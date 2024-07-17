 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

VW offers limited 2024 Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition closeout model

W offers a special Wolfsburg Edition to celebrate the outgoing Tiguan generation,

By
2024 VW Tiguan in Pure White driving on a curved road through a forested area.
VW / VW

Before Volkswagen introduces the all-new 2025 VW Tiguan model family, buyers attracted to the 2024 Tiguan can buy a special value-packed version. The 2024 VW Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition will be based on the Tiguan SE trim in four colors with either front-wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive. Volkswagen did not release any photos of the 2024 Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition, so the images accompanying this article show the 2024 Tiguan SE and other trims.

Why celebrate an out-going generation?

2024 VW Tiguan in Atlantic Blue on a city street.
Automakers frequently offer final editions of models about to be discontinued. Perhaps buyers think they’ll have the chance to buy a car that will gain value in time, especially for high-level luxury and performance cars. For example, in the last six months, Jaguar Land Rover marketed the “last-gas Jags.” Stellantis had a series of Last Call special editions for its most powerful models, such as the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

Recommended Videos

VW isn’t discontinuing the Tiguan. The all-new 2025 Tiguan is one of several next-gen VW models that will integrate ChatGPT with VW’s IDA digital assistant. VW has a history of highly successful relaunches of popular earlier models such as the New Beetle. The original Beetle sold in the U.S. from 1950 to 1979, and the New Beetle from 1998 to 2019. When VW finally starts selling the I.D. Buzz, an all-electric remake of the generation-defining VW bus, and we’ll see if the strategy works again.

There is also the possibility that VW saw sales slowing down for the 2024 Tiguan as buyers waited for the 2025 model. In that case, perhaps VW decided to so something special with the remaining parts inventories to make room for the new release without having to send the 2024 parts and components to heavy discounters or scrap yards.

What the 2024 Tiguan Edition includes

2024 VW Tiguan in Pure White driving on a curved road through a forested area.
The Wolfsburg Edition of the 20204 Tiguan will be available with either drivetrain in Pure White, Deep Black Pearl, Platinum Grey, or Atlantic Blue. The special edition will have special 18-inch gloss black five-spoke wheel, black accents and badging, plus silver mirror caps and bumper accents.

All Wolfsburg 2024 Tiguans will have black leatherette upholstery with orange stitching, illuminated scuff plates, and 30-color LED ambient lighting. Otherwise, the equipment, electronics, and comfort and convenience features will be identical to those of the Tiguan SE. The 2024 VW Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition will start at $30,995 with front-wheel drive and $32,495 with 4Motion all-wheel drive.

1 of 4
2024 VW Tiguan in Atlantic Blue.
VW / VW
2024 VW Tiguan in Platinum Grey.
VW / VW
2024 VW Tiguan in Deep Black Pearl.
VW / VW
2024 VW Tiguan in Pure White.
VW / VW

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Mopar launches limited edition Mopar 2024 Jeep Gladiator
2024 is the first time Mopar has built a special edition Jeep
2024 Mopar Jeep Gladiator limited edition parked on a rocky road in the mountains.

Two Stellantis brands combined efforts to develop the Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator, a 250-vehicle limited-production version of the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon off-road-capable midsize truck. Customers can buy the special Mopar edition with its pre-selected exterior and interior functional and appearance upgrades or add even more Mopar and Jeep performance parts at select Jeep dealerships.
Why the Mopar Jeep Gladiator matters

The Stellantis Mopar division specializes in performance automotive parts for owners and enthusiasts. Each year, starting in 2010, Mopar has partnered with a Stellantis group automaker to create a limited-edition vehicle enhanced by select Mopar products. In previous years, Mopar worked with Dodge, Chrysler, and RAM. The 2024 Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator is the first collaboration with the Stellantis Jeep brand.
2024 Mopar Jeep Gladiator special features

Read more
Solar launches Eclipse Race Edition lightweight, low-cost electric motorcycle
Lightweight and low cost Solar Eclipse Race Edition electric motorcycle
Solar Eclipse Race Edition electric motorcycle front three quarters of the left side.

Solar Scooters added another low-cost, lightweight e-motorcycle to its existing Eclipse lineup. The Eclipse Race Edition is Solar's most powerful electric motorcycle, with 13,000 watts of peak power output, 65 mph top speed, and up to 70 miles of range per charge. The Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle is also budget-friendly, starting at $6,795.
Why the Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle matters

The Eclipse Race Edition is one of a small group of electric motorcycle market disrupters, but it's not alone. As with automobiles, motorcycle electrification is taking various implementations. Many e-bikes are available today, including some resembling motorcycles, except that e-bikes have pedals while motorcycles do not.

Read more
100 years later, the Bugatti Type 35 gets an electric, limited edition refresh
Bugatti Baby II Type 35 limited edition: It's electric!
Château Saint Jean in Molsheim..

Bugatti and The Little Car Company have unveiled the Bugatti Baby II Type 35 Centenary Edition. The six three-quarter-scale electric cars commemorate the six Bugatti Type 35 racecars built to compete in the 1924 Grand Prix de Lyon.
Why the electric Bugatti Baby II Type 35 Centenary Edition matters

Under founder Ettore Bugatti's direction, Bugatti built six Type 35 cars for the 1924 Grand Prix. Five racecars were entered in the race, and one was kept as a spare.

Read more