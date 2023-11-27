 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Subaru unveils 2025 Forester SUV with updated design and improved performance – but same gas-powered drivetrain

The new Subaru Forester is not an EV

Bruce Brown
By
2025 Subaru Forester front right three-quarter view parked on pavement with trees in the background.
Courtesy Subaru / Subaru of America

Subaru of America introduced the 2025 Subaru Forester at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. The debut of the compact SUV’s sixth generation has several upgrades and new features, but it lacks one element many fans hoped for an electric engine. Some may find irony in Subaru showing the world a flying car concept shortly before introducing a new generation of one of its most popular cars without a hint of electrification.

No EV here, direct view of open hood showing the 2025 Subaru Forester ICE engine
Courtesy Subaru / Subaru of America

2025 Subaru Forester SUV will be gas-powered

The new Forester will be powered by a familiar internal combustion engine (ICE), the 2.5-liter Subaru Boxer engine. There’s no battery electric vehicle (BEV) version, not even a hybrid option. All 2025 Foresters will get power from the 4-cylinder 180-horsepower motor that maxes out at 178 pound-feet of torque.

Recommended Videos

There’s no manual transmission available for the new Forester. All trim levels will have a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Fancier trims will also have paddle shifters on the steering wheel to move up and down through eight preset ratios for drivers who want simulated direct control of the gear ratios.

2025 Subaru Forester with new graphic badging for Symmetrical AWD.
Courtesy Subaru / Subaru of America

2025 Subaru Forester’s AWD system

Subaru didn’t drop the ball with its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, one of the significant reasons the Forester is a consistent presence on lists of best SUVs. Subaru has sold more than 2.6 Foresters in the U.S., Subaru says. The latest version of Subaru’s AWD has faster response times, more agile handling, and greater driver control both on and off the road.

2025 Subaru Forester rear view wiht hatch open showing flat floor from behind first row seats.
Courtesy Subaru / Subaru of America

2025 Subaru Forester SUV’s exterior features

Subaru restyled the Forester’s exterior, with design elements chosen to emphasize the Forester’s strength, height, and ground clearance. Steeper rear glass angles increase the SUV’s cargo capacity from the 2023 Forester’s 26.9 cubic feet and 69.1 cubic feet behind the second and first rows of seats, respectively, to 29.6 cubic feet behind the 2025 model’s second row and 74.4 cubic feet aft of the first row of seats.

2025 Subaru Forester interior view with camera looking down from in back of the driver seat with large console display in the center.
Courtesy Subaru / Subaru of America

2025 Subaru Forester SUV’s interior features

Subaru is following the trend of showcasing infotainment displays in the console center stack. The Forester base model has dual 7.0-inch-diagonal measure high-resolution touchscreen displays, but the other trims feature an 11.6-inch-diagonal display.

Related

The larger display includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, audio controls, interior climate control, comfort settings, Bluetooth hands-free phone and media streaming, and the rear vision camera. Trial period subscriptions to SiriusXM All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link are also included.

Foresters with Subaru’s STARLINK Multimedia Navigation have a 3-year free subscription to voice-activated navigation from TomTom and SiriusXM Travellink. This system also includes integrated What3Worlds (W3W)  so drivers or passengers can find specific locations with the associated three-word codes. Wireless charging will be included with the larger display and the Multimedia Navigation system.

2025 Subaru Forester front left wheel, tire, and wheel well cladding.
Courtesy Subaru / Subaru of America

2025 Subaru Forester SUV safety features

The 2025 Subaru Foresters will all have the latest version of Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. Subaru says the new version runs even quicker and smoother than earlier versions. The system now benefits from a wider field of view, an electric brake booster, and updated software.

Benefits of the new technology include faster pedestrian and cyclist identification. In the latest iteration, the system will employ Emergency Stop Assist if a driver doesn’t respond to the  Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control system warnings. If Emergency Stop Assist takes over, the feature will stop the car, turn on the hazard blinkers, unlock the doors, and notify Starlink Connected Services to call for emergency assistance.

New for 2025, an optional Surround View Monitor will use four of the car’s cameras to create a 360-degree overhead view of the car and the immediate surroundings.

