Bugatti Baby II Tourbillon Edition honors Bugatti traditions and history

Bugatti Baby editions sell out even before they are produced.

BUGATTI Baby II Tourbillon Edition parked on a stone-paved surface left front three-quarter view.
You won’t confuse the Bugatti Baby II Tourbillon Edition with Bugatti’s recently released Tourbillion hypercar. Still, this limited model’s beauty is in the details, which look back to the iconic Bugatti Type 35 race car with  Bugatti Tourbillon-era design influences.

Why Bugatti focuses on “Baby” editions

Profile shot of the left side of a BUGATTI Type 35,
Bugatti Type 35 Courtesy Bugatti Trust
Bugatti Tourbillon at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 right front three- quarter view.
Bugatti Tourbillon Bugatti

Bugatti Baby editions are tribute models of specific Bugatti cars. Since most people could not afford a Bugatti hypercar, even if there were enough for everyone who could buy one — which there decidedly are not — the Baby editions let people buy a Bugatti, even if it’s one they can’t drive on public roads.

The first Bugatti Baby cars were based on the Bugatti Type 35, one of the winningest race cars in the 1920s and 1930s, with over 2,500 victories. The cars are also effective for marketing Bugatti because they are both inspired by and produced to celebrate actual Bugatti cars, which keeps the allure fresh.

BUGATTI Baby II Tourbillon Edition parked on a stone-paved surface left side overhead view of the cockpit.
Bugattis sell for millions of dollars. For example, the starting price for the Tourbillon is more than $4 million. The cars are hand-assembled at the automaker’s headquarters in Molsheim, France. Because of the painstaking build process, Bugatti does not sell many vehicles. In early 2023, Bugatti reported delivering 8o new cars in 2022, a record-breaking number.

Bugatti does not produce the Bugatti Baby II editions but collaborates with Hedley Studios in Oxfordshire, UK, on the car’s design and production methods. Each Bugatti Baby is a 75% scale all-electric vehicle, limited to 500 cars. They are not road cars to be driven on public streets but are purchased by collectors and Bugatti fans. As an official Bugatti product, they are typically sold out in advance.

A Hedley craftsperson working on a BUGATTI Baby II Tourbillon Edition.
