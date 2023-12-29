2024 Subaru WRX pricing revealed

Subaru introduced the new WRX TR version of its enthusiast’s compact sports sedan in October but only recently announced pricing for the TR and the rest of the 2024 WRX lineup. There are five 2024 WRX trim levels with prices ranging from $33,855 to $45,335, including destination and delivery.

All WRX trims use the same 2.4 liter turbocharged four-cylinder Boxer engine that produces 271 horsepower at 5,600 RPM. The motor pulls with up to 258 pound-feet of torque in a broad powerband from 2,000 to 5,200 RPM, which means you have ample power to accelerate hard from a standing start right on up to beyond reasonable highway speeds. The WRX top speed is electronically limited to 134 mph.

Recommended Videos

All WRX trims are all-wheel drive. The WRX Premium and WRX Limited trims are available with a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) or a Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) with rev-matching downshifts. The base WRX and WRX TR are only available with the manual shifter, and the top-of-the-line WRX GT comes exclusively with the SPT.

New for all 2024 Subaru WRX trims

Regardless of trim, the full 2024 WRX lineup shares several notable upgrades, including a now-standard 11.6-inch diagonal touchscreen display for the Starlink Multimedia Plus infotainment system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, so buyers can avoid annoying cable connections.

Also new for 2024, all models can access Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, including both the automatic and manual transmission-equipped models. Previously, automated driver assistance systems were limited to WRXs with automatic transmissions. Subaru Starlink Safety and Security is also standard, which includes automatic collision notification, enhanced roadside assistance, stolen vehicle recovery, vehicle diagnostic alerts, remote engine start with climate control, and more.

2024 Subaru WRX, MT $33,855

The base model 2023 Subaru WRX is only available with a six-speed manual transmission with Hill Start Assist, with a starting price including delivery and destination of $33,855.

Notable features of the WRX include:

Automatic LED headlights with High Beam Assist

17-inch allow wheels with summer performance tires

USB-A input/charge port and 3.5mm audio input jack

2024 Subaru WRX Premium, MT $35,755, SPT $37,105

The 2024 WRX Premium starting price with delivery and destination is $5,755 with a manual transmission or $37,105 with the SPT performance-tuned CVT transmission.

The WRX Premium adds styling and convenience features, including:

18-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires

Heated front seats, exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper deicer

Aluminum-alloy pedal covers

LED fog lights

Keyless access with push-button start

USB-A and USB-C ports in front and back seats

Rear spoiler

2024 Subaru WRX Limited, MT $40,135, SPT $41,685

Building on the WRX Premium model, the WRX Limited costs $40,135 with the manual transmission or $41,685 with the SPT.

Adding even more comfort and convenience, the WRX Limited includes:

Harmon Kardon speaker system with 504-watt equivalent amplifier

Subaru Starlink 11.6-inch multimedia navigation with 3-year free map updates

10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar

Blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert

LED steering-responsive headlights

Power moonroof

Ultrasuede and leather-trimmed upholstery

Side mirrors with integrated turn signals

2024 Subaru WRX TR, MT $42,775

The 2024 WRX TR is the sportiest version of the already performance-focused WRX sedans. The TR trim is new for 2024 and available only with the manual transmission and no moonroof for $42,775 with delivery and destination. The TR has upgraded brakes, suspension, tires, and front seating.

Performance features unique to the TR trim include:

Brembo brakes with 6-piston front calipers, 2-piston rear calipers, and larger brake pads, rotors, and master cylinder

Stiffer springs with performance-tuned damping rates

Performance-tuned steering rack

Bridgestone Potenza S007 summer performance tires

Recaro Performance Design front seating with side and shoulder blade support

8-way power adjustable driver seat

2024 Subaru WRX GT, SPT $45,337

The WRX GT, which sells for $45,337 with delivery and destination, is the top-of-the-line trim. The GT, available only with the Sport Performance Transmission, adds the following to the WRX Limited trim:

Ultrasuede dash panel with red stitching

Recaro Performance design front seats

8-way power adjustable driver seat

Sport-tuned suspension with electronically adjustable ride control with settings for Comfort, Normal, and Sport

Editors' Recommendations