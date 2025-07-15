LiveWire shows off new electric trail and street bikes, seeks input from riders

Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle spin-off LiveWire teased fans with a preview look at two small EV motorcycles during the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Details are sparse, with no model names, prices, or production dates. LiveWire shared photos and general information about the two small EVs on its official Instagram page.

Why LiveWire showed e-motorcycles in development

LiveWire sales have not taken off, so reaching out with a new platform to gauge interest and build excitement makes a lot of sense. Originally, LiveWire was a brand sold in Harley-Davidson dealerships before Harley spun it off as a separate company in 2021. According to HD 2025 Q1 financials, LiveWire sold 33 motorcycles in the first quarter, for an overall $20 million loss.

According to LiveWire’s Instagram post, the purpose of the sneak peek at what appear to be nearly production-ready bikes is to share some preliminary details about the bikes, in hopes that the LiveWire community will provide feedback on the platform and offer suggestions on colors, accessories, and options.

Disclosed LiveWire model details

Based on the LiveWire post on Instagram, the new platform is still in development, and is the equivalent of a 125cc combustion motorcycle, so they’re small, with a seat height close to 30 inches. There are no specific powertrain specs available, but the motorcycles will accommodate two removable batteries.

Recommended Videos

The top speed for the bikes will be approximately 53 miles per hour, and the maximum range will be about 100 miles. The bikes will be speedy, at least compared to e-bikes, with zero to 30 mph acceleration in about 3 seconds.

The two bikes shown at the HD Homecoming were set up for different uses. The trail model is meant for riding on the ranch, in campgrounds, or in backyards, LiveWire said. The more streetable model, which features a license plate bracket and a full complement of lights, is ideal for riding around town.

It will be interesting to see how these new LiveWire EVs end up if they are indeed eventually offered for sale. All LiveWire models to date have had premium prices, which likely contributed to at least part of the low sales figures. The market space between e-bikes and full-size street motorcycles is crowded with mopeds, scooters, and small-displacement motorcycles from major Japanese brands. If the new LiveWires are launched with price tags significantly over $4,000, they may face a challenging entry into the market.