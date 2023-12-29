 Skip to main content
Subaru releases prices for the 2024 WRX, starting at $32k, topping out around $45k

2024 Subaru WRX pricing revealed

Bruce Brown
By
2024 Subaru WRX TR in red direct front view as the car drives on a mountain road.
Subaru / Subaru

Subaru introduced the new WRX TR version of its enthusiast’s compact sports sedan in October but only recently announced pricing for the TR and the rest of the 2024 WRX lineup. There are five 2024 WRX trim levels with prices ranging from $33,855 to $45,335, including destination and delivery.

All WRX trims use the same 2.4 liter turbocharged four-cylinder Boxer engine that produces 271 horsepower at 5,600 RPM. The motor pulls with up to 258 pound-feet of torque in a broad powerband from 2,000 to 5,200 RPM, which means you have ample power to accelerate hard from a standing start right on up to beyond reasonable highway speeds. The WRX top speed is electronically limited to 134 mph.

All WRX trims are all-wheel drive. The WRX Premium and WRX Limited trims are available with a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) or a Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) with rev-matching downshifts. The base WRX and WRX TR are only available with the manual shifter, and the top-of-the-line WRX GT comes exclusively with the SPT.

2024 Subaru WRX TR in red direct front view as the car drives on a mountain road
Subaru / Subaru

New for all 2024 Subaru WRX trims

Regardless of trim, the full 2024 WRX lineup shares several notable upgrades, including a now-standard 11.6-inch diagonal touchscreen display for the Starlink Multimedia Plus infotainment system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, so buyers can avoid annoying cable connections.

Also new for 2024, all models can access Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, including both the automatic and manual transmission-equipped models. Previously, automated driver assistance systems were limited to WRXs with automatic transmissions. Subaru Starlink Safety and Security is also standard, which includes automatic collision notification, enhanced roadside assistance, stolen vehicle recovery, vehicle diagnostic alerts, remote engine start with climate control, and more.

Interior of red 2024 Subaru WRX TR showing Recaro sport seats.
Subaru / Subaru

2024 Subaru WRX, MT $33,855

The base model 2023 Subaru WRX is only available with a six-speed manual transmission with Hill Start Assist, with a starting price including delivery and destination of $33,855.

Notable features of the WRX include:

  • Automatic LED headlights with High Beam Assist
  • 17-inch allow wheels with summer performance tires
  • USB-A input/charge port and 3.5mm audio input jack
2024 Subaru WRX TR front wheel Brembo brakes with 4-piston calipers
Subaru / Subaru

2024 Subaru WRX Premium, MT $35,755, SPT $37,105

The 2024 WRX Premium starting price with delivery and destination is $5,755 with a manual transmission or $37,105 with the SPT performance-tuned CVT transmission.

The WRX Premium adds styling and convenience features, including:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires
  • Heated front seats, exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper deicer
  • Aluminum-alloy pedal covers
  • LED fog lights
  • Keyless access with push-button start
  • USB-A and USB-C ports in front and back seats
  • Rear spoiler
2024 Subaru WRX TR left rear view shot below the bumper focused on the split dual exhaust tips on left side.
Subaru / Subaru

2024 Subaru WRX Limited, MT $40,135, SPT $41,685

Building on the WRX Premium model, the WRX Limited costs $40,135 with the manual transmission or $41,685 with the SPT.

Adding even more comfort and convenience, the WRX Limited includes:

  • Harmon Kardon speaker system with 504-watt equivalent amplifier
  • Subaru Starlink 11.6-inch multimedia navigation with 3-year free map updates
  • 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar
  • Blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert
  • LED steering-responsive headlights
  • Power moonroof
  • Ultrasuede and leather-trimmed upholstery
  • Side mirrors with integrated turn signals
2024 Subaru WRX TR rear view of the red car driving directly away from the viewer with mountains in the background.
Subaru / Subaru

2024 Subaru WRX TR, MT $42,775

The 2024 WRX TR is the sportiest version of the already performance-focused WRX sedans. The TR trim is new for 2024  and available only with the manual transmission and no moonroof for $42,775 with delivery and destination.  The TR has upgraded brakes, suspension, tires, and front seating.

Performance features unique to the TR trim include:

  • Brembo brakes with 6-piston front calipers, 2-piston rear calipers, and larger brake pads, rotors, and master cylinder
  • Stiffer springs with performance-tuned damping rates
  • Performance-tuned steering rack
  • Bridgestone Potenza S007 summer performance tires
  • Recaro Performance Design front seating with side and shoulder blade support
  • 8-way power adjustable driver seat
Subaru / Subaru

2024 Subaru WRX GT, SPT $45,337

The WRX GT, which sells for $45,337 with delivery and destination, is the top-of-the-line trim. The GT, available only with the Sport Performance Transmission, adds the following to the WRX Limited trim:

  • Ultrasuede dash panel with red stitching
  • Recaro Performance design front seats
  • 8-way power adjustable driver seat
  • Sport-tuned suspension with electronically adjustable ride control with settings for Comfort, Normal, and Sport