2025 Subaru Forester in light brown color front right three-quarter view parked on lawn with trees in the background
Courtesy Subaru / Subaru of America

Subaru will announce the pricing for 2025 Subaru Forester trims and options closer to the spring of 2024 when the company will begin shipping the Forester to U.S. dealerships.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Porsche begins production of eFuel that could revolutionize gas-powered cars
Porsche's new gas alternative offers up exciting possibilities
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS eFuel on a frozen road in front of snow-covered mountains.

While most automakers are looking to completely ditch gas-powered vehicles and make an immediate switch to electrified vehicles, Porsche has been working on a way to keep gas-powered engines alive. Instead of looking at the engine and blaming its design for being harmful to the planet, Porsche has focused on the fuel that powers the engine. The brand has been working on an eFuel that would make internal-combustion engines friendlier to the planet. Porsche recently announced that a pilot plant in Punta Arenas, Chile has started to produce the brand’s climate neutral eFuel that could replace the gas that we know and love in our modern cars.
It’s taken Porsche roughly five years to get to this point. The German automaker has been working with numerous companies, like global eFuels company HIF, ExxonMobil, and Siemens Energy to explore the possibility of using Chile’s renewable energy sources and shipping opportunities for an eFuel.

The pilot plant in Chile will reportedly be making around 34,000 gallons of eFuel, which will mostly be used for promotional reasons. The first vehicles to be powered by the new eFuel will be cars that race in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup series. After that, the eFuel will head to vehicles used at Porsche Experience Centers worldwide. This will give consumers that visit one of Porsche’s driving centers first-hand experience with the eFuel, which is a smart way to win them over to the possibility of a cleaner fuel.
Once the pilot phase is over, Porsche has plans to boost production of eFuel at the Punta Arenas plant to 14.5 million gallons each year by the middle of the decade. Two years later, Porsche hopes that its eFuel production can grow to 145 million gallons.
Porsche is one of the few automakers that’s looking into eFuels, as it believes that the alternative fuel is part of its “double-e path” that includes eFuels and e-mobility. The science behind eFuels is confusing and quite sciency, but they’re a type of synthetic methanol that’s produced from a complex process that utilizes carbon dioxide, water, and hydrogen via a renewable energy source.

Read more
EV cost of ownership is about the same as gas-powered vehicles: Study
The affordability of electric cars may be about to change in the UK — Could the same happen here?
Front end angles of 2022 Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 electric cars in front of a brick hotel on a brick path.

While things got really bad for U.S. drivers when Russia invaded Ukraine, owning and driving a car has always been more expensive for people that live in Britain. Not only are their gas prices higher than ours, but they also have to pay taxes for using public roads based on their vehicle’s official CO2 emissions. Because of the rising costs of energy because of the ongoing war, the high cost of fuel, and the introduction of a new Vehicle Excise Duty (VED), electric vehicles are getting close to costing the same amount to run as a gas-powered vehicle across the pond.

The UK’s Inews claims that Britain is about to introduce a VED for electric vehicles to use public roads. EV owners will now be expected to pay up to £165 a year to drive their vehicles on public roads. Electric cars were exempt from VED, which was one way the government tried to incentive people to make the switch to an EV. But starting in April 2025, that won’t be the case. The outlet claims that forcing EV owners to pay a VED of £165 a year will help the government raise £1.6 billion. Drivers that purchase a new electric car after April 2025 will pay a VED rate of £10 per year for the first after, and then it becomes £165 a year.

Read more
Choose the INKAS armored Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 for luxurious performance and protection from assassins
This SUV has so many levels of protection
INKAS Armored Mercedes Maybach GLS600 right front three-quarter view.

If you're going all in for an S-Class Mercedes-Maybach SUV, why not consider whether you'd like to have it armored by INKAS as well? The Mercedes-Maybach brand is synonymous with ultraluxury, and the power that defines Mercedes S-Class vehicles is more than sufficient to handle the extra weight added by armored plating and bulletproof glass.

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing builds a wide range of personal armored transportation, including pickup trucks, sedans, limousines, and SUVs, as well as commercial, law enforcement, and military vehicles such as tactical swat vans, prisoner transport, riot control trucks, and more. If you can foot the bill for a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, you may have reasons to want armored protection, even if you're not in the same business as James Bond.

Read more