2024 is the first time Mopar has built a special edition Jeep

Two Stellantis brands combined efforts to develop the Mopar ’24 Jeep Gladiator, a 250-vehicle limited-production version of the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon off-road-capable midsize truck. Customers can buy the special Mopar edition with its pre-selected exterior and interior functional and appearance upgrades or add even more Mopar and Jeep performance parts at select Jeep dealerships.

Why the Mopar Jeep Gladiator matters

The Stellantis Mopar division specializes in performance automotive parts for owners and enthusiasts. Each year, starting in 2010, Mopar has partnered with a Stellantis group automaker to create a limited-edition vehicle enhanced by select Mopar products. In previous years, Mopar worked with Dodge, Chrysler, and RAM. The 2024 Mopar ’24 Jeep Gladiator is the first collaboration with the Stellantis Jeep brand.

2024 Mopar Jeep Gladiator special features

The Mopar ’24 Jeep Gladiator is built on the Gladiator Rubicon and features a black clear-coat finish with unique graphic treatments on the hood, bed sides, and tailgate. The graphics and other elements on the exterior and interior are outlined or accented in red.

Function exterior features added to the Mopar limited edition include heavy-duty rock rails, a triple-hoop grille guard, a three-piece body-color hardtop, a tri-fold hard tonneau color, a spray-on bedliner, front and rear grab handles, and a Mopar badge on the tailgate. Inside the truck, Mopar adds a branded head liner, black sill trim, and all-weather floor mats.

The extensive list of available Mopar add-ons includes a lift kit with Bilstein Shocks, bead-lock-capable wheels, doors off mirror kits, performance wipers, and more.

The Mopar ’24 Jeep Gladiator starts at $72,190, including destination and handling charges, and is available now at select Jeep dealerships.

