A unique and highly exclusive auto show

Rare cars are, as their name suggests, hard to spot. This is why car shows like The Bridge dot the calendars of the world’s most dedicated gearheads. They offer a chance to not only see some wonderful pieces of automotive history but to discuss them with equally passionate and knowledgeable people. But not all of these shows are easy to get into, and The Bridge car show ranks as one of the most exclusive shows on the planet.

Despite being a relatively new auto show in the grand scheme of things, the first gathering took place back in 2016, The Bridge still has plenty of history and heritage to draw on. It takes place on what is now a golf course but was originally an internationally-famous racetrack in the Hamptons. The owner of the current site, and main driving force behind The Bridge, Bob Rubin explains to The Manual that the track was founded:

“Between 1953 and 1957 a group of local Hamptonites having raced in the streets between 1949 and 1953, which culminated in an enormous car accident, killing Spectators. So, the Lions Club was the sponsor of the races. We’re told no more races in the street.”

Rubin went on to explain how the track was going strong for several decades before being affected by the same crisis that hampered many of the 1970s’ biggest automakers. The track’s location, right at the far end of New York’s Long Island, didn’t help either. During its heyday, it would host races from several major competitions and be graced by the likes of Bruce McLaren and John Surtees.

When Rubin purchased The Bridge, he initially hoped to preserve it as a race track. Sadly, The Hamptons had moved on from the carefree days of the 1950s by the time that happened. “You can’t have a race track where the community doesn’t want it, and to say that the Hamptons didn’t want to race track is an understatement,” Rubin explains.

To transform The Bridge from a near-unworkable money pit into an actual viable business, Rubin made the decision to turn it into a golf course. This resulted in most of the track being removed, something Rubin still sounds pained about, but a small piece of the tarmac still remains. “I was very unhappy to Develop it but, I’d lost millions of dollars up until that point. So, I did something a little more down to Earth.”

Retaining The Bridge’s heritage

Despite the transformation from course to country club, Rubin was still determined to both cling on to, and display, as much of the track’s heritage as possible. That is, without turning the thing into a “theme park,” as the former amateur vintage racer describes it. In addition to the surviving stretch of original track, some of the flag stations were also retained and can be spotted around the golf course. And as you may expect, the clubhouse contains a good amount of automotive memorabilia. But it needed something more.

It’s also possible to drive the track, sort of. The clubhouse basement has a high-end racing simulator, and The Bridge is one of the track options. While it isn’t 100% like the real thing, it’s as close as you’ll get to blasting around the course in its heyday. It’s also in a basement, not as loud as actual racing, and has a volume control — so there’s little chance of the locals complaining about this one.

That’s where the car show comes in. It’s not something Rubin has achieved alone, and the very idea is something Rubin initially discussed with friends. Though back then the plan was to “bring a few cars for a little cocktail party.” The Bridge evolved into what it is thanks to contributions from Shamin Abas and Jeffery Einhorn, both of whom bring their own unique skillset to the table. Abas, a New-York based PR guru, first approached Rubin in a professional sense, she was working with Ferrari who in turn were celebrating 60 years in America. The idea was to use Bob’s property as part of an event that the legendary Italian carmaker was putting on for some of its top American owners. Bob agreed, and the two kept chatting after the Ferrari event, which led to lunch and eventually resulted in The Bridge becoming what it is. Abas explains:

“We launched in 2016. That was the first year. And as Bob said, he invited a few friends. We invited a few brands to come along and check it out. I think we had two sponsors the first year, and this incredible thing was born.” While Rubin and Abas make a good pair, there was still something missing. That comes in the form of Einhorn who describes himself as the “missing link” and has an exceptional talent for sourcing cars. When describing his background, Einhorn says: “I’m a lawyer with an office in Manhattan. I’m also the gearhead extraordinaire, I grew up restoring and racing cars, primarily British cars. I’ve spent my life around them going to auctions and concours and I actually had been working preliminarily with the town of Bridgehampton. Before we started the bridge to try to figure out, a way to honor the town’s history of racing.” Rubin describes Einhorn as the show’s “curator,” though he doesn’t want the title to carry the same connotations as it would with a strictly formal show. Einhorn was also part of the discussion which gave The Bridge its unique edge:

“When we all started putting this together, we all kind of had the same idea, which is that we didn’t want to concours. We didn’t want judging, I don’t think we’ve ever given out an actual award for something. We throw a party and it’s an exhibition and it’s taken a few different forms which I’m sure we’ll all talk about in different things that we featured like the art fair for a number of years,” Rubin tells us.

The laid back, cocktail-party, atmosphere is another thing that sets The Bridge apart. There’s no stress or pressure, just a relaxed atmosphere where auto enthusiasts can freely chat about their main passion. This atmosphere is Abis’ favorite part of the team’s shared creation: “I think the piece for me that I enjoy most is listening to those that are so passionate about this tell the stories they do about these cars. I have heard every story from the one that got away to the car that came back into their lives to you know all sorts of amazing things. The gentleman and the ladies talk about these cars as if they are their own,” she says.

There are other things that make The Bridge unlike any other car show, but most of them go back to the founders’ laid-back ethos. As Rubin tells us: “We do things that other car shows can’t for example, we’ve shown cars that are kind of art and kind of cars. You can’t actually drive them. In this year’s show, we have a very beautiful Bugatti 57 made out of cardboard by a famous Broadway set designer, whose major claim to fame was having designed the mothership connection spaceship for the rhythm and blues band Parliament Funkadelic.”

You won’t see signs or information placards in front of any of the vehicles parked across the property either. That would kill a lot of conversation, and talking about cars is sort of what everyone is there for. So those who are curious about a car are encouraged to walk up and ask. Have a conversation. Make a friend.

The event is very exclusive, but you may get a glimpse

While The Bridge is incredibly laid back once you get through the gates, hitting that point isn’t easy. It’s pretty hard to get an invite to the show. Only 2500 to 3500 people are invited each year, and to get in you have to be a member of the club itself, a guest of a member, or have a car worth displaying. The latter is a pretty tall ask, given the standard of vehicle parked out on the course during the event. Expensive just won’t cut it; it has to be something unique, something worth talking about.The panel can basically take their pick when it comes to acquiring cars for the show, so you should come armed with a story if you want to get in that way.

The Bridge is held annually in September, with the 2024 lineup showcasing vehicles from the likes of Czinger, who is bringing its 21C Hypercar and 21C V MAX to the event. While members of the public can’t access the main event itself, there is a smaller showcase which gives 500 people the chance to sample a bit of The Bridge for themselves. The Bridge at Topping Rose House is a ticketed event that takes place in the grounds of a beautiful Bridgehampton hotel the day after the main Bridge event, which means September 15 in 2024. In addition to an automotive showcase, a selection of nibbles from the renowned Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is on offer. The event, which runs between 11 am and 2 pm, also benefits the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center — and you may be able to snag your own ticket right here.