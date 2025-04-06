The world’s fastest front engine drop-top is the 2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante

Aston Martin has (understandably) excitedly announced the arrival of the highly anticipated new Vanquish Volante. Even if it’s not the latest Bond car, a new Aston Martin is always worth getting a little giddy over. This car, in particular, is quite simply the fastest and most powerful open-top series production Aston Martin ever made. Alongside its coupe counterpart, it is the fastest and most potent front-engine production car model available today. The Vanquish Volante occupies a unique position in the ultra-luxury high-performance market, making it a fitting celebration for the 60th anniversary of the iconic Volante name.
The latest Aston Martin is the crown jewel in a lineage of models that spans 60 years. The first Aston Martin to carry the Volante name was the lesser-known Short Chassis Volante of 1965, which featured design elements from both the convertible DB5 that preceded it and the DB6 Volante that followed. This utterly beautiful model set the standard for all future Volante Aston Martins and is also one of the rarest production examples, with only 37 units produced in its inaugural year.
The new Vanquish Volante is powered by Aston Martin’s cutting-edge 5.2-liter V12 engine, delivering 824 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, with a top speed of 214 mph. It offers all the raw excitement of the coupe, paired with a thrilling open-air driving experience.
Designed to provide all the style and sensory pleasure expected from convertibles, the Vanquish Volante minimizes traditional design limitations and compromises. With minimal weight gain and stunning aesthetics, it is more than worthy of bearing the flagship name.
Aston Martin’s Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Hallmark, stated, “For 60 years, Aston Martin Volantes have defined the art of elegant, sporting, open-top motoring. With its stunning design and outstanding V12 engine producing more power than any other front-engine production car on the market, the Vanquish Volante has elevated this philosophy to an entirely new level. At Aston Martin, we take pride in honoring our heritage while, as the unprecedented performance of the Vanquish Volante demonstrates, we remain focused on the future.”
Vanquish Volante powertrain
Aston Martin’s Vanquish Volante is powered by a new twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 engine, which delivers an impressive performance. This V12 engine first appeared in the DB7 Vantage, launched in 2000 for both the Coupe and Volante models. Over the past 25 years, the power of Aston Martin’s iconic V12 has nearly doubled, rising from 420 hp to 824 hp, with maximum torque increasing from 400 lb-ft to 738 lb-ft.
The latest V12 engine in the Vanquish develops its maximum torque at just 2500 rpm, which is half the engine speed of its predecessor. It maintains that peak torque of 738 lb-ft throughout the 2500 to 5000 rpm range and achieves a maximum speed of 214 mph. Despite this significant performance upgrade, the overall weight of the Vanquish Volante has increased by only 209 pounds, enhancing the power-to-weight ratio from 313 hp per tonne to 416 hp per tonne, which elevates its performance to a new level.
Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF gearbox, strategically located within the rear axle for optimal weight distribution. It features the same rear E-differential (E-diff) found in the Vanquish Coupe. This E-diff can transition from fully open to 100% locked in just 135 milliseconds, shifting faster than any human could hope to, though we’d still love the opportunity to try. Combined with the latest Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) technology, the Vanquish Volante’s dynamic capabilities are significantly enhanced, offering greater agility in low and medium-speed cornering and improved control during oversteering and high-speed lane changes. The system effectively shortens the wheelbase in tighter corners, enhancing responsiveness to steering inputs while maintaining stability and composure during fast sweeping turns.
Simon Newton, Director of Vehicle Performance and Attributes, stated, “The goal was to ensure that the Vanquish Volante delivered the same class-leading performance as the Vanquish Coupe. From the beginning, our engineering team worked on both the Coupe and Volante simultaneously. This approach allowed us to retain the dynamic capabilities and character of the Vanquish Coupe without compromising performance by removing the roof. Optimizations to the body structure, along with specific chassis tuning, ensure that the Vanquish Volante achieves the same remarkable performance as the Coupe, now with the added enjoyment of open-top driving.”
The Vanquish Volante features a bespoke suspension tune tailored to its unique weight distribution. The key to unlocking its full potential lies in the new Bilstein DTX dampers, which provide excellent wheel control across different driving modes and allow for more distinct driving characteristics than ever before. In GT mode, the Vanquish Volante is designed to respond smoothly to the road, offering a long-legged, effortless feel typical of the finest Grand Tourers. In contrast, the Sport and Sport+ modes deliver a more dynamic experience, with increasingly responsive handling and tighter body control.
The Vanquish Volante is equipped with advanced traction and stability control systems inherited from the Coupe. The new ESP system is designed to offer drivers enhanced dynamic support and maximum safety through unique tuning. It integrates seamlessly with progressive dynamic control, minimizing abrupt interventions using intelligent controllers and software models to predict optimal grip levels. The system also reacts to temporary vehicle instabilities. It features pre-defined ESP modes (On, Track, Off, Wet), all selectable via a button on the center console.
Given the immense power of the Vanquish Volante, a carbon ceramic brake system is standard, providing the necessary stopping capability for Aston Martin’s flagship model. These brakes weigh 27 kg less than traditional iron discs and offer improved longevity and fade resistance. They also enable torque vectoring, shifting brake balance rearward to enhance stability when braking into corners. Aston Martin engineers collaborated with their strategic tire partner, Pirelli, to develop a new Pirelli P Zero tire designed specifically for both the Vanquish Coupe and Volante. This tire is optimized to meet the demanding performance targets of the Vanquish, available in both summer (P Zero PZ4) and winter (P Zero Winter 2) variants.
A bonded aluminum structure supports the dynamic systems and chassis, enhanced to deliver more focused and engaging driving dynamics. The optimized underbody stiffening provides a 75% increase in lateral stiffness compared to the previous flagship convertible, closely matching the structural performance of the Coupe.