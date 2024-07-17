W offers a special Wolfsburg Edition to celebrate the outgoing Tiguan generation,

Before Volkswagen introduces the all-new 2025 VW Tiguan model family, buyers attracted to the 2024 Tiguan can buy a special value-packed version. The 2024 VW Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition will be based on the Tiguan SE trim in four colors with either front-wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive. Volkswagen did not release any photos of the 2024 Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition, so the images accompanying this article show the 2024 Tiguan SE and other trims.

Why celebrate an out-going generation?



Automakers frequently offer final editions of models about to be discontinued. Perhaps buyers think they’ll have the chance to buy a car that will gain value in time, especially for high-level luxury and performance cars. For example, in the last six months, Jaguar Land Rover marketed the “last-gas Jags.” Stellantis had a series of Last Call special editions for its most powerful models, such as the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

VW isn’t discontinuing the Tiguan. The all-new 2025 Tiguan is one of several next-gen VW models that will integrate ChatGPT with VW’s IDA digital assistant. VW has a history of highly successful relaunches of popular earlier models such as the New Beetle. The original Beetle sold in the U.S. from 1950 to 1979, and the New Beetle from 1998 to 2019. When VW finally starts selling the I.D. Buzz, an all-electric remake of the generation-defining VW bus, and we’ll see if the strategy works again.

There is also the possibility that VW saw sales slowing down for the 2024 Tiguan as buyers waited for the 2025 model. In that case, perhaps VW decided to so something special with the remaining parts inventories to make room for the new release without having to send the 2024 parts and components to heavy discounters or scrap yards.

What the 2024 Tiguan Edition includes



The Wolfsburg Edition of the 20204 Tiguan will be available with either drivetrain in Pure White, Deep Black Pearl, Platinum Grey, or Atlantic Blue. The special edition will have special 18-inch gloss black five-spoke wheel, black accents and badging, plus silver mirror caps and bumper accents.

All Wolfsburg 2024 Tiguans will have black leatherette upholstery with orange stitching, illuminated scuff plates, and 30-color LED ambient lighting. Otherwise, the equipment, electronics, and comfort and convenience features will be identical to those of the Tiguan SE. The 2024 VW Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition will start at $30,995 with front-wheel drive and $32,495 with 4Motion all-wheel drive.