 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Hennessey announces a new 2,000 horsepower hypercar

What do you get when 1,817 horsepower just isn't enough?

By
top view of a yellow Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution
Hennessey

Hennessey has announced a new 2031-horsepower variant of its Venom F5 hypercar. The “Venom F5 Evolution,” which the Texas-based manufacturer says is the most powerful ICE road car, can go from a standstill to 200 in just over 10-seconds.

As for how Hennessey managed to get over 200 extra horsepower from its already eye-wateringly powerful 6.6 liter twin-turbo V8, the answer is a bit of a laundry list of improvements. The engine has “the largest mirror image turbos in the world,” Ilmor-designed oval-shaped billet aluminum pistons with optimized profile geometry, and larger high-flow fuel injectors. The internals include extreme-duty billet aluminum connecting rods. The exhaust valves are made of titanium to save weight without sacrificing durability, and the valve covers are lightweight too.

Recommended Videos

In a statement, company founder and owner John Hennessey explained the inspiration behind the new package, saying: “During the past three years we’ve delivered nearly 30 F5’s to clients all around the world. Some of our owners requested even more power, which led us to develop the new Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution – the world’s most powerful internal combustion-powered hypercar.”

Related

The engine also peaks at 1445 lb-ft of torque. Which should help transfer most of that 2031 horsepower to the road. Hennessey also says it used Shell E85 pump fuel in the vehicle posting these specs.

It’s not all about power

The Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution on a test track
Hennessey

While over 2000 horsepower and a “0-200” time that beats many vehicles’ 0-60s is certainly worth shouting about, there’s more to the new F5 Evolution than just raw grunt. Other performance boosts come in the aerodynamics and suspension departments.

Expect a new front splitter, single dive planes ahead of each front wheel, tire wake deflectors, a louvre vents above both front wheel arches, and a Gurney lip on the rear deck spoiler. The aerodynamic changes were developed with Dr. Mark Handford, a renowned aerodynamicist that has worked in both Formula 1 and Indycar.

The vehicle’s suspension is now adaptive, adjusting Ride, handling, roll, pitch, and steering responsiveness based on the drive mode selected. This allows the vehicle’s owners to improve their on-track lap times while eeking out a little more comfort on the road.

If you’re looking for even more comfort, Hennessey has also announced a number of ‘Touring’ options that can be added to the vehicle. This includes a carbon fiber drinks holder, and a more comfortable alternative to the lightweight carbon bucket seats the vehicle comes with. The touring enhancements will likely have a tiny impact on performance, but will allow owners to undertake longer journeys in their F5 more comfortably. As with the increased power, Hennessey says the touring options were developed following feedback from the customer base.

Hennessey says the “Evolution Package” is available for $285,000, though the new touring options are both requested and priced separately. The package can be added to any F5 that has already been ordered, and the 30 or so current Venom F5 owners shouldn’t feel like they’ve missed out either. The company will add the package to an existing vehicle for the same price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
Porsche debuts two new variants of its Panamera E-Hybrid
New hybrid models added to the Porsche Panamera lineup
Porsche Panamera

New Porsche models always make for exciting news. With a substantial lineup of models already available, the German automaker has decided to add two new hybrid variants to its Grand Touring Panamera.

Following the successful launch of the Panamera, Panamera 4, and the powerful Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, Porsche has just unveiled the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. This lineup expansion directly targets the rising demand for performance-oriented E-Hybrid powertrains across the autoverse. With these additions, the Panamera lineup will now feature four distinct variants, each showcasing its own unique and cutting-edge powertrain technology.
The Panamera Hybrid makes up to 536 hp

Read more
F1 announces opening date for immersive fan experience at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza
Grand Prix Plaza will close in late summer to prepare for the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Grand Prix Plaza F1 drive kart racing experience.

Formula 1, Las Vegas Grand Prix, and Round Room Live announced the opening date for the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza. The three F1 attractions include F1 X, F1 Drive, and the X1 Hub, which are located within the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building, open March 29 and will close at the end of summer so the facilities can be readied for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 20 to 22, 2025.

Tickets for the three F1 attractions go on sale March 6 at 10 A.M. PT. In addition to special pricing for locals, the Grand Prix Plaza will offer rates for children, seniors, and military.
Why the Grand Prix Plaza matters

Read more
Hennessey Performance announces a new 850 horsepower Mustang
This takes the H-850 a step further, though not everyone can have one
Hennessey SUPER VENOM Dark Horse front view

Hennessey Performance has announced a new, supercharged, 850 Horsepower Ford Mustang it has named the "SUPER VENOM." In addition to its 850 prancing ponies, the SUPER VENOM peaks out at 650 lb-ft of torque which should help get all of that power onto the road.

In real terms, this translates to a 0-60 time of 3.2 seconds, and the ability to run a quarter-mile in under 11 seconds. A significant boost from the standard 500-horsepower Mustang Dark Horse, which hits those metrics in 3.7 seconds and 12-seconds respectively. The SUPER VENOM also comes out of the quarter mile significantly faster, crossing the line at 133 mph as opposed to 118.4.

Read more