The closest you can get to the F1 racing experience without an FIA Super License

Red Bull Racing’s triumphant RB19 race car stands out as the most successful F1 World Championship series car ever. The RB19 racked up the most victories, podiums, pole positions, and Championship points of any car in F1 history. Red Bull authorized Memento Exclusives to create limited quantities of race car simulators and reproduction show cars based on the RB19 and predecessor RB18 for fans and collectors.

Why Red Bull F1 Simulators are a big deal



Video games give just a hint of the F1 racing experience. Enthusiasts assemble home rigs with racing seats, steering yokes, and pedal kits to heighten the experience. F1 drivers spend countless hours in F1 simulators during and between seasons to hone their skills, test adjustments to their cars’ aerodynamics and handling, and practice running the Grand Prix circuits. With authentic Red Bull F1 race car simulators, enthusiasts can have the closest experience possible to actual F1 racing without a racing Super License.

Red Bull simulator and show car choices: Pick from the winners

Memento Exclusives sells the Red Bull F1 simulators, show cars, and other f1 memorabilia through F1 Authentics, a UK firm that sells F1 race cars and licensed show cars. The Red Bull F1 simulator models available are the RB19, the RB19 with Las Vegas livery (which refers to the special colors and exterior badging used at the event), and the RB18, which was the earlier Red Bull F1 car that Red Bull drivers raced to win the F1 Constructors’ Championship nine times.

The F1 simulators reproduce the sound and feel of the Red Bull race cars using haptic actuators, front pivoting, and haptic rumble feedback. Put on your helmet and climb in for the closest you can get to driving a Red Bull race car without being on the team.

F1 Authentics sells Red Bull Racing F1 simulators for $136,388. The prices of Red Bull show cars are available upon inquiry.