 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The 2025 Jeep Gladiator 4xe Hybrid: What we know so far

By
Red 2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon descending rocky rise in Utah
Stellantis / Stellantis

Look out, four-wheel-drive aficionados. 2025 is expected to be a significant year for Jeep. The new CEO, Antonio Filosa, spoke out recently and discussed Jeep’s EV plans for the following year and the Jeep Gladiator 4xe Hybrid. 

You might have guessed it, but one way the brand is looking to increase profits is by releasing a new 2025 Gladiator 4xe Hybrid. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain may give this model an advantage over its competitors, such as the GMC Canyon and Toyota Tacoma. 

Recommended Videos

The company’s re-envisioned plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model is set to be part of Jeep’s strategy to increase its market shares in the United States following five years of consecutive falling sales. Although little is known about this PHEV, we have compiled what we have uncovered. 

Related

When will the Jeep Gladiator 4xe get a hybrid engine? 

Jeep Gladiator at Retro Classics 2022
Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

Filosa recently announced on LinkedIn that the Jeep Gladiator 4xe PHEV will arrive in 2025. “It’s that freedom—open-air freedom with removable door and top options, the freedom of expression through color and customization, the freedom to choose the energy that moves you—that Jeep is so famous for,” Filosa wrote. “Next year, we’ll extend that freedom of choice even further with a Gladiator 4xe option.”

Although Jeep still has to confirm the engine type the hybrid Jeep Gladiator model will receive, we can expect the hybrid Jeep Gladiator 4xe to utilize the 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid inline-four setup. This is the same setup utilized by the Jeep Grand Cherokee model 4xe and the Wrangler 4xe. Why change perfection when its unnecessary, right?

The new 2025 Gladiator 4xe Hybrid from Jeep will have a similar electric range as Jeep’s other EVs

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk engine
Photo by Miles Branman/The Manual / The Manual

The new 2025 Gladiator 4xe hybrid electric vehicle from Jeep will have similar specs to those of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe model and the Grand Cherokee model 4xe. 

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe model has an EV-only range of 22 miles, whereas the Jeep Grand Cherokee model 4xe is rated for its EV-only range of 26 miles. As such, we can expect the new Jeep Gladiator 4xe PHEV to be rated as having an EV-only range in the 20s. 

How much will the Jeep Gladiator 4xe Hybrid be able to tow? 

Rear view of SylvanSport's GO All-Terrain Camper Trailer being towed by a Jeep.
SylvanSport

It is unlikely that the new Jeep Gladiator 4xe will fall onto the list of top-towing Gladiators; however, it should still be a prime contender for outtowing the competition in the midsized truck range. 

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe model can tow roughly 3,500 pounds, and the Grand Cherokee model around 6,000 pounds. So, based on these towing ratings for the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, we can likely expect the Jeep Gladiator 4xe to be capable of towing somewhere within this range. 

Will the Jeep Gladiator 4xe be expensive? 

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon/Mojave
Jeep

With Jeep still due to announce pricing for the 2025 Gladiator 4xe, we can make an estimated guess based on the pricing of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which is roughly $10,000 over the normal model option. So, our best guess is that a Gladiator PHEV’s cost will start anywhere from $50,000 and up. 

Editors' Recommendations

Jason Collins
Jason Collins
Contributor
Jason is a busy writer, avid traveler, and a car fanatic.
The Ineos Fusilier: What you need to know
This BEV offroader has a gas-powered safety net
Ineos Fusilier in Yellow

U.K.-based off-roader manufacturer Ineos has a third vehicle on the way in the form of the Fusilier -- which looks a lot like a Mercedes G-Wagon. The Fusilier carries on from the likes of the Grenadier, which itself was heavily inspired by classic Land Rover Defenders.

It’s unknown if British manufacturer Ineos is primarily focused on providing modern takes on classic European offroaders, or if it is setting its sights globally. However, there are few who wouldn’t welcome another take on the Toyota Land Cruiser into the world. Ineos’ other confirmed line continues with the military role naming theme. The “Quartermaster” is the company’s take on the pickup truck.

Read more
The Jeep Recon EV: What we know so far
The trail-ready Jeep Recon: Is it or isn't it a Wrangler EV placeholder?
Gray Jeep Recon concept EV with doors off at the bottom of a rocky incline.

Look for Jeep to start taking orders for the 2025 Jeep Recon EV in late 2024. The Recon will be Jeep's second BEV to launch in the U.S., following this year's all-electric Wagoneer S. The Recon will be trail-rated, ready for off-road fun, but not a replacement for the Wrangler EV, which is scheduled for later release.
Why the Jeep Recon EV is important

Jeep's parent company, Stellantis, has been clear about its electrification plans and goals. In Q3 2022, after launching the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), Stellantis revealed the next phase, which the company terms Jeep's "all-electric product offensive to become the global Zero-Emission SUV leader."

Read more
The Volkswagen GTI EV: What we know so far
Here's why the GTI EV is definitely in VW's production plans
Volkswagen GTI EV concept in red left front three-quarter view on a loose gray gravel surface.

Rumors about new electric car models pop up, spread fast,  and soon fly away like dandelions in springtime, but that's not the case with an electrified Volkswagen GTI performance hatchback. The company hasn't announced a firm launch date for the electric version of the original hot hatch, but VW has confirmed that a GTI EV is coming.
Why the VW GTI EV matters

Generations of drivers have enjoyed the fossil-fuel-powered VW GTI. If the Volkswagen Beetle was the consummate "people's car," the VW GTI is the "people's performance car." The Golf GTI launched in 1976 in Europe, but it wasn't until 1983 that the GTI made it to the U.S. until 1983, where it was called the Rabbit GTI. I owned a 1985 GTI and had rollicking good times driving it throughout New England. With its surprisingly capacious cargo space when the second-row seats were folded down, the front-wheel drive GTI was as practical as fun.

Read more