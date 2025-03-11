 Skip to main content
Bugatti Bolide owners gather to learn how to handle 1,578 hp on the track

By
bugatti bolide owners gather to learn how handle 1578 hp on the track 02 feel
One of the perks of owning a multi-million dollar near-1,600-horsepower Bugatti is that the hyper-carmaker does well to ensure its clients are taken care of. Understanding that owning a car capable of speeds well in the 200 mph range, Bugatti set up an event at the Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France for the select few chosen to be new Bolide owners.

Bugatti Bolide
The ‘Feeling The Track’ drive event was not merely an introductory experience; it was a continuation of a legacy that Bugatti has built over the past century with plenty of racing victories. This gathering of Bolide owners not only celebrated that rich history but also challenged participants to push the boundaries of automotive excellence once more.

Bugatti Bolide
At the heart of this event was the definitive edition of Bugatti’s iconic W16 engine, which has powered the indomitable Veyron and a plethora of Chiron models, among others. Designed to deliver unmatched power and efficiency, the Bolide serves as the latest and greatest expression of Bugatti’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries while ensuring the elite level of luxury that its vehicles are known for. The ‘Feeling The Track’ event allowed owners to experience this extraordinary capability firsthand in a relatively safe environment, and with plenty of professional instruction.

Bugatti Bolide
The prestigious Circuit Paul Ricard, located in the south of France and the past venue for the French Grand Prix, was chosen as the backdrop for the Bolide to demonstrate its unrelenting power. With its sweeping corners, high-speed straights, and varied elevations, the track challenged drivers to navigate its unique idiosyncrasies, making it an ideal proving ground for a 1,578 horsepower production race car. Every detail of the event, from the development of a bespoke ‘flight case’—reflecting the standards of elite motorsport—to personalized and custom seat fittings, contributed to the intensity and anticipation leading up to the track experience.

“More than just an opportunity for our customers to understand the Bugatti legacy, ‘Feeling The Track’ marked a defining moment in the story of the Bolide. It celebrated a racing heritage that spans over a century, showcasing Bugatti’s unwavering commitment to performance and serving as the ultimate tribute to the W16 era.
This was the moment we had all been working toward – witnessing multiple Bolide examples unleashed on the track together.” – Hendrik Malinowski, Managing Director of Bugatti

Bugatti Bolide
Before unleashing the full potential of their machines in private full-track sessions, owners participated in comprehensive expert-led training designed to allow them to harness (as best as possible) the Bolide’s extraordinary performance. Each driver benefitted tremendously from one-on-one instruction with racing experts, focused on refining their techniques and enhancing their understanding of vehicle dynamics. The morning session featured high-performance (yet comparatively slow) Porsche 911 GT3 RS models that honed their skills and prepared them for pulse-pounding exhilaration of transitioning to driving their own Bolides later that day.

Bugatti Bolide
On the track, the Bolide hypersports cars served as a direct reflection of the company’s racing heritage, complemented by Bugatti’s unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail. The four customer cars had a combined worth more than the GDP of a small country, were put on display and featured unique and striking combinations—one adorned in a captivating blend of ‘Black Carbon’ and ‘Ruby’ accented by dazzling gold-painted rims, another combined ‘Black Carbon’ with ‘Blue Carbon’ for a modern aesthetic, a third was entirely covered in the deep darkness of ‘Nocturne,’ while the fourth radiated elegance with its ‘Black Carbon’ and ‘Argent’ luster. Each detail, from the selection of premium materials to bespoke design elements, highlighted the individual vision of each owner, underscoring the level of personalization that Bugatti offers.

Bugatti Bolide
Throughout the day, Bugatti racing officials Bruno Spengler and Andy Wallace were on hand, sharing insights and expert guidance to help the drivers explore the extreme limits of their vehicles. The afternoon driving sessions were where the true track experience came to fruition. Owners put their skills to the ultimate test on a grand stage where so many drivers had lapped through the years.

Bugatti Bolide
Taking to the track in groups, the owners battled in heated competition, setting aggressive lap times and doing their best to fully exploit the capabilities of their ungodly fast Bolides. With the help and guidance of seasoned experts and the track’s challenging yet somewhat forgiving layout, drivers were encouraged to test their own boundaries, progressively shaving seconds off their lap times as they became increasingly adept with their vehicles’ handling characteristics and performance nuances. This combination of skill, strategy, and adrenaline allowed drivers to inch ever closer to the edge of their capabilities, creating not just a day of driving, but an unforgettable experience for both drivers and onlookers alike.

Bugatti Bolide
As if this parade of breathtaking hypercars wasn’t enough, Bugatti also chose this event to debut its ‘Equipe Pur Sang’ package. Meaning ‘Thoroughbred Team’ in French, the name ‘Equipe Pur Sang’ is a nod to Bugatti’s racing roots. The package is available to owners and includes exterior inscriptions, a customizable rear wing, and an eight-tipped custom exhaust system, among other things, all for around an additional $240,000.

Bugatti Bolide
“The gathering of multiple Bolide and the introduction of Équipe Pur Sang at Circuit
Paul Ricard underscored Bugatti’s relentless pursuit of innovation and engineering
excellence. This event marked the beginning of a new chapter for Bolide owners,
while furthering a storied legacy and reinforcing Bugatti’s commitment to motorsport
activities. With Équipe Pur Sang, Bugatti ensures its name remains synonymous with
cutting-edge performance and motorsport for generations to come.” – Hendrik Malinowski – Managing Director of Bugatti

