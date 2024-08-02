 Skip to main content
Polaris unveils three 2025 RZR Pro off-road adventure machines

You don't have to race at Baja to have a total blast with these machines

Polaris OVR 2025 RZR Pro models racing down a sand hill in the desert.
Polaris ORV, the Polaris off-road-vehicle division, announced the 2025 Polaris RZR Pro UTV lineup of tough, go-anywhere utility and racing machines. Polaris introduced the new machines with three R-themes: revived styling, refined rider experience and comfort, and relentless performance and durability.

Why are the RZR’s such a big deal?

The Polaris RZR is the big dog in desert utility task vehicles. I had a chance to drive the latest RZRs in 2018 and 2019 in the Mojave Desert in Nevada. In just a few hours, starting as a complete novice and with minimum instruction, I was whaling along, having a blast on desert trails and pathways. I quickly learned that the more I trusted the RZRs to do what they were built for, the faster we went and the more fun I had.
Polaris improves the performance and handling of each new generation, so I can only start to imagine how much fun they can unlock. The three Pro models differ in size, features, power, and price, but they all deliver full-out fun. RZRs also have a reputation for class-leading durability and reliability.

RZR Pro models

Polaris OVR 2025 RZR Pro models racing down a sand hill in the desert.
Polaris OVR / Polaris OVR

The RZR Pro XP, S, and R models, each available in two-seat and four-seat versions, begin shipping to dealers this month. The Pro XP sand and trail model and Pro S desert open spaces machine are available in three trim levels: Sport, Premium, and Ultimate. The biggest, baddest of the bunch, the RXR Pro R, closely related to the Polaris factory racers R, is available in Sport and Ultimate trims.

RZR Pro XP

2025 Polaris ORV RZR Pro XP Sport driving along a rocky washed out creek trail in forested lands.
The RZR Pro XP is the smallest of the three Pro models, designed for traveling wooded trails, tight paths, and all manner of rugged terrain. Its relatively narrow 64-inch width and 96-inch wheelbase help it get through spaces larger vehicles cannot. The Pro XP’s turbocharger 181-hp engine with on-demand AWD and a CVT transmission opens up when the trail allows for speeds up to 50 mph. The RZR Pro XP starts at $23,999.

RZR Pro S

2025 Polaris ORV RZR Pro S Ultimate racing along a desert dune corner.
Wider for greater comfort and stability driving fast in wide open spaces and equipped with new rider-cooling fresh air intakes, the RZR Pro S has an 181-hp turbocharged engine, a Pro S CVT transmission, and on-demand AWD. It is 74 inches wide and has a 96-inch wheelbase to sustain high-speed handling. The Pro S revives RZR Fang Lighting for a distinctive appearance after dark. The RZR Pro S starts at $26,999.

RZR Pro R

2025 Polaris ORV RZR Pro R Ultimate kicking up sand racing through the desert.
If high-speed performance drives your decisions, the RZR Pro R’s 225-hp naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine is your desert ride. A no-excuses variant of the factory racer, the Pro R has a 74-inch width and 104.5-inch wheelbase. A MaxLink suspension with a full 29 inches of usable travel handles rapid elevation changes, and a rear toe link keeps the wheels aligned and straight while cornering. The Pro R also employs the Dynamix DV semi-active suspension, which adjusts instantly to changing surface conditions to maintain traction. Yeah, this is the one. The RZR Pro R starts at $34,999.

