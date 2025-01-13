Get the scoop on the 2025 F1 Sim Racing season that kicks off January 14

Table of Contents Table of Contents F1 Sim racing – What you need to know How to watch F1 Sim racing

The first Grand Prix of the 2025 FIA F1 World Championship season is March 14, but F1 fans don’t have to wait to see their favorite team in Sim racing. All ten real-world F1 teams have Sim racing teams competing for $750,000 in the 2025 F1 Sim Racing World Championship season, which begins January 14.

F1 Sim racing – What you need to know



Each of the ten F1 Sim racing teams enters three drivers in three racing events. The racers are physically at the EFG studio in Stockholm, Sweden, with individual F1 simulators linked by Wi-Fi.

Each event lasts three days and includes four rounds of racing, with one round on the first and third days and two rounds on the second day. Each round consists of a qualifying session and then the race. Each race is 50% of the length of the real-world F1 race at each circuit.

The virtual races portray circuits included in the conventional F1 season, such as Albert Park Circuit in Australia, Silverstone, the Circuit of The Americas, Interlagos in Brazil, and Shanghai International Circuit.

2025 F1 Sim Racing schedule

Event Dates 1 January 14 to 16 2 February 11 to 13 3 March 25-27

How to watch F1 Sim racing

It’s easy to watch the F1 Sim Racing World Championship events. All 12 rounds of the three events will be broadcast on the F1 Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube channels. You can also watch them on the F1 Esports social media channels. If you’d like to know what the races look like, you can check the YouTube channel to see races from past seasons.