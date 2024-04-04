 Skip to main content
Mercedes-Benz offers Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S “Edition 1” for 25 U.S. customers

Act quickly to score one of 25 AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1 built for the U.S.

Bruce Brown
By
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1 sedan parked on dark gray staging with a gradiant red background right front three quarter view
Mercedies-AMG / Mercedies-AMG

Urgency and limited supply are proven marketing strategies that Mercedes-AMG has combined masterfully with the extremely limited Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S “Edition 1.” With only 25 cars available for the entire U.S., the urgency is in the numbers. The Mercedes-Benz redesigned the CLA family for the 2024 model year. The AMG CLA Coupe gives more power and flair to the house-brand luxury performance model, and the extremely scarce AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1 ups the ante even further.

Why the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1 matters

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1 sedan parked on dark gray staging with a gradiant red background left rear three quarter view,
Mercedies-AMG / Mercedies-AMG

If you’re shopping for a new petroleum-fuel-powered small luxury coupe and you’re leaning toward the Mercedes-Benz family, chances are you’re not interested in stretching your expectations and your budget to spring for the AMG CLA 45 D “Edition 1.” Customers for such limited edition cars don’t consider them mere transportation but coveted works of engineering and design worthy of their admiration and investment.

Limited editions like this car are typically also loaded with optional equipment and accessories. This level of desirability can appeal to Mercedes devotees and collectors with its rare interior and exterior design components. Very few customers can afford bespoke vehicles where every component, fabric, paint, finish, and design element is selected or even created to match the individual’s preferences and desires. Still, a strictly limited run like this AMG model is slightly below a fully made-to-order car.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1: Power and style

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1 sedan interior image of cockpit dashboard.
Mercedies-AMG / Mercedies-AMG

AMG vehicles are identified worldwide with sporty performance, and the AMG CLA 45 S “Edition 1” is true to the brand. A handbuilt AMG 2.0-liter turbocharged M139 four-cylinder engine creates 416 horsepower and up to 369 lb-ft of torque, with 0-to-60 mph acceleration in 4.0 seconds. AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive with AMG Torque Control is standard with this edition and automatically delivers the power to the axle and wheels where it best improves performance.

Shy drivers need not put their names on the list, because the Edition 1 cars will all share a unique MANUFAKTUR Mountain Grey Magno paint with the AMG logo and signature AMG checkered flag pattern along the lower sides of the car.

Other stylistic enhancements include orange accents, the AMG Night Package Plus, and the AMG Aerodynamics Package, adding a larger front splitter and rear spoiler. Additional exterior signs for this special vehicle include 19-inch black matte AMG cross-spoke forged wheels and red AMG Performance brake calipers.

Inside, the AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1 sports black microfiber AMG Performance seats with orange stitching and branding on the headrest. Additional organic accents and Edition 1 red lighting adorn the interior. The car also includes an AMG performance steering wheel and additional AMG trim pieces with coordinating graphics.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1: Your chance for 1-of-25

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1 sedan interior view looking across passenger to driver front seat.
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

If you’re tempted by the 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45S Edition 1, don’t hesitate to inquire at your closest Mercedes dealership. The introduction news release shows that the 25 limited edition cars will arrive soon. The starting price is $82,345, including destination and delivery charges.

