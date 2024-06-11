 Skip to main content
2025 Toyota Crown Signia hybrid crossover SUV arrives this summer

2025 Toyota Crown Signia models, features, specs, and prices

By
2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited with Storm Cloud exterior parked on a wet stone parking area with river and cityscape in the background
2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited with Storm Cloud exterior Toyota / Toyota

Later this summer, Toyota will begin to ship the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia, the inevitable SUV version of the nontraditional Crown sedan. Introduced to replace the larger-than-a-Camry-and-slightly-more-lux Toyota Avalon, the 2023 Crown restored the use of a Toyota model name sold in the U.S. from 1958 to 1973. The 1958 Toyota Crown was the first Japanese car sold in the U.S.

After Avalon sales numbers dipped and Americans were more interested in SUVs and trucks than sedans (which we still are), Toyota dropped a sedan from its lineup and put the Avalon model name on the shelf. In a few decades, we’ll likely see a new Toyota vehicle with the Avalon name.

The modern Crown sedan sits higher than conventional cars and has an intentionally sporty, rugged appearance. All modern Toyota Crowns, including the new Crown Signia, have hybrid powertrains and all-wheel drive (AWD).

Why the Crown Signia matters

2025 Toyota Crown Signia suv and Crown sedan parked facing each other on a concrete parking area
2025 Toyota Crown Signia and Crown sedan Toyota / Toyota

Toyota already sells SUVs of every size and two truck sizes. SUVs certainly are extremely useful for many drivers, but vehicle preferences change. The toughened-up Crown sedan and the new crossover SUV version may indicate Toyota’s best determination of the next direction.

As one of the largest automakers in the world, Toyota also has a role in shaping what buyers desire. The Crown models’ tougher-but-not-too-tough look of the Crown models may indicate what Toyota wants to manufacture for the next decade. The Crown’s higher seating position spares some space for EV batteries underneath the passenger compartment.

2025 Toyota Crown Signa models and prices

2025 Toyota Crown Signia XLE in Oxygen White parked in front of a garage.
2025 Toyota Crown Signia XLE in Oxygen White Toyota / Toyota

Toyota will begin shipping 2025 Crown Signia XLE and Limited grades this summer. The SUVs will use the base powertrain om Crown sedans, a 240-hp hybrid EPA-rated for 38 MPG combined mileage.

The 2025 Crown Signia XLE has leather-trimmed seating for five passengers. The cargo area is 6.5 feet long, with the second-row seats folded flat. The quiet, comfortable Crown Signia passenger cabin has soft-touch materials on the dash panel and doors. Standard equipment includes a 12.3-inch diagonal infotainment touchscreen, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, and a hands-free rear power liftgate.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited in Finish Line Red in the rain parked on a driveway in front of a house.
2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited in Finish Line Red Toyota / Toyota

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signa Limited grade ads 21-inch wheels, LED headlights, a fixed-glass panoramic roof, 11-speaker JBL Premium audio, a digital rearview mirror, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and more.

The 2025 Crown Signa XLE grade starts at $44,985, and the Crown Signia Limited grade starts at $49,385, including delivery and handling fees.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited interior image showing the front seats, driver cockpit, and full dashboard with displays and controls.
2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited interior Toyota / Toyota

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
