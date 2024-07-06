 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best tips and tech for beating the heat while car camping this summer

Here's how to keep calm (and cool) and carry on while camping in even the worst summer heat

By
White Jeep camping in the Australian desert.
John O'Nolan / Unsplash

Unless you live in Hawaii (don’t brag), summertime camping can be rough. Sleeping in a tent can be hot, clammy, and humid. On the worst nights, it’s some hellish blend of all three. That’s doubly true for car campers. Modern vehicles just aren’t designed for maximum ventilation, and they’re certainly not purposefully designed for sleeping in. But with clever planning and the help of a few cool gadgets, you can find your car camping chill, even in the dead of summer.

Park in the shade

Aerial shot of a white car parked on a heavily wooded forest road.
zhangliams / Pixabay

This might seem obvious. But if you’re booking a campground online with few to no photos of your actual campsite or hurrying to find a dispersed campsite at the end of a long day of driving, it’s easy to overlook. If you’re car camping in peak summer heat, parking in the shade is a free and easy way to keep your vehicle and your campsite cooler throughout the day. Just keep the treeline in mind if you also camp with solar panels or satellite internet gear, as full-shade camp spots will affect both.

Recommended Videos

Install automotive window screens

Skeeter Beeter automotive window screens installed on a RAM truck.
Skeeter Beeters

Ventilation is everything for car campers. A properly aired-out vehicle will keep you cool in the summer and stave off the inevitable rise in humidity that comes from sleeping in a small, sealed-up space. Automotive window screens are the best, easiest, and cheapest solution here. Some models (like Skeeter Beeters) are made with sewn-in magnets, so the screens simply adhere to the outside of your vehicle. Others, like , feature a stretch design similar to an oversized nylon sock that slides over the upper half of your car doors before closing. With either option, you can easily roll the windows down from inside the car to keep heat and bugs out. Bonus: Most of these also provide additional privacy, allowing you to see out while ensuring lookie-loos on the outside can’t see in.

Head to higher ground

Paved road heading up into the mountains.
dendoktoor / Pixabay

If you’re camping in the mountains or anywhere with even a modest elevation change, head to higher ground in the summer. The rule of thumb is that you can generally expect a temperature swing of between 3.5°F to 5.5°F (depending on humidity and a few other environmental factors) for every thousand feet of elevation change. So finding a campsite just 3,000 feet higher than the one you’re currently at could mean the difference between sleeping in 90-degree heat and 70-ish-degree heat. This one tip alone allowed me to survive a week of car camping in 100-plus-degree heat in Texas.

Find a river, lake, or stream

Yellow campervan on a bridge overlooking a river.
Abigail Keenan / Unsplash

If you can’t take to higher ground, parking along a body of water is your next best bet. Rivers, lakes, streams—almost any body of water, really—will do because they allow you to take advantage of the natural cooling effect of water. Plus, I mean … waterfront camping, am I right?

Insulate your water bottle

Man pouring water into a CamelBak hydration bladder/reservoir.
CamelBak

Having an ice-cold drink on hand makes it infinitely easier to survive the summer heat. Access to ice is only half the equation, though; the other half is keeping it frozen for as long as possible. For that, we recommend insulating your water bottle, bladder, or reservoir.  for the most common sizes of Nalgene and CamelBak bottles are readily available on Amazon. It’s also worth buying one for your current hydration bladder if you already own one or upgrading to a fully insulated bladder like

Find a rechargeable portable fan

Small white portable fan on a wooden desk.
Siniz Kim / Unsplash

Decent are available for between $10 and $20. The best models feature a clip-on design, magnets, or even bendable tripod-style legs, so you can affix them to just about anywhere inside your vehicle to direct a nice, steady stream of air on you while you sleep. Some even feature built-in batteries. Look for a fan that’s rechargeable (ideally via USB) and will run all night without a hitch. That way, you can crank it up to full blast at night, if necessary, and recharge it during the day.

Buy a portable refrigerator …

Man pulling a steak out of an EcoFlow Glacier portable refrigerator.
EcoFlow

A fridge? For camping? Stay with me here. Coolers are great, but even the best coolers just can’t beat a portable refrigerator. Plus, for about the same price as a premium Yeti or Pelican cooler, you can score a legit go-anywhere fridge. Small to mid-sized models run easily off of a standard, 1,000-watt power bank for a weekend or longer. Add a solar panel or two, and you’ll have ice and chilled food in the backcountry almost indefinitely. They’re perfect for guaranteeing you always have access to ice-cold water. Plus, you can stash a few reusable therapeutic-style ice packs inside and place them behind your neck, on top of your head, or at the small of your back while you’re sliding into bed at night. refrigerator is a great option with a dual-zone design, a just-right 38L capacity, and even a built-in icemaker (!).

… or a good cooler

Hands reaching into an ice-filled floating cooler.
Rugged Road

We get it: Portable refrigerators aren’t in everyone’s budget. A decent cooler is the next best thing. Opt for a rugged, lightweight, well-insulated model designed to hold ice for up to a week. We like Rugged Road’s V2 series of coolers—the 45 and 65 models are well-sized for car campers. For maximum convenience, opt for a good rolling cooler like . Keep in mind that good ice management is key, especially during the summer months. So, be sure to pack your cooler properly, keep it in the shade, and only open it when you absolutely must.

