 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

F1 Red Bull Racing World Championship simulators and show cars now available

The closest you can get to the F1 racing experience without an FIA Super License

By
Red Bull RB18 Simulator in a garage with garage door open.
F1 Authentics

Red Bull Racing’s triumphant RB19 race car stands out as the most successful F1 World Championship series car ever. The RB19 racked up the most victories, podiums, pole positions, and Championship points of any car in F1 history. Red Bull authorized Memento Exclusives to create limited quantities of race car simulators and reproduction show cars based on the RB19 and predecessor RB18 for fans and collectors.

Why Red Bull F1 Simulators are a big deal

Three Red Bull F1 Simulator versions displayed together.
Video games give just a hint of the F1 racing experience. Enthusiasts assemble home rigs with racing seats, steering yokes, and pedal kits to heighten the experience. F1 drivers spend countless hours in F1 simulators during and between seasons to hone their skills, test adjustments to their cars’ aerodynamics and handling, and practice running the Grand Prix circuits. With authentic Red Bull F1 race car simulators, enthusiasts can have the closest experience possible to actual F1 racing without a racing Super License.

Recommended Videos

Red Bull simulator and show car choices: Pick from the winners

1 of 3
Red Bull RB19 Simulator.
F1 Authentics
Red Bull RB19 Simulator in Las Vegas livery.
F1 Authentics
Red Bull RB18 Simulator parked inside a garage facing out.
F1 Authentics

Memento Exclusives sells the Red Bull F1 simulators, show cars, and other f1 memorabilia through F1 Authentics, a UK firm that sells F1 race cars and licensed show cars. The Red Bull F1 simulator models available are the RB19, the RB19 with Las Vegas livery (which refers to the special colors and exterior badging used at the event), and the RB18, which was the earlier Red Bull F1 car that Red Bull drivers raced to win the F1 Constructors’ Championship nine times.

Related

The F1 simulators reproduce the sound and feel of the Red Bull race cars using haptic actuators, front pivoting, and haptic rumble feedback. Put on your helmet and climb in for the closest you can get to driving a Red Bull race car without being on the team.

F1 Authentics sells Red Bull Racing F1 simulators for $136,388. The prices of Red Bull show cars are available upon inquiry.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Monza delivers: F1 Italian Grand Prix serves up excitement and a home track winner
Ferrari and McLaren battled for the three podium positions
f1 italian grand prix results 2024 ferrari driver charles lecler waving to the tifosi after winning

Fans watching live or streaming the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, September 1, were treated to a mind-blowing battle as Ferrari and McLaren swept the top three positions, shutting out Red Bull and Mercedes from standing on the winners' podium. Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc won the Grand Prix at his home track for the second time, which put the already-ignited Ferrari Tifosi fan base into orbit.

McLaren drivers Oscar Pastri and Lando Norris finished second and third. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the current leader in Driver Championship points, and Mercedes' driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton were kept off the podium; each expressed frustration with their car's performance.
A surprise McClaren overtake

Read more
2024 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix preview: The teams are ready
The F1 teams are bringing their best game to the very fast Italian Grand Prix
F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The 2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix will be greenlighted at 9:00 A.M. EST on Sunday, September 1. Pressures are high for the drivers and teams as the competition for Championship points builds. Some feared F1 2024 would be a replay of Red Bull and Max Verstappen's 2023 dominance, but, with nine races remaining, four teams are in contention for the Constructors' Championship, and five, possibly six drivers could put together enough points for the Drivers' Championship.
Why the Italian Grand Prix is so important
Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen F1 / F1

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza is the home track for Ferrari fans known as the tifosi. Monza is a favorite in the sport for its speed, history, and the excitement level that lifts to nearly unimaginable heights. Monza has been on the schedule every year in F1 history, but one. Long straights enable high speeds that often result in the shortest time duration race of the season. The fervor for this year's race is exceptionally high because of the contention for the Championships.
F1 teams prep for the Italian Grand Prix
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris F1 / F1

Read more
Williams F1 team changes drivers ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix
Logan Sargeant had 36 chances to keep his seat for the Williams F1 team
Williams Racing F1 Team Principal James Vowles and driver Logan Sargeant.

The Williams Racing F1 team announced earlier this week it replaced American driver Logan Sargeant with Argentinian Franco Colapinto, effective immediately. Colapinto and Alex Albon, the other Williams driver, will compete for Williams during this weekend's Italian Grand Prix and the rest of the 2024 season.
Why Williams replaced Logan Sargeant
It's unusual, but not heard of, to replace a Formula 1 driver during the season, but Williams had to make a change. Williams Racing has participated in every F1 season since 1977. Winning nine Constructors'  Championships, Williams is second only to Ferrari's sixteen Championships. Williams has not been competitive in recent years. When James Vowles left his position as motorsport strategy director with Mercedes-AMG Petronas to become the Team Principal of Williams Racing, he also brought on Logan Sargeant as a driver, the only American driver in F1.

Sargeant drove for Williams for the 2023 season and the first 15 races of the 2024 season, but with little success, scoring 1 Championship point in 2023 and none in 2024 through the Dutch Grand Prix. Apparently, after Logan crashed his race car with new upgrades last weekend during the third practice session, Williams Team Principal James Vowles decided he could no longer wait for Sargeant to produce and had to bring on a different driver.

Read more