The 2025 Jeep Gladiator 4xe Hybrid: What we know so far

Look out, four-wheel-drive aficionados. 2025 is expected to be a significant year for Jeep. The new CEO, Antonio Filosa, spoke out recently and discussed Jeep’s EV plans for the following year and the Jeep Gladiator 4xe Hybrid.

You might have guessed it, but one way the brand is looking to increase profits is by releasing a new 2025 Gladiator 4xe Hybrid. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain may give this model an advantage over its competitors, such as the GMC Canyon and Toyota Tacoma.

Recommended Videos

The company’s re-envisioned plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model is set to be part of Jeep’s strategy to increase its market shares in the United States following five years of consecutive falling sales. Although little is known about this PHEV, we have compiled what we have uncovered.

When will the Jeep Gladiator 4xe get a hybrid engine?

Filosa recently announced on LinkedIn that the Jeep Gladiator 4xe PHEV will arrive in 2025. “It’s that freedom—open-air freedom with removable door and top options, the freedom of expression through color and customization, the freedom to choose the energy that moves you—that Jeep is so famous for,” Filosa wrote. “Next year, we’ll extend that freedom of choice even further with a Gladiator 4xe option.”

Although Jeep still has to confirm the engine type the hybrid Jeep Gladiator model will receive, we can expect the hybrid Jeep Gladiator 4xe to utilize the 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid inline-four setup. This is the same setup utilized by the Jeep Grand Cherokee model 4xe and the Wrangler 4xe. Why change perfection when its unnecessary, right?

The new 2025 Gladiator 4xe Hybrid from Jeep will have a similar electric range as Jeep’s other EVs

The new 2025 Gladiator 4xe hybrid electric vehicle from Jeep will have similar specs to those of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe model and the Grand Cherokee model 4xe.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe model has an EV-only range of 22 miles, whereas the Jeep Grand Cherokee model 4xe is rated for its EV-only range of 26 miles. As such, we can expect the new Jeep Gladiator 4xe PHEV to be rated as having an EV-only range in the 20s.

How much will the Jeep Gladiator 4xe Hybrid be able to tow?

It is unlikely that the new Jeep Gladiator 4xe will fall onto the list of top-towing Gladiators; however, it should still be a prime contender for outtowing the competition in the midsized truck range.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe model can tow roughly 3,500 pounds, and the Grand Cherokee model around 6,000 pounds. So, based on these towing ratings for the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, we can likely expect the Jeep Gladiator 4xe to be capable of towing somewhere within this range.

Will the Jeep Gladiator 4xe be expensive?

With Jeep still due to announce pricing for the 2025 Gladiator 4xe, we can make an estimated guess based on the pricing of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which is roughly $10,000 over the normal model option. So, our best guess is that a Gladiator PHEV’s cost will start anywhere from $50,000 and up.

Editors' Recommendations