10 Modern-Day Cars Worthy of a Car Poster on Your Wall

One easy way for enthusiasts of all ages to show their love for cars is to plaster a picture of a vehicle on your wall. For younger enthusiasts, or those just looking to take up some real estate on an empty space, now’s a great time as any to put up a picture of a car because automakers are coming out with some of the most radical designs we’ve ever seen.

From old-school supercars that continue to survive in modern times to cutting-edge electric cars that are leading the way forward for future generations, there’s more variety in today’s market than ever before. So, whether you’re all about the electric revolution or are still clinging on to the internal combustion engine, there’s something for everyone. That’s the thing with poster cars – specs don’t really matter. It’s all about aesthetics, which is mostly personal.

Here are our 10 modern cars that we would be more than happy to put on our walls today.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

If you’re talking about poster cars, there’s really only one automaker that steals the spotlight: Lamborghini. The thing that makes Lamborghinis, like the Aventador SVJ, such great poster cars are because of their underlying wedge shape – the quintessential design feature on any supercar. Lamborghini, unlike a lot of other automakers, refuses to use any smooth curves. You’ll only find sharp edges here.

If we’re being honest, any Lamborghini would make for a great poster car. Yes, even the Urus. But we chose the Aventador SVJ because it’s a dinosaur compared to other supercars. It has a naturally-aspirated V12 engine, one of the few vehicles in the world to have one, it’s nearly as wide as a full-size SUV, and has enough wings to make a fighter jet shy. Who knows if Lamborghini will continue to make supercars like the Aventador in the future, making this the perfect poster car for enthusiasts that don’t want to forget about how good an old recipe can be.

Bugatti Chiron

The Bugatti Chiron is the automaker’s replacement for the Veyron. While the Veyron made for an excellent poster car, the Chiron is an even better option because it has a more striking design – it’s also faster. It has that aggressive flair that the Veyron was missing thanks to larger vents, a striking C-line around the doors, and a racecar-like rear end. Pair the Chiron’s hawkish design with available two-tone paint jobs and you have one of the best-looking hypercars on the road.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin is known for making beautiful cars. Seriously, take a look at the British marque’s past and you would be better off picking ugly cars. From the DBR1 and DB5 to the more modern DB9 and Vantage, Aston holds the candle for manufacturing some of the prettiest sports cars and supercars. While any one of Aston Martin’s cars will look great on a wall, the one that makes the most sense as the best modern choice has to be the Valkyrie.

Astons of old were excellent cruisers. That’s changed recently, as Aston has started to come out with track-focused vehicles. Take the Valkyrie as an example. It’s certainly not the prettiest car, but it’s one of Aston’s most striking with a design that’s all about aerodynamics. It’s also the automaker’s first attempt – second if you group the Vulcan in the same category as the Valkyrie – at a track-focused hypercar. That alone makes it worthy of being put up on your wall.

McLaren Speedtail

Not a lot of automakers are chasing top speed times anymore. Instead, they’re more concerned with lap times around the Nurburgring. That’s not the case with the McLaren Speedtail, which is the British automaker’s latest hypercar. It also happens to be McLaren’s fastest vehicle ever with a top speed of 250 mph.

While those details make the Speedtail special, the hypercar’s design is what really makes it a great poster car. More streamlined than a Marlin in the water, the Speedtail’s design is unlike anything else on the market. The hypercar is long, aerodynamic, and overly smooth. The Jetsons future that everyone promised us is finally here.

Ford GT

For everything Ford’s getting wrong at the moment, the automaker absolutely nailed the new GT. From an aesthetic standpoint, the GT looks so close to being a racecar that some may confuse it for being just that. The scoops, flying buttresses, and massive rear wing are just exquisite.

Every one of us would love to have a GT on our walls, but if there’s one thing we’re not so sure about, it’s which one we would actually place on the drywall. The Liquid Carbon paint job, which is unpainted carbon fiber underneath a clear coat, or the historic blue-and-orange Gulf Racing livery? Seeing as how most walls are plain white and need some color, we’re leaning toward the Gulf Racing livery.

Porsche Taycan

Tesla may have beat everyone to the punch to come out with an electric car with a useable amount of range with the Model S, but Porsche was the first to show the world that going electric didn’t mean making a sacrifice in design. Quintessentially a Porsche, but with a futuristic flair, we wish all electric cars looked as good as the Taycan.

We’re especially smitten with the rear end, which doesn’t have the same bulbous design as other electrics. Instead, it’s more graceful and shapelier with a flowing look that we’re fond of. The wide fenders and low stance just put it over the top. If all EVs looked this good, making the switch from a gas-powered car would be much easier.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

We wouldn’t call the Ferrari SF90 Stradale beautiful. We’re also pretty confident that a lot of people would agree, because Ferrari’s latest hypercar has a face that only a mother could love. That’s because, like a lot of other cars on this list, the SF90 Stradale puts performance first, and when you do that, there’s little time to worry about how cohesive something is.

What makes the hypercar worthy of being put on your wall is just how similar it looks to a spaceship. This Ferrari isn’t pretty, but it sure is shocking. The face of the car looks like it belongs to an alien leader’s war machine, while the back looks like it wouldn’t be out of place on a flying saucer. Sometimes, poster cars are meant to inspire with awe. That’s what the SF90 Stradale does.

Toyota Supra

Few cars enter the market with as much controversy as the 2020 Toyota Supra did. Sharing a lot of components with BMW’s Z4 and being a radically different vehicle to the previous-gen sports car that gained fame in “The Fast and the Furious” films. Regardless of how it came to life, the Supra is such a bewildering sports car that it makes for a great poster car.

We’ll be the first to admit that the Supra doesn’t look quite right in pictures. Something about its proportions doesn’t come off as being pretty in pictures. But in person, this thing grabs just as much attention as a Ferrari. If you find yourself behind the wheel of one, people will stare, people will take photos, people will ask questions, that’s the power of dramatic styling, which is exactly what the Supra has.

Koenigsegg Jesko

If there’s one automaker that’s managed to steal Lamborghini’s poster car throne it’s Koenigsegg. The brand’s latest hypercar, the Jesko, is its wonkiest car yet. The hypercar has numbers that don’t seem possible thanks to cutting-edge engineering and a design that makes it look like a Hot Wheels and not an actual vehicle.

The Jesko looks so unusual because it is. Nothing could ever match this Koenigsegg and we’re not quite sure where the company goes from here. Get a poster of this hypercar and put it on your wall as a way of always being able to look at what the craziest thing to be made in the automotive world in 2020 was.

Pagani Huyara Roadster BC

No other automaker in the world puts as much effort and time into the small stuff like Pagani. It’s that level of attention that makes all of Pagani’s cars so great. To make the Huyara Roadster BC, which looks awfully similar to the regular Huyara, Pagani built an all-new car. The body’s new, the aero components aren’t shared, there’s new suspension, and even the engine is new. That’s crazy, but it resulted in one of the prettiest convertibles ever.

The exotic lines, the way metal coexists with carbon fiber, the hard edges that blend immediately into smooth ones, the Gatling gun-like exhaust pipes, there’s a sense of theater with the Huayra Roadster BC that you won’t find with any other car. While a lot the cars on this list make it here because of the exterior design, you could put a picture of the Huayra Roadster BC’s interior on your wall, because it’s just as artfully crafted if not more exquisite than the outside.

A word of warning. If you have a Huayra on your wall, there’s a chance that you might just want to stare at it all day.

