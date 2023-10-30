 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV pricing announced: Expect to pay around $200,000 for this top-end EV

It's a Maybach - what did you expect?

Dave McQuilling
By
The front of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV
Mercedes

Mercedes has announced how much its Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, and its “Night Series” edition, is going to cost. As expected, it’s not cheap. The luxury electric utility vehicle will start at just under $180,000 — but that’s what you’ll pay before taxes and fees for a stripped-down basic version of the EQS 680. If you want the “Maybach Night Series Design Package” (and if you have an eye for luxury, you probably do), it’s going to set you back an extra $25,000. Add on a couple of grand for the “destination fee” and a state-dependent tax bill, and you’re looking at north of a quarter of a million if you want to experience the best of Maybach’s first all-electric vehicle.

In terms of performance, the EV offers a pair of synchronous electric motors with a 484 kW output equating to 649 horsepower and a 0-60 time of just 4.1 seconds.

Recommended Videos

An air suspension system with adaptive damping will help ensure the ride has that luxury glide, as opposed to the more involved, less comfortable experience you’d get from a sportier vehicle — or the borderline offroad experience you’ll encounter in something significantly cheaper.

Related

The Maybach packs other high-end features like rear-axle steering. So the “premium” driving system is pretty set. But what about its luxury touches?

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV interior
Mercedes

While the price tag is high, the luxury touches justify it

As with other Maybachs, the EQS 680 comes at a heavy premium. The Night Series Design package pushes things even further and costs as much as a lower-end vehicle on its own. However, when you look at what you get, the pricing is arguably justified.

The “basic” version of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 comes with some premium infotainment features, including an MBUX Hyperscreen with a 17.7-inch OLED Central Display, a 12.3-inch OLED Passenger Display, a 12.3-inch Instrument Cluster, and two 11.6-inch-MBUX Rear Seat Entertainment Displays. The sound system is also high-end and comes courtesy of Burmester.

But what about the luxury aspects? The “executive rear seat package plus” comes at no extra cost and essentially turns the back of the vehicle into an experience akin to that of a set of luxury airline seats. You can expect a folding tray table, “four-place seating,” and heated armrests. Even the cup holders have a heating and cooling feature, so you can keep your beverage at its optimal temperature if you’re being chauffeured.

If you’re wondering what the extra $25,000 gets you -– then that upgrade is mainly aesthetic. Everything from the wheels to the door sills will bear some indicator that you stumped up for the Night Series package. The interior will be clad in dark walnut and sustainable Nappa leather. Even the pins in the headlights get an upgrade. While this may initially seem like a bit of a waste, aesthetics are pretty important to the whole luxury experience. There’s a difference between sitting in a comfortable chair in a Days Inn off I-95 and an equally comfortable chair in the Waldorf Astoria. That difference goes beyond the type of padding used.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
BMW opens its EVs to Tesla charging network
Finally, fast charging without having to own a Tesla
BMW i7 M70 xDrive

BMW is the latest auto manufacturer to announce it is adopting Tesla’s charging standard. Several other major automakers have confirmed they will be offering North American Charging Standard (NACS) compatible cars in the coming years. The current list includes Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Rivian, and Nissan.

The deal between BMW and Tesla means that the company’s EVs, along with those of fellow BMW Group members MINI and Rolls-Royce, will be able to use Tesla’s extensive supercharging network from 2025 onwards. As part of the deal, the German automaker’s EVs will feature an NACS charging port from that date.

Read more
These are the most affordable electric cars on the market today
You can find many of these affordable electric cars for around $35,000
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3-Liter.

In September 2022, General Motors released images of the 2024 Chevy Equinox. The car, which is scheduled to start to become available in the fall of 2023, with the full lineup ready in the spring of 2024, was touted by GM as an EV that everyone can afford, beginning "around $30,000."

"We have every intention to build and sell the vehicle that will start in that price range," Scott Bell, vice president of global sales at Chevy, said at the time. "That is critical to the success of what we’re doing at Chevrolet — building an EV for everyone."

Read more
Only the best for the best: Pirelli scores F1 racing tire contract through 2027
Who wouldn't want to drive on Pirellis, you know?
Three types of Pirelli F1 racing tires on stands.

Pirelli and the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) recently announced that Pirelli will extend its contract as the sole tire supplier for the 2024 F1 schedule through 2027, with an option to continue an additional year. Having been the sole F1 tire source since 2011, assuming the latest contract holds for four years, Pirelli would rack up 18 consecutive years as a critical supplier for the F1 World Championship season. The new agreement also continues Pirelli's supply of tires for the F2 and F3 Championship seasons.

F1 racing is the ultimate type of car racing in many respects, not least because F1 racecars regularly reach speeds over 200 mph in venues that range from enclosed racetrack circuits to city streets. It's easy to state that everything matters in F1 racing. The margins between peak performance and loss of control are thin. The tires used by the 20 drivers from 10 F1 teams are among the most crucial elements for driver performance and safety.

Read more