Splurge on a portable air conditioner

EcoFlow Wave 2 Portable Air Conditioner in the front seat of a vehicle.
EcoFlow

If you really, really hate the heat, splurging on a portable air conditioner is the best solution for enjoying summer car camping. It’s also the most expensive. But the trade-off is that, with even a modest portable power bank (and, ideally, a few solar panels), you can camp in relative comfort year-round. Here, too, EcoFlow saves the day, courtesy of its . It’s compact, ultra-quiet, and runs for up to eight hours (with the add-on battery), so it’ll cool your space all night long and then charge during the day. Bonus: It also works as a heater to keep you toasty warm while winter camping.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Hiking the trail? Here are 9 tips for safe self-navigation
Plus, how to signal for help if you do get lost
Man hiking with poles near a mountain

You’re miles into the backcountry with only your instincts and your gear to point the way. In the vast wilderness, panic starts to set in. Is it this way? Or is it that way? Getting lost on the trail is easy to do and a quick transition from a tranquil to terrifying experience, especially for solo hikers looking out at an indiscernible landscape. In this case, however, that anxiety doesn’t last because you’ve brought along the correct gear to combat the fear.

Whether it’s mountain biking, trail running, camping, or backcountry skiing, you need to prepare for wild excursions. As always, The Manual has got you covered. Find the right gear here, along with the apps, guidelines, and veteran tips to keep you oriented no matter where your next off-grid journey takes you.
Map out your plan

Read more
Protect your skin in style this summer with the best sun shirts of 2024
Better than sunscreen and chemical-free, these tops are purpose-built to fend off those "endless summer" rays.
Man fishing on a boat while wearing an Orvis DriCast sun protection hoodie.

When it comes to dressing for the summer heat, "less is more" seems to make the most sense. Less clothing means less trapped body heat, and that makes for a more comfortable you. For the most part, that works. But this equation doesn't account for protecting your skin against the sun's harmful UV rays.

For outdoorsy types – we’re talking the most adventurous kind, like trail runners, hikers, kayakers, mountain climbers, and so on – wearing less clothing while spending a significant amount of time in the sun can actually do more harm than good. Sure, sunscreen is a thing, and you should definitely keep using it. But that’s also where another problem arises: In order to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays, sunscreen — even the best natural, reef-safe sunscreen — needs to be slathered on regularly. And, if you’re spending more time outdoors than in, that gets expensive, too. That's where good sun-protective shirts (a.k.a. "sun shirts") come in.

Read more
How to gather firewood responsibly while camping
Yes, there are several "rules" when collecting wood for your campfires
Camping fire

The warm weather outdoor season is finally upon us, so camping, hiking, and escaping into nature are all on the short list of things we can enjoy now. Whether planning a weekend state park escape or a multi-day backpacking excursion into the wild, we should all strive to be good stewards of the Earth. One of the simplest ways for campers to do just that is to learn how to gather firewood responsibly before building a fire.
7 ways you can be a good steward of the Earth

Here's how you can responsibly gather firewood. And help out your camper buddies by passing on these "rules" for collecting firewood, so they can also be good stewards of the Earth.
Check local campfire regulations
It’s easy to assume that because you’re in a remote area, campfires must be fair game. Long before you start gathering firewood, check the local regulations to see what’s allowed. In some regions, particularly those susceptible to extreme wildfires, the rules may change daily. Wind, humidity, local lightning storms, and a host of other factors come into play. Once you know where you’ll be making camp, check with the agency (e.g., National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, etc.) that manages that land. They can tell you whether campfires are currently allowed in that area. Even if fires are permitted, check that it’s legal to gather wood and split the wood directly around your campsite.
Shop local
Invasive species are a threat to wilderness areas throughout the world. It’s tempting to bring firewood from home to your campsite, but this can threaten local ecosystems. Although it’s more expensive, the best option for “gathering” firewood is to buy it locally. The closer it’s purchased to your campsite, the better, whether that’s at the campground itself or a nearby convenience store.
Deader is better
Perhaps the most essential rule of gathering firewood responsibly is never to strip live trees. It’s bad for the environment, and it’s not sustainable. Imagine if every camper in that area -- dozens, even hundreds throughout a season -- pulled their firewood from the trees closest to their campsite. But, even from a selfish perspective, fresh, green wood is not going to burn well. Repeat after me: “Deader is better.” If it snaps easily under your boot, it’s ready to burn.
But let dead logs lie
Dead logs might look like great fire-stoking material, but there are two reasons to leave them be. The first is that they make great homes and hiding spots for smaller wildlife, including mammals, reptiles, and insects. They’re a vital part of any ecosystem. Second, the oldest logs are often damp or soaked completely through, so they make for terrible campfire wood.
Size matters
Gathering oversized pieces of wood is fine, so long as they’re cut to size before adding them to the fire pit. For front-country camping, consider packing a bow saw. Leave the axe at home, as it’s overkill for simply cutting logs to size. Backcountry campers concerned with pack weight might bring a hatchet, which is lightweight, compact, and incredibly versatile even beyond fire-making purposes. Whatever the tool, always cut firewood to fit completely inside your fire pit. This will help keep your campfire contained to a manageable size that’s less likely to get out of control.
Pay it forward
In some national and state parks, campers are not allowed to leave firewood behind. It must be taken with them or burned. Another option is to give any leftover wood to a fellow camper. It’s the right thing to do legally, environmentally, and for the simple pleasure of paying it forward.
Leave no trace
The idea is to leave your campsite just as you found it, for the next person to enjoy, so don't take more wood than you need for your campfires. If you accidentally collect more wood than you need, then refer to the above "rule" and share it with other campers.

Read more