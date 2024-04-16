 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

This is what’s new with the 2025 Subaru Forester

Rather than reinvent models every few years, Subaru focuses on improving each model incrementally.

Bruce Brown
By
2025 Subaru Forester driving on a neighborhood road past a brick Federal Colonial house.
Subaru / Subaru

Subaru introduced the sixth-generation 2025 Forester SUV in five trim levels. The sixth variant, the Forester Wilderness, remains unchanged for 2025 because Subaru redesigned the 2024 version of the more rugged, off-road trim. Like all Subaru SUVs and most sedans, the 2025 Forester trims have full-time, symmetrical all-wheel drive (AWD), four-cylinder Boxer internal combustion engines (ICEs), and continuously variable transmissions (CVTs).

Why 2025 Subaru Forester trim levels matter

2025 Subaru Forester driving up a rock-strewn dirt road with a luggage case on the roof rack.
Subaru / Subaru

Unless you already own a Subaru, and even then, discerning the changes between years is difficult. Walk on a Subaru dealership lot with new cars mixed with used models, and it’s easy to mistake a 10-year-old Forester or Outback for a spanking new version. Subaru doesn’t make drastic design changes. The brand’s value point is based on reliability and durability, much more than attracting attention with spiffy new profiles.

Recommended Videos

In addition to barely noticeable design tweaks, Subaru makes a few changes yearly, typically updating, upgrading, or improving existing features or adding new ones. The impression is that rather than reinventing models every few years, Subaru focuses on improving each model incrementally.

Related

The Subaru formula surely works. Subarus is most popular across the northern United States because of its well-deserved reputation for driving and handling in snow and cold temperatures. Also, Subarus typically have significantly higher resale value than most other brands.

All prices listed below for the various Forester trims include destination and delivery fees.

Here’s what’s new with the 2025 Subaru Forester

Right side profile shot of a 2025 Subaru Forester parked on a stone drive in front of a multiple story stone mansion
Subaru / Subaru

All 2025 Subaru Forester trims have a 10% stiffer chassis, and Subaru’s Advanced EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is now standard equipment. The EyeSight system has a wider field of view, updated software, and a new electric brake booster. Subaru claims the Forester’s Symmetrical AWD has faster response, more agile handling, and better control on all road surfaces.

The base Forester model’s standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control with lane centering, steering-responsive LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, and roof rails. It starts at $31,090.

2025 Subaru Forester Premium

2025 Subaru Forester parked on a stone drive in front of a contemporary brick and glass-sided house.
Subaru / Subaru

Starting at $33,390, again with destination fees, the 2025 Subaru Forester Premium is the first step up in trim levels from the base model. The Forester Premium gains the StarLink 11.6-inch MultiMediaPlus System touchscreen with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Premium trim includes wireless charging, dual USB-A and USB-C charge ports, a Wi-Fi hotspot, AM/FB radio, and HD radio.

Other features standard with the Premium grade include a 10-way power driver’s seat, moonroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel, all-weather package with heated front seats, and Subaru’s X-Mode with Hill Descent Control. Optional Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert plus a power rear liftgate is available for $1,200 with the Premium trim.

2025 Subaru Forester Sport

2025 Subaru Forester front row driver and passenger seating with 11.2-inch touch infotainment display on dash.
Subaru / Subaru

The 2025 Forester Sport trim has unique styling touches, including bronze-finished 19-inch alloy wheels, Sport badging, StarTex upholstery, and upgraded X-Mode. The Sport grade also adds Blind-Spot detection with Lange Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Steering, and more agile suspension tuning. The Forester Sport starts at $35,890.

For an extra $1,700, the Sport trim options bundle includes a power rear gate, Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking, engine performance management with two modes, and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

2025 Subaru Forester Limited

2025 Subaru Forester on a forest road showing the cargo area with the second row seats folded forward and back hatch open.
Subaru / Subaru

Stepping up to the 2025 Forester Limited, starting at $37,390, owners can enjoy leather seating, a foot-activated power rear gate, a heated steering wheel, and the Premium grade features. For $1,600, the Limited options package comes with the 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, navigation, and Reverse Automatic Braking.

