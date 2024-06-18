 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Bugatti YouTube docuseries A New Era: Concept and Vision, creating the next generation Bugatti hypercar

What does it take to conceive automotive perfection?

By

Bugatti hypercar hood with logo.
There are only a few days until June 20, when Bugatti promises to unveil its next limited-edition hypercar. Two days before the big reveal, Bugatti announced a YouTube docuseries covering the process of creating the new model. Bugatti rarely introduces new cars and has been dropping information about the new model since the Chiron, the previous hypercar, ended its production.

Shortly after Bugatti heralded that L’Ultime, the last Chiron Super Sport, had left the factory, the iconic French luxury and performance carmaker began teasing its next, as yet unnamed, hypercar creation. L’Ultime was the 5ooth car of the limited edition that debuted in 2016, and because Bugatti hand assembles all of its cars and controls who will buy them, the famed auto firm wasn’t surprised by the end of the run. We can surmise that the design and engineering started on the next car at least a year or more ago.

Recommended Videos

In the first episode of the docuseries, titled Bugatti — A New Era: Concept & Vision,  Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, talks about his work persuading the top management of Bugatti’s parent company, Volkswagen Group, to give its blessing to the new project. A significant part of his challenge involved his choice of the new car’s powertrain. When you watch this short video, you may be surprised.

BUGATTI – A New Era: Concept & Vision

Rimac also referred to other challenges in conceiving, developing, and creating a vehicle sure to be an icon true to founder Ettore Bugatti’s vision for the company, that it follows the paths to the perfection of design, engineering, performance, and beauty. The sense of duty and responsibility to the company founder and the brand today is palpable in the short video. Rimac captures the sense of mission as the video opens when he says, borrowing a bit from Isaac Newton, “Bugatti is created by extraordinary people. We are standing on the shoulders of giants.”

Related

What we know so far about the new Bugatti hypercar

Mate Rimac, Bugatti Rimac CEO holding a model he used to get the go-ahead for his vision of a new hypercar.
Mate Rimac, Bugatti Rimac CEO, holding a model he used to get the go-ahead for his vision for the next Bugatti hypercar. Bugatti / Bugatti

We don’t know a lot about the next Bugatti hypercar. We know its creators wanted to adhere to the principle of perfection. The Chiron was the first production car to drive faster than 300 mph. Performance will certainly be an important element, although it’s hard to imagine the numbers getting much higher than the Chiron’s 1,480 horsepower. We can tell from the video that the powertrain will include a Bugatti V16 gas engine and multiple electric motors. So far, just the prospect of all that power in a street-legal car is enough to consider until June 20.

The fastest and best way to see the new Bugatti when the news breaks is to tune in to the Bugatti YouTube channel on Thursday, June 20 at 4 PM EST or 1 PM PST.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Rivian reveals second-generation EVs with 1,025-hp quad-motor
New Rivian EVs have up to 1,025 horsepower
Red second-generation Rivian R1T right rear three-quarter view parked on beach edge facing water bike on back of the truck.

Second-generation Rivian R1T Rivian / Rivian

Rivian recently presented second-generation models of its original R1T EV pickup truck and R1S EV SUV. The EVs have significant performance upgrades, new drive systems, a new user interface and experience software platform, and many other improvements, according to Rivian, which describes the new generation as completely reengineered.

Read more
Ford drops all-new Mustang GTD capable of sub-7-minute laps at the Nürburgring
Ford goes all in for the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 2025 Mustang GTD
2025 Ford Mustang GTD exterior right profile ready for the Nurburgring.

When Ford CEO Jim Farley introduced the company's plans for the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD last year, he famously said, "We didn’t engineer a road car for the track; we created a race car for the road." Today, ahead of this weekend's 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ford introduced the GTD's new Performance Pack and driver-focused interior.
Why the Mustang GTD matters

Ford races. Always have and likely always will. Starting in 2025, Ford returns to F1 racing with its new partnership with Red Bull. Ford and Red Bull will work together to develop the hybrid powertrain that will propel the next-generation F1 race cars beginning in 2026. GM wants to be part of F1 racing, too, but so far hasn't made a match with or outright purchased one of the ten teams that comprise the F1 race schedule's 20-car lineup for the full 24-event season.

Read more
FIA releases details on next-gen 2026 F1 racecars – DRS is gone
Next-gen F1 racecars will be smaller, lighter, and run on biofuel
Direct front view of a 2026 F1 racecar according to new FIA regulations.

We are still in the first half of the 2024 Formula 1 racing schedule, but the FIA motorsports governing organization is already focused on rules and regulations for the 2026 season. That's when all F1 teams will be required to race cars significantly different from the current generation. The next-generation F1 racecars will be smaller and lighter than today. The new cars will have hybrid powertrains that run on biofuel, plus the power split between the ICE motor and electricity generation will change.
Why 2026 F1 race car specs matter

Formula 1 committed to be carbon neutral by 2030, including the fossil fuel usage of the masses of spectators who travel to attend F1 races worldwide. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) creates and enforces complex rules and regulations for F1 sporting, technical, and financial operations.

Read more