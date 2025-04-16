Hennessey announces a new 2,000 horsepower hypercar

Hennessey has announced a new 2031-horsepower variant of its Venom F5 hypercar. The “Venom F5 Evolution,” which the Texas-based manufacturer says is the most powerful ICE road car, can go from a standstill to 200 in just over 10-seconds.

As for how Hennessey managed to get over 200 extra horsepower from its already eye-wateringly powerful 6.6 liter twin-turbo V8, the answer is a bit of a laundry list of improvements. The engine has “the largest mirror image turbos in the world,” Ilmor-designed oval-shaped billet aluminum pistons with optimized profile geometry, and larger high-flow fuel injectors. The internals include extreme-duty billet aluminum connecting rods. The exhaust valves are made of titanium to save weight without sacrificing durability, and the valve covers are lightweight too.

In a statement, company founder and owner John Hennessey explained the inspiration behind the new package, saying: “During the past three years we’ve delivered nearly 30 F5’s to clients all around the world. Some of our owners requested even more power, which led us to develop the new Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution – the world’s most powerful internal combustion-powered hypercar.”

The engine also peaks at 1445 lb-ft of torque. Which should help transfer most of that 2031 horsepower to the road. Hennessey also says it used Shell E85 pump fuel in the vehicle posting these specs.

It’s not all about power

While over 2000 horsepower and a “0-200” time that beats many vehicles’ 0-60s is certainly worth shouting about, there’s more to the new F5 Evolution than just raw grunt. Other performance boosts come in the aerodynamics and suspension departments.

Expect a new front splitter, single dive planes ahead of each front wheel, tire wake deflectors, a louvre vents above both front wheel arches, and a Gurney lip on the rear deck spoiler. The aerodynamic changes were developed with Dr. Mark Handford, a renowned aerodynamicist that has worked in both Formula 1 and Indycar.

The vehicle’s suspension is now adaptive, adjusting Ride, handling, roll, pitch, and steering responsiveness based on the drive mode selected. This allows the vehicle’s owners to improve their on-track lap times while eeking out a little more comfort on the road.

If you’re looking for even more comfort, Hennessey has also announced a number of ‘Touring’ options that can be added to the vehicle. This includes a carbon fiber drinks holder, and a more comfortable alternative to the lightweight carbon bucket seats the vehicle comes with. The touring enhancements will likely have a tiny impact on performance, but will allow owners to undertake longer journeys in their F5 more comfortably. As with the increased power, Hennessey says the touring options were developed following feedback from the customer base.

Hennessey says the “Evolution Package” is available for $285,000, though the new touring options are both requested and priced separately. The package can be added to any F5 that has already been ordered, and the 30 or so current Venom F5 owners shouldn’t feel like they’ve missed out either. The company will add the package to an existing vehicle for the same price.