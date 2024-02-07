The new Z4 M40i : BMW's roadster goes hands on

BMW has launched a new version of its 2025 Z4 M40i, designed to put the driving experience at the forefront. The new “Handschalter” offers several firsts, including a new transmission option, a retuned chassis, several cosmetic options, and staggered wheel sizes. In other words, it ups the driving experience on something that is already considered one of BMW’s brightest hidden gems.

While a Z4 is still a great way to get the wind flowing through your hair while enjoying a winding stretch of country road, the enhanced driving experience that comes with the 2025 BMW Z4 M40i may distract you from the scenery. BMW’s convertible roadster comes with a 382-horsepower, 3-liter, straight-six engine, and a twin-turbo. It’s also capable of producing 369 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough to transfer all of that power to the road.

The purists amongst you will be pleased to know that you can now get the Z4 with a manual transmission for the first time. The 8-speed Steptronic transmission makes way for a six-speed stick shift should you opt for the $3,500 package. With the “Handschalter” package and enough skill, users can go from 0-60 in just 4.2 seconds.

BMW has also given the chassis a unique tuning that is designed to “sharpen responses and elevate the overall driving experience.” Elements of this tuning include unique auxiliary springs on both chassis, a new anti-roll bar clamp, reconfigured software for the rear damper controls and the variable sport steering, and a new logic for the traction control and M Sport differential.



There’s also a bit of a visual upgrade

Not all of the modifications that come with the “Handschalter” have happened under the bodywork. Some elements of the new package are a lot more noticeable, such as the 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels, new paint choices, and interior design options. This is the first time staggered sizing has made it to the Z4 M40i — with the option usually only applying to the brand’s performance models in the past.

Seven colors are available, or eight if you count the Alpine White non-metallic paint job. If you really want people to know you can drive stick, then the San Remo Green metallic color is only available should you opt for the stick shift. The Individual Frozen Deep Green metallic paint job costs a little extra should you opt for that, with a $2,950 premium being applied. The Shadowline trim has also been extended and the vehicle’s mirror caps come with a high gloss black finish.

The inside has a manual-specific option available too, with the Vernasca leather upholstery coming in Cognac/Black with Black M piping should you opt for the stick shift, and not want any of the other four shades on offer.

The new 2025 BMW Z4 M40i is set to launch worldwide in March 2024.

