What does it take to conceive automotive perfection?



There are only a few days until June 20, when Bugatti promises to unveil its next limited-edition hypercar. Two days before the big reveal, Bugatti announced a YouTube docuseries covering the process of creating the new model. Bugatti rarely introduces new cars and has been dropping information about the new model since the Chiron, the previous hypercar, ended its production.

Shortly after Bugatti heralded that L’Ultime, the last Chiron Super Sport, had left the factory, the iconic French luxury and performance carmaker began teasing its next, as yet unnamed, hypercar creation. L’Ultime was the 5ooth car of the limited edition that debuted in 2016, and because Bugatti hand assembles all of its cars and controls who will buy them, the famed auto firm wasn’t surprised by the end of the run. We can surmise that the design and engineering started on the next car at least a year or more ago.

In the first episode of the docuseries, titled Bugatti — A New Era: Concept & Vision, Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, talks about his work persuading the top management of Bugatti’s parent company, Volkswagen Group, to give its blessing to the new project. A significant part of his challenge involved his choice of the new car’s powertrain. When you watch this short video, you may be surprised.

BUGATTI – A New Era: Concept & Vision

Rimac also referred to other challenges in conceiving, developing, and creating a vehicle sure to be an icon true to founder Ettore Bugatti’s vision for the company, that it follows the paths to the perfection of design, engineering, performance, and beauty. The sense of duty and responsibility to the company founder and the brand today is palpable in the short video. Rimac captures the sense of mission as the video opens when he says, borrowing a bit from Isaac Newton, “Bugatti is created by extraordinary people. We are standing on the shoulders of giants.”

What we know so far about the new Bugatti hypercar

We don’t know a lot about the next Bugatti hypercar. We know its creators wanted to adhere to the principle of perfection. The Chiron was the first production car to drive faster than 300 mph. Performance will certainly be an important element, although it’s hard to imagine the numbers getting much higher than the Chiron’s 1,480 horsepower. We can tell from the video that the powertrain will include a Bugatti V16 gas engine and multiple electric motors. So far, just the prospect of all that power in a street-legal car is enough to consider until June 20.

The fastest and best way to see the new Bugatti when the news breaks is to tune in to the Bugatti YouTube channel on Thursday, June 20 at 4 PM EST or 1 PM PST.

