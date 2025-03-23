The ultimate car camping gear list for modern adventurers

Table of Contents Table of Contents Shelter essentials for car camping Sleep system essentials for car camping Campfire essentials for car camping

Car camping has got to be one of America’s favorite summer pastimes. Roasted marshmallows, telling ghost stories by the fire, and that good fresh air never gets old. And you can have all that fun without having to hike to some remote camping site. The beauty of car camping is you can just drive right to your campsite! That being said, car camping isn’t the most comfortable experience without the right gear. Here’s my ultimate car camping gear list for modern adventurers, as well as some of my favorite product recommendations that are sure to make your camping trip more comfortable.

Shelter essentials for car camping

Tent

If you’re actually planning to sleep in your car, this one might not matter to you, but I personally prefer a tent. Choosing one that’s easy to set up means more time for outdoor adventures, so I recommend something like the , which comes in one and two-person options. This model has a handy string that you pull from the top, and like magic, it all comes together. You’ll still have to hammer in your guy lines, but I’ve been able to put this one together in about three minutes.

Rainfly

Some tents come with a rainfly, so make sure that you pack it with you, just in case! I like to keep the rainfly folded and wrapped around my collapsed tent so it fits snugly in the carrying case. That way, if it starts to rain (as it often does here in Seattle), I’ll be dry.

Tarps

Tarps are super handy while camping. You can use them as ground sheets to protect the underside of your tent, or you can hang them up to have shade and shelter from an oncoming sprinkle.

Extras

Here are a few other extras that I like to keep on hand, including some of the National Park Service’s 10 essentials:

In addition, the National Parks Service recommends having a compass or GPS unit and the ability to read topographical or relief maps if you plan on doing any activities, like hiking, that will take you off the beaten path.

Sleep system essentials for car camping

Sleeping bag

There are so many sleeping bags on the market that it’s sometimes confusing to choose one. Sleeping bags are categorized by season, size, type (straight edge vs. mummy), fillings, and linings. For winter, you’ll want a mummy-style winter-rated bag, but you’ll be sweating buckets if you try to bring that same bag on your summer trips.

Sleeping pad

Sleeping bags also come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials. Choosing the best one for you will depend on the season, your height, sleeping style and more.

Pillows & blankets

Since you’ll have the space in your car, why not bring some extra pillows and blankets to make your campsite more comfy? These days, I’m really enjoying the Rumpl blankets. I have a two-person original puffy, which is just the thing to snuggle up with. Teton Sports also has a great washable camp pillow.

Camping cot

While not necessary, a camping cot can help elevate your sleep system or even your whole tent off the ground so that there’s no chance of a princess-and-the-pea-variety of sleep.

Campfire essentials for car camping

Camping chairs

Standard camping chairs are fine, but rocking camping chairs? Yeah, you’ll want to grab one of these if you want maximum relaxation. Right now, GCI has a brand-new stowaway rocker that’s great for car camping. I love my pastel green one, and it’s served me well with its cup and phone holders and intuitive setup and stow process.

Fire starters and fuel

Some campgrounds only allow certain fuels or wood, so be sure to check with the local authorities to ensure you comply with all fire-starting rules. I normally bring at least two bundles of wood per hour of campfire activities, along with my go-to fire starters.

Pots, plates, and grill grate

Campfire food has to be one of my favorites. Right now, I’m really loving the Detour Cook Set, a 5-piece collapsible pot, bowl, and cup set from Sea to Summit. This set is made from stainless steel with BPA-free silicone, and comes with two large bowls and two cups that all fold down inside the collapsible pot. Whether you’re doing ramen, a rice dish, or chili, this pot has been just what I needed this camping season.

Portable showers

Not all camping facilities have showers, and when they do, you’re lucky if they’re semi-clean. Having a portable shower can be a game changer, not just for taking a quick rinse, but for washing hands and dishes too. And since you’re car camping, you don’t have to worry about hauling it more than a few feet.

Packing for a car camping trip is ultimately about striking the right balance between your comfort and your vehicle’s capacity. From shelter essentials like a tent to campfire must-haves, each item on this car camping gear list has made my time outdoors comfortable and memorable.