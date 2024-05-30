The highly-tuned performance-focused 2025 Subaru WRX tS details are here

I had no idea Suburu was into racing until I learned about the Subaru Motorsports USA division and its consistent success in American Rally Association (ARA) races. That also explains why Subaru sells the performance-focused Subaru WRX compact sports sedan along with its more conventional all-wheel drive sedans and SUVs that are particularly popular across the U.S. northern snow belt states. Subaru recently unveiled the details on the 2025 WRK tS, the most-tricked-out version of the compact sedan that’s always ready to rally.

Why the 2025 Subaru WRX tS matters

Desert racing, snow drifting, and all variations of rally racing attract WRX fans and drivers. Subaru Motorsports USA fields two ARA teams with a solid history of winning championships. The biggest share of Subaru’s target market may seek reliable go-anywhere family vehicles, but there’s also a lively performance-focused segment that favors the WRX, especially the more tricked-out versions.

Performance-focused upgrades with the 2025 Subaru WRX tS

Like other Subarus, the WRX tS is powered by a four-cylinder BOXER engine with full-time symmetrical all-wheel drive. The WRX tS pumps out 271 hp and has a wide power band, generating 258 lb-ft of torque from 2,000 to 5,200 rpm. The WRX lineup all have torque vectoring. The WRX tS will also come with Subaru’s highly-civilized EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. I own a 2022 Subaru Ascent and can attest to the EyeSight system’s responsiveness and effectiveness.

The performance bits will make the WRX tS special, however, and there are plenty on hand in this rally-ready variant. In addition to 6-piston front and 2-piston rear high-performance Brembo brakes, the tS comes with Recaro Performance Design ultrasuede front seats and grippy 245/35 R19 Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires.

However, the greatest difference between the tS variant and other WRX versions is the STI-tuned suspension with electronically controlled dampers. Drive Mode Select capability lets the driver tweak the car’s handling dynamics with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings. Given the overall sports-aggressive tone of the entire WRX line, you can likely count on reserving Sport mode for those times when you really want to get down to business.

The 2025 Subaru WRX tS will begin deliveries during the first quarter of 2025, and prices will be available later this year.

