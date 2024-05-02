 Skip to main content
Jeep Gladiator NightHawk: A limited edition with the right stuff at the right price

A budget-friendly limited edition Jeep Gladiator

2024 Jeep Gladiator Nighthawk limited edition of 200 driving on a dirt road in a forest,
If you have been waiting to buy a Jeep Gladiator pickup truck — with the right combination of capability and appearance without an over-the-top price — a new limited edition Gladiator may tempt you. Jeep recently launched the Gladiator NightHawk, a limited edition of 2,000 trucks that combines many of the most wanted appearance, convenience, and off-road handling features at a $43,190 package price that’s hard to beat.

Why the Jeep Gladiator NightHawk limited edition matters

Like the Wrangler on which it’s based, the Jeep Gladiator is a highly off-road-capable vehicle that doesn’t make sense by many measures. The Gladiator is loud, the ride is relatively rough, it doesn’t handle wonderfully in regular driving, fuel consumption is pretty poor, and it costs a lot. And we love them, which keeps the prices high.

As with the Wrangler, Jeep offers a selection of Gladiator models, several with prices that can quickly top $60,000. Unless it’s your primary ride or perhaps a second vehicle, a Gladiator for $60K-plus seems too costly, regardless of your resources. Adding options to base models doesn’t work unless you are extremely disciplined. What fun is that? However, the Gladiator NightHawk edition seems like an excellent compromise at a reasonable price.

Included with the Jeep Gladiator NightHawk limited edition

The NightHawk package is an order-book upgrade to the basic Gladiator Sport model. I couldn’t find it using Jeep’s website configurator, but that’s in line with the Stellantis news release, which stated it’s available to order through Jeep dealerships.

Here’s what is included in the Gladiator NightHawk package:

    • 20-inch painted Gloss Black aluminum wheels
    • All-terrain tires
    • Heavy Duty Dan 44 front and rear axles with 3.73.1 axle ratio
    • Anti-spin differential rear axle
    • Body-color hardtop
    • Rock rails
    • Black bumper accents
    • Body-color fender flares
    • Power windows and locks
    • Automatic transmission
    • Remote keyless entry
    • Deep-tint sunscreen windows
    • Power heated mirrors

With only 2,000 Gladiator NightHawks available in the U.S. and Canada, they will likely sell out quickly. The NightHawk package is available in any 2024 color, although only Bright White is available at no extra charge.

