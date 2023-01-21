 Skip to main content
Mercedes-Benz introduces redesigned CLA for 2024

The mid-cycle refresh sees the CLA gain extra power, a mild-hybrid system, a refresh looked, and more tech

Joel Patel
By

The Mercedes-Benz CLA is a relatively fresh vehicle in the compact luxury segment. The second generation of the CLA was introduced in 2020, but things move quickly in the luxury segment. Mercedes isn’t quite ready to give the CLA another full redesign, but the automaker is giving the CLA a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year — probably to keep up with the redesigned BMW 2-Series.

Some of the changes are light, but the CLA gains a new mild-hybrid system and Mercedes’ latest infotainment system to match the brand’s other vehicles. The available AMG model is also getting an upgrade for added performance.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA side profile in a studio in front of a white wall.
Mercedes-Benz

Under the hood, the CLA 250 is now a hybrid with a new 48-volt system. The mild-hybrid powertrain consists of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that’s still rated at 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The 48-volt hybrid system brings an extra 13-horsepower boost in the low end of the rev range. When braking and accelerating, the starter-generator recovers energy that supplies the 12-volt on-board network and the 48-volt system with electricity.

Speaking of engines, Mercedes is updating the AMG models that are available for the CLA. The AMG CLA 45 is being replaced with the CLA 45 S. That might seem like a small change, but the S-badged version comes with a more powerful engine. The hand-built turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is rated at 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. These represent increases of 34 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes claims the AMG CLA 45 S can sprint to 60 mph in 4 seconds and has a limited top speed of 155 mph.

For people that think the AMG CLA 45 might be too powerful or too expensive, the AMG CLA 35 is still sticking around. It gets a slight boost in power from the new belt-driven starter-generator that’s found in the base CLA 250. While power remains the same at 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, the AMG CLA 35 benefits from the same 13-horsepower boost at low revs as the non-AMG models.

Front end angle of 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA from driver's side rendering with black and red in the back.
Overhead image of 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA rendering with red and back in the background.
Rear end close up of 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA from passenger's side rendering with red and black in the background.
Close up of front badge on the hood of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA dashboard close up of steering wheel and screens.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA close up of front end dashboard and steering wheel from passenger side.
Beyond the mild-hybrid system, the CLA lineup gains larger screens. The luxury sedan now comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Both feature the latest MBUX infotainment system.

On the outside, Mercedes has updated the 2024 CLA’s design, though the changes are hard to spot. The front end features a new grille and a restyled front bumper. Mercedes has fitted its “LED High Performance” lights to the CLA’s front end, while the rear end also comes with standard LED taillights and a new rear diffuser. Two new shades of blue and three new wheel designs are now available for 2024.

Pricing for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA isn’t available yet, but the automaker confirmed that the model will arrive at dealerships later this year.

