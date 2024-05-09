The BMW M4 CS shows its motorsports roots on the street and on the track

I can imagine BMW M4 engineers sitting around a table, saying, “OK, now let’s give them THIS!” followed by laughter with vicarious diabolical joy, thinking about how much fun drivers will have. BMW intentionally designed the 2025 BMW M4 CS to deliver “a more intense, emotional driving experience.” The strategy to reach that goal was two-fold: less weight and more power.

Why the BMW M4 CS matters

With BMW’s deep bench of M series cars for enthusiasts, the automaker can focus on the needs and preferences of specific groups of drivers for each model or variant. BMW slots the stunning M4 CS between the M4 Competition Coupe with M xDrive and the track-focused, limited-edition BMW M4 CSL. The M4 CS is lighter, has tighter handling, and produces 20 hp more than the Competition Coupe with M xDrive, but it stops short of the race car harshness of the Nurburgring-record-setting M4 CSL.

Recommended Videos

2025 BMW M4 CS: the defining features

Highlights of the 2025 BMW M4 CS include a 543-hp 3-liter TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine, chassis tuning to attack hills, curves, and braking areas, plus generous use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) parts and panels to save weight. BMW says the M4 CS, with intelligent all-wheel drive and 8-speed M Steptronic transmission, can accelerate from 0-to-60 mph in an estimated 3.2 seconds.

BMW is slated to begin production of the 2025 M4 CS in July 2024. Customers can order the car at their dealer beginning at the end of May. The 2025 BMW M4 CS starts at $124,675, including destination and handling fees.

Editors' Recommendations