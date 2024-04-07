Your last chance to buy a V-8-powered rock crawler

After a heroic four-year run as the fastest Wrangler to crawl rocks and take names, the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition will retire the crown. Rock crawling generally doesn’t have much call for killer acceleration times. However, if you’re Jonesing for a Hemi V-8 that can knock off 13-second quarter miles and shriek to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds on Saturday and then lock down dual Dana 44 axles to idle up and over steep off-road grades on 35-inch tires on Sunday, get your order in now for one of only 3,700 Rubicon 392 Final Edition models Jeep plans for 2024.

Why the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition matters

Jeep famously sells every Wrangler it manufactures, with little direct competition before the Ford Bronco re-launch in 2022. Never appearing on the low side of 4×4 model price lists, Wrangler prices hold well, earning the most basic Jeep kudos for low depreciation. Jeep mixes trim levels, capabilities, colors, and icon references to offer a range of Wrangler variants, including the Wrangler Rubicon 392 starting in 2020.

Coincidentally, if you believe in that sort of thing, the Hemi-powered Wrangler launched the same year as the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). The 4xe will continue with a full-battery electric vehicle (BEV) due to join the lineup in 2028, but the V-8 gas engine in the 392 was destined to have a short run. The 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition joins a short list of Final Edition models from Jeep parent company Stellantis as it offers close-out editions of gas-age muscle cars such as the Charger SRT Hellcat, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition: Ready to go off-road

Jeep didn’t hold back when it checked options on the off-road equipment list for the Rubicon 392 Final Edition. The hardy climber-and-crawler has ungraded frame rails, a 2-inch lift, plus a half-inch suspension lift for 11.6 inches of ground clearance and 34.5 inches of water fording ability. There are heavy-duty rock sliders, heavy-duty brakes, high-performance shocks, and wide-track Dana 44 axles with locking differentials.

This multi-challenge-capable Jeep rides on an Extreme 35 Tire Package with beadcock-capable wheels and 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. The list goes on and on, and it includes a triple-hoop grille guard, an 83-piece tool kit, and an 8,000-pound capacity Warn winch.

Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition: Ready to go fast

By their essential nature, Wrangler Rubicons include tons of off-roading goodies, but most don’t have the V-8 beast that powers the 392 Final Edition. The 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 pumps out 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Of course, you can’t always use all that power on the street, but to be sure onlookers and nearby listeners understand what it’s packing under the hood, the 392 sports quad tailpipes with active dual-mode exhaust.

Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition: Going away

If you are interested in acquiring one of the 3,700 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Editions available globally, you can order one now at Jeep dealerships. The starting price is $102,890, including delivery and destination.

