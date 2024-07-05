Mercedes-Maybach creates a bespoke luxury sedan to honor a restored racing yacht



Mercedes-Maybach created a one-off special edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class 680 in honor of the 150th anniversary of Flensbury, Germany-based silver manufacturer Robbe & Berking. The silver company’s silver-plated champagne goblets are frequently ordered for a rear-seat cooling compartment in the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach sedans.

The bespoke Mercedes-Maybach’s colors match those of a celebrated racing yacht, the Sphinx, restored in 2008 by Robbe & Berking Classics shipyard, a division of the silver company.

Why the Maybach S-Class special edition matters



According to Mercedes-Maybach, the special edition sedan honors the two firms’ common values. Mercedes-Maybach’s parent company shows its respect for classic automobiles from the company’s history, such as the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing.

“Like the yacht SPHINX, our exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S-Class anniversary vehicle epitomizes craftsmanship, elegance, and attention to detail. We congratulate Robbe & Berking on their anniversary and look forward to continuing our successful collaboration,” said Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach.

Special features for a special car

The Sphinx is a 12-meter racing yacht built in 1939. Known as the “night-blue beauty” in the yacht racing world, it was the first classic wooden yacht Robbe & Berkings Classics restored. The one-off Mercedes-Maybach colors match the yacht. The upper sections are nautical blue metallic. The car’s lower section is Manufaktur patgonia red bright. A pinstripe in Manufaktur opalite white metallic separates the colors at the Sphinx’s waterline.

The special edition Mercedes-Maybach interior features Nappa leather in crystal white, diamond quilting, and Orion gray decorative stitching. According to Mercedes-Maybach, the gray and white combination evokes sails. The luxury sedan is also built with luxury features such as rear electric comfort doors, high-end surround sound, a rear entertainment system, and a back seat cooling compartment with two Robbe & Berking silver goblets.

The special edition Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is not available for purchase as it has been reserved for a customer.