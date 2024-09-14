An inside look at the NASCAR VIP experience

Almost nothing is more exciting than the high-speed roar of a NASCAR race. As an old-time lover of Pixar’s Cars and new-time fan of Chase Elliot’s #9, it was an absolute dream to get up close and personal with the sport, its stars, and the behind-the-scenes action. Thanks to THOR Industries, I had the incredible opportunity to experience the VIP NASCAR package at the Nashville Superspeedway, and it’s a weekend I won’t soon forget.

Here’s what a VIP NASCAR experience looks like

My VIP NASCAR adventure began before we even set foot on the track. THOR Industries set us up in a beautiful Raptor 354, which is a luxury 5th wheel toy hauler. It was spacious, comfortable, and equipped with all the amenities I could ask for—including an amazing AC for that 100+ degree weather. After unpacking and a short nap, we headed to the Nashville Superspeedway for the Saturday evening Xfinity race.

Up high on the bleachers, we soaked in the atmosphere. The energy was electric. Blink and you’ll miss it, the cars blurred before our eyes. We loved every second, but the sun was relentless. With no shade to escape the heat, we got a taste of what the lowest tier of tickets offer. For a first-timer, it was an exhilarating introduction to the world of NASCAR. But as fun as the Xfinity race was, it was only a prelude to the main event—the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race on Sunday.

We arrived early, eager to make the most of our access. The first stop? The garage. This is where the magic happens, where the cars are fine-tuned, and the teams make last-minute tweaks before the race. Walking through the garage, we had the chance to chat with the crew members as they worked on the cars, filled gas tanks, and ensured everything was in perfect order. The level of precision and teamwork required to prepare these vehicles for a race is astounding, and getting to witness it up close was unreal.

One of the highlights of the day was attending the driver’s meeting. This is a crucial part of race day, where drivers go over the rules and safety protocols. Think of it as the NASCAR equivalent of a pre-flight safety briefing on an airplane. We weren’t able to do meet and greets or autographs with our favorite racers, but we did get to sit one row behind Christopher Bell, who drives DeWalt’s No. 20 car.

After the driver’s meeting, it was time for the pre-race festivities. This was where the excitement really started to build. We were able to walk right up to the cars as they were lined up on the track, taking selfies next to our favorite vehicles. I couldn’t resist snapping a few shots next to Chase Elliot’s car number 9—my personal favorite.

The crowd went wild as the drivers were introduced to the crowd. The National anthem sung by Sierra Ferrell garnered massive applause thanks to her beautiful singing and the Go Skydive Nashville skydivers, who performed a tandem jump with the American Flag. We also experienced a fly-over from a C-130 from the 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rack Air Force Base.

Then, the race kicked off with a bang. We had prime seats under cover with an awning that provided much-needed shade. However, I found myself spending most of my time on pit road. This was where the VIP access truly shined. It was mesmerizing to stand just feet away from the pit crews as they performed lightning-fast tire changes. I learned that many of the pit crew members are former professional football players, which makes sense when you see the sheer strength and speed required to get the job done in under ten seconds.

Throughout the race, THOR Industries rented us headphones that allowed us to listen to the race communications. As new fans, hearing the strategies and decisions in real-time gave us a deeper understanding of the race and the teamwork involved.

Is the NASCAR VIP experience worth it?

Even if you’re not a die-hard NASCAR fan, the answer is a definitive yes. The access, the behind-the-scenes moments, and the up-close encounters with the sport’s stars make it an unforgettable experience. Even as a first-time attendee, I was blown away by the depth and excitement of the VIP package, and I’m not going to forget it.

If you have the chance to go VIP at a NASCAR event, don’t hesitate. Whether it’s your first race or your hundredth, the VIP experience takes the thrill of NASCAR to a whole new level. Every race is different, so just make sure that you double-check what activities are included on your ticket so you’re sure to visit your bucket list activities. Thanks to Thor Industries, I got to live that dream at the Nashville Superspeedway.