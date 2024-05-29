 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

New Porsche 911 Carrera GTS has first street-legal turbo-hybrid powertrain

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS turbo-hybrid delivers the goods

By
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS left front three-quarter view.
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid Coupe Porsche AG / Porsche AG

Porsche AG dropped the details on the 2024 911 Carrera and Carrera GTS. Porsche gave both sports cars significant upgrades, but the new 911 Carrera GTS gets the headline because it now has the first street-legal lightweight turbocharged hybrid powertrain, which Porsche calls the T-Hybrid.

Why the new Porsche 911 is such a big deal

Porsche 911 Targa hybrid left profile parked on sand with a lake and mountain in the background.
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid Targa Porsche AG / Porsche AG

After the model’s unveiling in 1963, the first production Porsche 911 left the factory in September 1964. For the last 60 years, the Porsche 911 has been the inspiration for many and a reachable aspiration for a lucky few. The 2024 upgrades to the 911 Carrera GTS and Carrera significantly boost the legendary cars’ performance, tweak the design just enough to look more modern without blurring their identity, and update the interior technologies.

Recommended Videos

Also, if anyone is concerned that a hybrid 911 Carrera GTS would threaten the brand’s performance, the T-Hybrid setup rips up the old record books with new acceleration times and top speeds.

Related

What’s new with the 911 Carrera and Carrera GTS

Porsche 911 Cabriolet hybrid front right three-quarter view driving on a mountain road.
Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Porsche AG / Porsche AG

The 911 Carrera has a wider-looking rear end and a lower, smaller-looking front, which Porsche claims is a more up-to-date style. There’s also a new curved 1.26-inch digital display inside. That’s all great, but the juicier details involve the powertrain.

The Carrera is not a hybrid, but for 2024, Porsche gave the Carrera intercoolers from the earlier 911 Turbo and turbochargers from last year’s GTS. The result is lower emissions than last year’s model and a 389 horsepower, 334 lb-ft engine that jumps from 0-to-100 kilometers per hour (62.1 mph) in 3.9 seconds, one-tenth of a second faster than the previous model but the first Carrera to go 0-to-100 km in less than 4 seconds. Top speed is 183 mph.

The T-Hybrid-powered 911 Carrera GTS is the frontrunner of the new 911s. With its electric motor enhancements, the GTS produces 534 horsepower (60 hp more than the previous model) and 450 lb-ft of torque. The top speed is 194 mph and 0-to-62,1 mph takes just 3.0 seconds. The new Carrera GTS also has an updated suspension with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control anti-roll stabilization, rear-axle steering, and a variable damper system.

Porsche order books are open now for the new rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera in coupe and cabriolet body variants and the 911 Carrera GTS in coupe and all-wheel drive Targa models.

Porsche 911 hybrid models 911 Targa 4 GTS, 911 Carrera GTS, 911 Carrera Cabriolet.
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid Targa, Carrera GTS T-Hybrid Coupe, and Carrera Cabriolet Porsche AG / Porsche AG

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Own a piece of Porsche history: Rare 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo is up for auction
Slantnose 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo being auctioned off
1982 porsche 911 turbo coupe for sale 930 930slant 20 58764 scaled

Many enthusiasts consider Porsches to be one of the most novelty cars. However, even grading on that specialty curve, some Porsches are considered to play in even more rarified air. Models like the 918 Spyder or 959 have a special place in the hearts and minds of Porschephiles, and they use them as the centerpieces of their entire mindblowing collections. One such Porsche is this incredible 1982 Slant-Nose 911 turbo coupe that just went up for auction on Bring a Trailer.

This is no tuner kit-car, it is a bonafide 911 that rolled off the assembly line thanks to Porsche's "special wishes" program known as Sonderwunsch, which was happy to grant the desires of very elite customers with enough in the bank to spend on their dream car.

Read more
New viral video shows Tesla’s Cybertruck’s shatterproof glass has come a long way
The Cybertruck's windows aren't just bulletproof
Tesla Cybertruck parked indoors in front of a black wall with headlights and taillights on.

A key feature of the Tesla Cybertruck seemingly makes the vehicle immune to one common car crime. Thieves in San Francisco, commonly known as “blippers,” were witnessed trying and failing to smash the vehicle’s “bulletproof” armored glass. Some kind of pick appeared to be used during the 45-second-long assault on the truck’s perdurable panes.

The would-be thief in question was even videoed jumping on the Cybertruck’s roof, but even that wasn’t enough to force an opening. The whole incident, along with photos of the truck’s windows, was shared on X by user Arash Malek, who added, “Cybertruck is California-proof. Armored glass beats criminals trying their best to break in – even when jumping on the roof.”

Read more
Aston Martin delays launch of its first EV, says drivers don’t want electric cars
Aston Martin postpones its EV debut due to lack of interest
Front end close up of 2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate in front of a dark green studio wall.

You may have thought it was just a conversation you were only having with your friends or coworkers; the idea that although electric cars seem to be all the rage, and every headline is "Tesla, Tesla, Tesla!" there seems to be some more significant facets of the EV world that don't quite make sense yet.

When Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda boldly claimed that EVs would never dominate the auto market, the initial blowback was fierce, with some claiming he was just too conservative and unwilling to embrace the future. But now, we hear that the legendary carmaker Aston Martin has decided to delay the launch of its first-ever electric car due to the lack of consumer demand.

Read more