury performance SUV. The ICE powertrain and mechanicals remain largely the same as the current model, with good reason, but Aston Martin focused on elevating the next DBX707’s interior and infotainment technology to an even higher level of luxury. Aston Martin delayed its first EV in favor of customer preferences, but the gorgeous interior in the new DBX707 shows the famed automaker isn’t shy about pushing forward.

2025 Aston Martin DBX707: why it matters

Aston Martin has crafted luxurious performance vehicles for over a century, blending style and power for a clientele with demanding standards. With its continued competitive presence in the 2024 F1 racing schedule, Aston Martin is no slouch for building fast cars. The DBX707, introduced in 2022, has been dubbed the fastest SUV, clocking 192 mph on the Autobahn in Germany, where much of the highway has no speed limit.

Recommended Videos

The DBX707’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 698 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. With the powertrain’s supremacy intact, Aston Martin engineers tweaked DBX707’s suspension dynamics for 2025, but otherwise, the automaker focused its attention on improving the already sumptuous cabin.

2025 Aston Martin DBX707: interior upgrades

For the 2025 model, DBC707 buyers can choose from three signature themes. Quilting and matrix embroidery underpin the Inspire Comfort theme. The Inspire Sport theme uses vector embroidery extensively. Accelerate with Alcantara accentuates sportiness even more. Regardless of the upholstery theme, the cockpit has abundant micropiping and sateen embroidery. There are no uncovered surfaces inside the DBX707, and most design accents, vents, handles, and controls have been embellished with new materials.

2025 Aston Martin DBX707: updated technology

Aston Martin has fitted the 2025 DBX707 with a new infotainment system developed in-house. Multiple displays employ Pure Black touchscreens with single- and multi-finger gesture response. The driver has the larger of two prominent displays, a 12.3-inch diagonal measure instrument cluster screen. A 10.25-inch display resides in the newly designed center console and dashboard.

Aston Martin deftly avoids using touchscreen buttons, switches, and slides to control common settings. Drivers can use physical controls to change gears, drive modes, and HVAC settings. Other switches manage settings for the SUV’s suspension, ESP, exhaust, lane-keeping assist, and parking distance control.

Aston Martin’s house-designed Premium Audio system runs 800 watts through 14 speakers, using immersive QuantumLogic surround. Audio purists and owners who routinely check all the boxes opt for a Bowers & Williams audio system engineered specifically for the DBX707’s interior. It features 23 world-class speakers and a double-amplified 1,600-watt surround system featuring 3D headline speakers, bass speakers, and a subwoofer, as well as aluminum Double Dome tweeters and Continuum midrange speakers.

When to expect the 2025 Aston Martin DBX707

Aston Martin expects to begin 2025 DBX707 production in Q2 2024 and start dealership deliveries in Q2.

Editors' Recommendations