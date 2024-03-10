 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Bugatti’s next hypercar will feature a V16 engine

Bugatti gives a sneak preview of its next-gen hypercar

Dave McQuilling
By
Bugatti's V16 Engine
Bugatti

Bugatti likes to be at the cutting edge; we saw it with the Veyron, we saw it with the Chiron, and we could be seeing it again with the V-16 hybrid powertrain the French luxury automobile manufacturer will be putting in its next creation. While you may have spotted something like this before, notably powering the W-16 Mistral and Chiron Super Sport, we can assure you haven’t.

The current engine is laid out in a W configuration, so picture two V6 engines stuck together. The motor featured in Bugatti’s next hypercar is in the V configuration. As for what else we know, information is pretty sparse beyond the fact that the new vehicle will be announced in June 2024. Bugatti has also included the words: “Incomparable in every detail, it is a pure embodiment of Bugatti’s DNA, created not just for the present, or even the future – but “Pour l’éternité.” So it’s likely they’ll want you to talk about whatever it is they come out with for a very long time.

Recommended Videos

Bugatti’s announcement was made eight years to the day after the Chiron made its debut. While details about the next generation of Bugatti’s hypercars is also sparse, it’s safe to say that the new V16 will be sitting in front of (or maybe in the middle of) the manufacturer’s next generation of vehicles. Given the length of an engine with eight cylinders on each side, Bugatti’s new beast will also take up a lot of room — wherever they end up sticking it.

Related

In terms of potential power, information is again non-existent as things stand. As we’re talking about a hybrid engine with 16 cylinders, it will likely pack a punch. Whether that’s on par with the 1,577 horsepower produced by the Chiron Super Sport’s powertrain remains to be seen — but it is worth noting that Bugatti’s numbers tend to go up, not down.

It may power another record-breaker

So far, Bugatti has produced the fastest car on the road no less than three times. The Veyron took the crown in 2005, the Veyron Super Sport reclaimed it in 2010, and the Chiron Super Sport is the current record holder in many people’s estimations. That may change soon, as Hennessey’s Venom F5 aims to rip past the 305 mph mark this year, becoming the world’s fastest production car. A Bugatti showing up to retake that title almost immediately afterward would not be the strangest thing that’s ever happened.

John Hennessey, the hypercar maker’s founder, namesake, and CEO, isn’t too worried. He seems to welcome the challenge from the French automaker, stating: “I hope that Bugatti joins the party too – it’s rivalries like this that fuel our passion and drive us to go faster, innovate more, and push harder.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
New Ford F-150 Lightning Flash packs popular EV features into sub-$70k sticker price
There's 320 miles of range, too
2024 F-150 Lightning Flash debuts with most commonly-ordered functional and technology options.

Ford Motor Company aims to make EV truck selection simpler and less costly with the 2024 F-150 Lightning Flash, a new sweet-spot model that starts at just under $70,000. Referring to the Lightning Flash as a "tech-forward model," Ford employs a standard automaker strategy of bundling existing options to create a new model.

All about the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash
The F-150 Lightning Flash is essentially an optioned-up Lighting XLT model. The upgraded tech in the F-150 Lightning Flash starts with an extended-range battery, which increases the e-truck's power and range. All F-150 Lightning models have two electric motors, one on each axle. The extended-range battery delivers up to 433 kilowatts of power for up to 580 horsepower and 775 foot-pounds of torque, with an EPA estimated 320 miles maximum range. These numbers are significant boosts from the standard battery's 337kW, 452 horsepower, 775 ft-lb of torque, and EPA estimated 240 miles range.

Read more
The Ford F-150 Lightning is finally getting this handy feature for EVs
The Ford Mustang Mach-E debuted Apple Maps EV routing last year
Ford F-150 Lariat model.

Even by EV standards, the Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty feature-packed -- it can even power your house during an outage. But since 2020, one glaring omission may have irked F-150 owners who also happen to be partial to Apple’s products. Despite the feature existing for a few years, Ford’s big electric truck does not have Apple Maps’ “EV Routing” feature. This will soon change, and it is likely to make life a little easier for owners of Ford’s premier electric truck. The F-150 is the latest Ford vehicle to get the feature after the Mustang Mach E received it last year.

On the face of it, EV routing is a simple feature. It looks at your car’s battery level and gives you some suggested charging options to help you optimize your trip. But if you dig into it, it’s a lot more complex than that. It uses things like the weight and other specs of your vehicle, your driving style, and the topographic data of the route you have entered to estimate how long your vehicle’s charge will last with a greater degree of accuracy. This complexity may explain the slower speed of the rollout.

Read more
Lost Ferrari collection rakes in over $16 million at auction (with one surprise standout)
Ferraris are in high demand
RM Sotheby's Lost & Found Ferrari collection

1995 Ferrari F50 Rear 3/4 View Joshua Sweeney/Broad Arrow Auction / Broad Arrow Auctions

Recently, we reported about a herd of Italian thoroughbreds that were lost in time, spending fourteen years from 1990 to 2004 in a Floridian barn. Then, after Hurricane Charley laid waste to the Ferraris' farmhouse, the Italian stallions were moved to a weatherproof warehouse across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where they ironically laid motionless for nearly the next twenty years until the precious few who knew of this buried treasure decided to finally set these cars free in what RM Sotheby's deemed 'The Lost & Found Collection.'  With some incredibly captivating backstories, these 20 Ferraris were expected to bring in a king's ransom, and no one could have predicted that this collection would bring in enough to buy the whole kingdom.

Read more