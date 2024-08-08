A prominent actor in a celebrated car uttering a famous testimonial

Tom Cruise fans, who are also car enthusiasts with some cash to invest, have a unique opportunity this month. Among the myriad car-related events during Monterey Car Week 2024, attendees at The Quail Auction will have the chance to bid on Lot 167P, the 1979 Porsche 928 Coupe in the photos accompanying this article.

The Bonhams auction house estimates the Platinum Metallic Porsche will sell for $1.4 million to $1.8 million.

Recommended Videos

Why this Porsche is special

Risky Business (1983) - Iconic Porsche Car Chase Scene

The high expected hammer price is due to the car’s history as the Tom Cruise Risky Business Porsche. The Bonhams listing confirms it is “Understood to be the feature car used for principal shots in the seminal car chase.”

Apparently, this is the car he sat in when Cruise looked directly at the camera and said, “Porsche, there is no substitute.” It’s also “Reported to be the vehicle on which Tom Cruise learned to drive a manual transmission.”

What are the basics of this Porsche 928



The Porsche 928, a cross between a sports coupe and a luxury sedan, was a departure from the typical Porsche design at the time, with more space for backseat passengers. It had a 230 hp, 4,474 cc V8 engine with Bosch fuel injection. The rear-wheel-drive car has a 5-speed manual transmission, 4-wheel disc brakes, and a 4-wheel independent suspension.

The Risky Business Porsche, chassis number 9289201213, was one of three 928s used in making the film out of a total of 2,275 manufactured in 1979 for use in the U.S. Bonhams has extensive documentation for the car, including details on its ownership since it was used in the Film.

Sadly, the auction listing contains the following disclosure: “Due to California emissions laws, this vehicle may only be sold to an out-of-state resident for use outside the state of California or to a licensed automotive dealer.”