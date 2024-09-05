Ginetta reveals track-inspired limited edition Akula supercar for the road

It’s been five years since Ginetta revealed a concept for a race-inspired Akula supercar for the road. The production run of 20 vehicles has begun, and Ginetta is taking reservations for the small number of slots still available. A 600-horsepower, naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine powers the Akula like a race car to its maximum 180 mph+ speed. Torque maxes out at 474 lb-ft at 5,100 RPM and can blast the Akula from 0 to 62.2 mph in 2.9 seconds.

Why the Ginetta Akula is important



Ginetta was founded 66 years ago, but in 2004, Dr. Lawrence Tomlinson, a race driver and entrepreneur, bought the company. Tomlinson, who was victories in the 24 hours of Le Mans endurance race in the GT2 class in 2006, was heavily involved in the design and development of the Akula, According to Ginetta, Tomlinson participated in every stage, including track tests. Tomlinson has also claimed production #1 of the ultra-limited run.

Recommended Videos

It’s a supercar inspired by racing, developed by a winning racer, and built for drivers who want a race car experience on public roads. A look at the driver’s cockpit in the photo below makes the point with a steering yoke that looks like it belongs in a track car more than civilian super sportscar.

The Akula’s major features



The Akula’s body is carbon except for a steel motorsport roll cage. It has a midship engine and its 2,624-pound weight is balanced 50:50 front and rear. The body aerodynamics were designed based on the wind tunnel characteristics of the Ginetta Le Mans G61-LT-P1 LMP1 race car.

The Akula has a carbon fiber flat floor, a front splitter, turning vanes, a rear wing, and a rear diffuser. These combine to reduce turbulence and produce huge amounts of downforce, helping the driver maintain control and contact during high-speed cornering.

The Akula starts at $362,400. Prospective owners are invited to contact Ginetta for further information.