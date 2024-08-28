 Skip to main content
Tourbillon takes California – Bugatti’s new hypercar hits the beach and Beverly Hills

Bugatti takes the Tourbillon where its customers live

BUGATTI Tourbillon during US Roadshow parked on the side of the road with Los Angeles skyline in the background.
Bugatti / Bugatti

In the days since the Bugatti Tourbillon’s dramatic unveiling in Molsheim, France, on June 20, Bugatti has shown its next-generation hypercar at select locations and events. The Tourbillon and other Bugattis, current and past models, were on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K. Bugatti also presented the Tourbillon during Monterey Car Week.

Following its Monterey appearance, Bugatti took the Tourbillon on a tour of southern California.

Why the Bugatti Tourbillon Californian tour matters

BUGATTI Tourbillon during US Roadshow driving down a Los Angeles street lined with palm trees.
California provided stunning photographic backdrops for the Tourbillon during the super sports car’s excursion, but photo ops weren’t the only factor in deciding where to make the Bugatti’s debut. North America has been the largest market for Bugatti since 2021. Bugatti currently has twelve U.S. showrooms and two in Canada. The greatest concentration is in southern California, with Bugatti dealerships in La Jolla, Newport Beach, and Beverly Hills.

So, the answer to “Why California?” is easy. To paraphrase a statement allegedly made by Willie Sutton when asked why he robbed banks, “That’s where the customers are.”

Additional Bugatti North American showrooms are in Scottsdale, St. Louis,  Chicago, Houston, Miami, Broward, Washington D.C., Manhattan, and Greenwich. The Canadian dealerships are in Toronto and Calgary.

Where did the Tourbillon appear in California and what’s next?

BUGATTI Tourbillon during US Roadshow parked on the side of the road between low hills and the beach.
During its California excursion, Bugatti took the Tourbillon to Elysian Park in Los Angeles, to Malibu via the Pacific Coast High (PCH), to Beverly Hills, and Newport Beach, stopping at the Bugatti Beverly Hills and Newport Beach showrooms.

After returning to Europe, Bugatti’s next appearance on the Tourbillon’s calendar is at the Chantilly Arts et Elegance Richard Mille, an international celebration of automobiles present and past, held at Oise, France, from September 12 to 15.

BUGATTI Tourbillon during US Roadshow with gullwing doors raised parked facing the ocean.
Bugatti / Bugatti

