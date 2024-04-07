 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The 2025 BMW M5 Touring is coming to the U.S., but don’t call it a station wagon

If you liked the M5 Sedan, you'll love the M5 Touring

Bruce Brown
By
2025 BMW M5 Touring right side three-quarter view of a camoflaged European model.
BMW / BMW

BMW enthusiasts in the U.S. who favor the big extra helping of high-performance in the BMW M model will have good reason to celebrate this fall. BMW confirmed this week that when the seventh generation of the M5 platform completes final testing and goes into production, U.S. model shipments for the first time will include the M5 Touring model and the M5 Sedan.

Why the BMW M5 Touring coming to the U.S. matters

2025 BMW M5 Touring right rear and part of the rear quarter panel camoflaged (European model).
BMW / BMW

Americans haven’t entirely abandoned sedans in the last decade, but a glance in parking lots and city streets reveals few sedans. SUVs and light trucks outnumber sedans and coupes by wide margins on U.S. roadways. The BMW 5 Series, including the M5 variant, has long enjoyed a reputation as one of, if not the best, performance sedans available, but BMW chose not to ship the M5 Touring model to our shores. Until now.

Recommended Videos

BMW devotees have been able to buy an X5 M SUV, but without a station-wagon-style version of the M5 Sedan, switching to the  SUV platform was the only choice for BMW drivers needing more interior cargo space than the M5 sedan.

Related

It’s the BMW 5 Touring; don’t call it a station wagon

2025 BMW M5 Touring right side from passenger mirror back of a camoflaged (European model).
Americans call a sedan with a roof that extends back to the rear bumper a station wagon. For various cultural or historical reasons, other countries give the same body type different names, such as an “estate” in England or a “break” in France. Perhaps the boat-like image of the large, long American station wagons of the 1960s and 1970s doesn’t fit well with the concept of high-performance sports cars. Whatever the reasoning, BMW prefers to call a sedan with an extended roof a touring model.

What’s new with the seventh-generation BMW M5?

2025 BMW M5 Touring rear view of a camoflaged European model.
BMW / BMW

The seventh-generation M5 models will have a hybrid powertrain with a performance-tuned chassis for the agile driving dynamics M-class owners expect. According to BMW the hybrid powertrain has characteristics similar to the BMW M Hybrid V8 GTP race car.

The new M5 represents a step in BMW’s transition to 5-Series electrification. “We are now also installing a hybrid drive system with typical M performance in other high-performance cars,” BMW M Head of Development Dirk Häcker stated in the M5 Touring news release.

BMW M5 Sedan and M5 Touring coming this fall

Camoflaged 2025 BMW M5 Sedan and M5 Touring European models parked side by side on ice on a huge body of water.
BMW / BMW

The M5 Sedan and M5 Touring prototypes are currently testing on autobahns, mountain roads, and in city traffic in Germany and the U.S. In the next stages the M5 platform vehicles run on Nürburgring’s Nordschleife North loop Grand Prix track in the Eifel mountains. This round of testing aims to ensure the M5 balances sporting track performance and ride comfort on demanding routes.

Extensive details and pricing for the 2025 M5 Sedan and M5 Touring will be available close to the expected delivery to U.S. dealers in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
EV charging stations stay broken because we don’t have enough electricians: Report
"EV electrician" may be the next "underwater welding" hustle
7Charge electric vehicle charging station by 7-Eleven with an EV charging at a convenience store

 

A new trend  in the age of AI is asking GPT all kinds of crazy questions, not the least of which is, "How can I make more money?' In every generation, we have seen opportunities. During the Gold Rush, it was the guy selling shovels. At the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, becoming an architect or engineer was worth the educational investment.

Read more
First look: 5 of the new BMW i7 M70’s coolest features
It's like a high-speed mansion
BMW i7 M70 xDrive

Last year, BMW unveiled the i7 -- a high-end, luxury, electric vehicle offering exquisite comfort in the back and high-end performance in the front. But some fans noticed something was missing. There wasn’t a “Motorsport” edition, so those looking for peak performance coupled with some iconic style touches may have felt like they were missing out. Fast forward to 2023, and the German automaker has rectified that problem.

If you have at least $168,500 available, you can get your hands on the BMW i7 M70 xDrive -- an all-electric, all-wheel-drive powerhouse. Like its basic BMW 7 Series brethren, the i7 M70 is capable of cruising along the highway smoothly in all conditions, allowing those inside to drink in the luxury touches on offer. Equally, you can put your foot down and take off at speeds you would expect from a small, supercharged Italian sports coupe.

Read more
Popular automakers want the U.S. government to postpone 2030 EV adoption target
Popular automakers want more time to meet EV adoption target
vehicles driving on the highway

Michael Fousert/Unsplash Adobe Stock

In 2021, President Biden's administration announced an ambitious plan to have 50% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030 to be zero-emission vehicles. As part of the plan, the government introduced the federal tax credit, and it's investing billions of dollars to advance charging infrastructure, battery components, and clean transportation technology. Popular automakers such as Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, BMW, and Volkswagen welcomed the government's plan and pledged that 50% of their lineups will be electric vehicles by 2030.

Read more