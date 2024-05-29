Porsche 911 Carrera GTS turbo-hybrid delivers the goods

Porsche AG dropped the details on the 2024 911 Carrera and Carrera GTS. Porsche gave both sports cars significant upgrades, but the new 911 Carrera GTS gets the headline because it now has the first street-legal lightweight turbocharged hybrid powertrain, which Porsche calls the T-Hybrid.

Why the new Porsche 911 is such a big deal

After the model’s unveiling in 1963, the first production Porsche 911 left the factory in September 1964. For the last 60 years, the Porsche 911 has been the inspiration for many and a reachable aspiration for a lucky few. The 2024 upgrades to the 911 Carrera GTS and Carrera significantly boost the legendary cars’ performance, tweak the design just enough to look more modern without blurring their identity, and update the interior technologies.

Also, if anyone is concerned that a hybrid 911 Carrera GTS would threaten the brand’s performance, the T-Hybrid setup rips up the old record books with new acceleration times and top speeds.

What’s new with the 911 Carrera and Carrera GTS

The 911 Carrera has a wider-looking rear end and a lower, smaller-looking front, which Porsche claims is a more up-to-date style. There’s also a new curved 1.26-inch digital display inside. That’s all great, but the juicier details involve the powertrain.

The Carrera is not a hybrid, but for 2024, Porsche gave the Carrera intercoolers from the earlier 911 Turbo and turbochargers from last year’s GTS. The result is lower emissions than last year’s model and a 389 horsepower, 334 lb-ft engine that jumps from 0-to-100 kilometers per hour (62.1 mph) in 3.9 seconds, one-tenth of a second faster than the previous model but the first Carrera to go 0-to-100 km in less than 4 seconds. Top speed is 183 mph.

The T-Hybrid-powered 911 Carrera GTS is the frontrunner of the new 911s. With its electric motor enhancements, the GTS produces 534 horsepower (60 hp more than the previous model) and 450 lb-ft of torque. The top speed is 194 mph and 0-to-62,1 mph takes just 3.0 seconds. The new Carrera GTS also has an updated suspension with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control anti-roll stabilization, rear-axle steering, and a variable damper system.

Porsche order books are open now for the new rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera in coupe and cabriolet body variants and the 911 Carrera GTS in coupe and all-wheel drive Targa models.

