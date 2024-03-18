The Mercedes-AMG GT offers superior power and luxury

While a portion of the population may believe that the only new cars worth getting excited about are EVs these days, as it turns out, ICE vehicles are still around, and what’s more, some of them are far more exhilarating than your average Tesla model update. While Mercedes-Benz is known for making lavish luxury vehicles, the tenor of those cars tends to get ratcheted up a few notches whenever Mercedes teams up with its in-house performance brand AMG. Now, the second generation of the incredible Mercedes-AMG GT is available for sale, and the world is all the better for it.

The 2024 AMG GT makes up to 577 hp

Like the AMG cars of yesteryear, the 2024 AMG GT’s heart and soul come in one of two prescription strengths. Both begin as the same incredible handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter biturbo V-8 engine. The AMG GT 55 produces a whopping 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, while the even more ridiculous AMG GT 63 pumps out a ridiculous 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. In either case, both cars funnel their respective power through the same AMG Speedshift MCT nine-speed automatic transmission and then out to all four corners by way of the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive.

That performance is made even more useful thanks to the standard-issue AMG Dynamic Plus Package, which adds an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential, active engine mounts, and an AMG Dynamic Select “Race” drive program featuring a Drift mode. The AMG Active Ride Control suspension with roll stabilization adds a level of security to any high-speed ride.

The AMG GT can run from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds

Speaking of speed, the AMG GT has it in spades. It’s hard to call anything with nearly 500 hp “less powerful,” but that’s what the AMG GT 55 is compared to the GT 63, though most people will probably not notice. The AMG GT 55 can run from 0-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of a crazy 183 mph. But, if being a far more luxurious version of a car that can keep up with the likes of a Corvette Z06 is not quite fast enough, then perhaps the AMG GT 63 is the car for you — it’s capable of rocketing to 60 mph from a dead stop in a scant 3.1 seconds and topping out at a mind-melding 196 mph.

The AMG-GT allows customers to personalize their car with plenty of available options. The AMG Night Package comes with a darkened specific radiator grille and black model badging. The AMG Carbon Fiber Package does exactly what its name implies, adding carbon fiber to the front splitter, side sill panels, exterior mirror housings, and rear diffuser, as well as the rear wing blade if the other optional AMG Aerodynamics Package is selected. There is also a choice of 20- and 21-inch wheels in various styles, as well as 11 different exterior paint colors

Inside, the AMG GT offers nine upholstery options, including seven different Nappa leather and two Nappa leather/microfiber options, along with multiple trims to personalize the car. AMG Performance Seats are also available for those who intend to wring out their German hot rod the way it was built to be.

The AMG GT 55 Coupe starts at $134,900, and the more powerful AMG GT 63 begins at $175,900. While those prices might seem high to some, from some perspectives, those people might feel a little differently. Getting a true luxury sports car that reminds us how much fun a good old ICE vehicle can wake up our senses and make us feel alive—those numbers don’t seem too bad at all.