2025 Subaru Forester Touring

2025 Subaru Forester parked on grass with trees and distant water in the background.
Subaru / Subaru

Starting at $41,390, the 2025 Forester Touring is the highest trim level, adding to the Limited feature list 19-inch alloy wheels, 360-degree Surround View Monitor, two-position driver memory seats, heating rear outboard seats, a low-profile roof rack, smart rearview mirror, and perforated leather-trimmed seating with suede bolsters. The Touring model also has an 11.6-inch multimedia display with navigation, 11-speaker audio, Subaru’s DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, and Reverse Automatic Braking.

2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness

Blue 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness with bikes on a roof rack traveling on a dirt road in a wilderness area with trees and flowers.
Subaru / Subaru

The 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness, with greater ground clearance, a water-resistant seating surface, all-weather mats, and a cargo tray, starts at $36,315, including destination and delivery fees. A $1,850 option package for the Wilderness model includes an 8.0-inch display with a navigation system, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and a power rear liftgate.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Fun in the sun with limited edition 2024 Jeep Beach Wrangler and Gladiator
Join the fun in Daytona during Jeep Beach week
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Beach and 2024 Jeep Gladiator Beach limited-run editions parked on an ocean beach.

Jeep recently dropped two special limited edition models to commemorate Jeep Beach Week 2024. This annual celebration for Jeep fans will last 9 days this year, from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 28. The 2024 Wrangler 4xe Jeep Beach and 2024 Gladiator Jeep Beach special editions are both available for order this month.
Why the Jeep Beach editions matter

Previous

Read more
2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition: Don’t miss out
Your last chance to buy a V-8-powered rock crawler
2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition parked on stone with the ocean in the background and stormy clouds.

After a heroic four-year run as the fastest Wrangler to crawl rocks and take names, the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition will retire the crown. Rock crawling generally doesn't have much call for killer acceleration times. However, if you're Jonesing for a Hemi V-8 that can knock off 13-second quarter miles and shriek to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds on Saturday and then lock down dual Dana 44 axles to idle up and over steep off-road grades on 35-inch tires on Sunday, get your order in now for one of only 3,700 Rubicon 392 Final Edition models Jeep plans for 2024.
Why  the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition matters

Jeep famously sells every Wrangler it manufactures, with little direct competition before the Ford Bronco re-launch in 2022. Never appearing on the low side of 4x4 model price lists, Wrangler prices hold well, earning the most basic Jeep kudos for low depreciation. Jeep mixes trim levels, capabilities, colors, and icon references to offer a range of Wrangler variants, including the Wrangler Rubicon 392 starting in 2020.

Read more
The 2025 BMW M5 Touring is coming to the U.S., but don’t call it a station wagon
If you liked the M5 Sedan, you'll love the M5 Touring
Camoflaged 2025 BMW M5 Sedan and M5 Touring European models parked side by side on ice on a huge body of water.

BMW enthusiasts in the U.S. who favor the big extra helping of high-performance in the BMW M model will have good reason to celebrate this fall. BMW confirmed this week that when the seventh generation of the M5 platform completes final testing and goes into production, U.S. model shipments for the first time will include the M5 Touring model and the M5 Sedan.
Why the BMW M5 Touring coming to the U.S. matters

Americans haven't entirely abandoned sedans in the last decade, but a glance in parking lots and city streets reveals few sedans. SUVs and light trucks outnumber sedans and coupes by wide margins on U.S. roadways. The BMW 5 Series, including the M5 variant, has long enjoyed a reputation as one of, if not the best, performance sedans available, but BMW chose not to ship the M5 Touring model to our shores. Until now.

Read more