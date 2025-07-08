 Skip to main content
Meet the Aston Martin Vantage S: A 670-hp beast built for speed and control

Faster, more agile, and packing a unique interior - the Vantage S aims to be a true step up.

By
2025 Aston Martin Vantage S
Aston Martin

Aston Martin is set to launch its most “performance-focused” variant of the Vantage. The Vantage S boasts 670 horsepower along with 590 lb-ft. of torque. This means it can rip from 0 to 60 in as little as 3.2 seconds, and caps out at an impressive 202 mph.

Those benchmarks aren’t just down to what’s under the hood; the Vantage S also has a few digital improvements. For instance, improvements to the launch control system shaved 0.1 seconds off the vehicle’s 0-60 time. According to Aston Martin, a recalibrated throttle pedal will also give the driver more “feel and precision.”

The vehicle features an upgraded chassis, which also adds to the level of connection that drivers should be able to feel. Chassis improvements should also make the vehicle a bit more agile.

Some of the upgrades are on the cosmetic side

2025 Aston Martin Vantage S interior
Aston Martin

While the vehicle is very performance-focused, its looks have also been updated. On the bodywork, you can expect to see new bonnet blades and a rear lip spoiler. “Discreet S Badging” is also present and fits with the overall styling pretty well.

On the inside, the “S” gets its own distinctive design, packed with Alcantara and leather. S-specific options include a drive mode rotary control in silver or red.

The public will get its first chance to see the Aston Martin Vantage S at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which will take place in mid-July. Deliveries of the vehicle are expected to begin in Q4 of 2025.

