 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Get the scoop on the 2025 F1 Sim Racing season that kicks off January 14

It's easy to watch the F1 Sim Racing Championship events

By
Racing studio setup for F1 Sim World Championship race.
Courtesy of F1

The first Grand Prix of the 2025 FIA F1 World Championship season is March 14, but F1 fans don’t have to wait to see their favorite team in Sim racing. All ten real-world F1 teams have Sim racing teams competing for $750,000 in the 2025 F1 Sim Racing World Championship season, which begins January 14.

F1 Sim racing – What you need to know

Two Red Bull F1 Sim Racing drivers.
Each of the ten F1 Sim racing teams enters three drivers in three racing events. The racers are physically at the EFG studio in Stockholm, Sweden, with individual F1 simulators linked by Wi-Fi.

Recommended Videos

Each event lasts three days and includes four rounds of racing, with one round on the first and third days and two rounds on the second day. Each round consists of a qualifying session and then the race. Each race is 50% of the length of the real-world F1 race at each circuit.

Related

The virtual races portray circuits included in the conventional F1 season, such as Albert Park Circuit in Australia, Silverstone, the Circuit of The Americas, Interlagos in Brazil, and Shanghai International Circuit.

2025 F1 Sim Racing schedule

Event Dates
1 January 14 to 16
2 February 11 to 13
3 March 25-27

How to watch F1 Sim racing

Two Ferrari F1 Sim racing drivers.
Courtesy of F1

It’s easy to watch the F1 Sim Racing World Championship events. All 12 rounds of the three events will be broadcast on the F1 Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube channels. You can also watch them on the F1 Esports social media channels. If you’d like to know what the races look like, you can check the YouTube channel to see races from past seasons.

Red Bull F1 Sim racing 2024 Drivers Champion Frede Rusmussen.
Courtesy of F1

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
F1 driver changes: Who’s changing teams, leaving teams, and brand new
A guide to drivers who will switch, go, or stay on the same teams
Race cars at the start of the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Before the 2024 F1 season started, seven-time World Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton driver surprised the racing world when he announced he would leave Mercedes-AMG to drive for Ferrari at the end of the season. Throughout the year, there have been announcements about drivers changing teams, leaving teams and possibly F1 altogether, and new drivers joining teams.

F1 is often called the pinnacle of motorsports. The competition is fierce because there are only ten teams and 20 drivers, and changes are common. The following information is current today but could change tomorrow. We'll keep it updated as changes occur.

Read more
Verstappen-signed F1 motion simulator on auction to benefit Wings for Life
The RB19 is the most successful F1 race car in the history of the sport.
Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen standing next to Motion Simulator.

Celebrating his fourth F1 World Drivers' Championship, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen signed an official RB19 Motion Simulator that F1 Authentics is now auctioning. The auction will run until December 30 and will benefit Wings for Life, the Red Bull team's charity.

The winning bidder will also get a tour of the Red Bull Racing Technology Campus for up to ten people.
The RB19 Motion Simulator
Memento Exclusives created the simulator Verstappen signed in partnership with Oracle Red Bull. The RB19 was the most successful F1 car in the sport's history. Verstappen won 19 of the 22 Grand Prix in the 2023 season in the RB19, and his fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez won two additional races.

Read more
F1 winning team insights from Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO
McLaren partner Udemy showcased Zak Brown's leadership
McLaren CEO Zak Brown and F1 driver Lando Norris in front of pit garage after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after winning Constructors' Championship.

On December 17, 2024, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown shared the key components contributing to McLaren's Formula 1 World Constructors Championship. Udemy CEO Greg Brown interviewed the McLaren leader on a Business Zoom call entitled Champions of Innovation: A Year-End Conversation with Zak Brown.
Why this win this year matters so much
Greg Brown, CEO of Udemy and Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing Courtesy of Udemy

McLaren has been a powerhouse F1 team in the past, but it has not won the Constructors' Championship since 1998. Udemy, a new McLaren Racing F! partner, is an online adult learning platform. Today's interview, which the moderator claimed had more than 4,000 viewers, was a chance for Udemy to bring the hottest story in motorsports to McLaren fans. The interview focused on team management and the factors Zak Brown believes were most important in the F1 2024 season.
The key components to McLaren's 2024 F1 success

Read more