The ultimate car camping gear list for modern adventurers

From rocking camp chairs to hydration packs, here's what to pack for a car camping trip

By
Laura Pluth / Unsplash

Car camping has got to be one of America’s favorite summer pastimes. Roasted marshmallows, telling ghost stories by the fire, and that good fresh air never gets old. And you can have all that fun without having to hike to some remote camping site. The beauty of car camping is you can just drive right to your campsite! That being said, car camping isn’t the most comfortable experience without the right gear. Here’s my ultimate car camping gear list for modern adventurers, as well as some of my favorite product recommendations that are sure to make your camping trip more comfortable.

Shelter essentials for car camping

A view from an open camping tent
Scott Goodwill / Unsplash

Tent

If you’re actually planning to sleep in your car, this one might not matter to you, but I personally prefer a tent. Choosing one that’s easy to set up means more time for outdoor adventures, so I recommend something like the , which comes in one and two-person options. This model has a handy string that you pull from the top, and like magic, it all comes together. You’ll still have to hammer in your guy lines, but I’ve been able to put this one together in about three minutes.

Rainfly

Some tents come with a rainfly, so make sure that you pack it with you, just in case! I like to keep the rainfly folded and wrapped around my collapsed tent so it fits snugly in the carrying case. That way, if it starts to rain (as it often does here in Seattle), I’ll be dry.

Tarps

Tarps are super handy while camping. You can use them as ground sheets to protect the underside of your tent, or you can hang them up to have shade and shelter from an oncoming sprinkle.

Extras

Here are a few other extras that I like to keep on hand, including some of the National Park Service’s 10 essentials:

In addition, the National Parks Service recommends having a compass or GPS unit and the ability to read topographical or relief maps if you plan on doing any activities, like hiking, that will take you off the beaten path.

Sleep system essentials for car camping

Sleeping bags in a tent
Collin Quinn Lomax / Shutterstock

Sleeping bag

There are so many sleeping bags on the market that it’s sometimes confusing to choose one. Sleeping bags are categorized by season, size, type (straight edge vs. mummy), fillings, and linings. For winter, you’ll want a mummy-style winter-rated bag, but you’ll be sweating buckets if you try to bring that same bag on your summer trips.

Sleeping pad

Sleeping bags also come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials. Choosing the best one for you will depend on the season, your height, sleeping style and more.

Pillows & blankets

Since you’ll have the space in your car, why not bring some extra pillows and blankets to make your campsite more comfy? These days, I’m really enjoying the Rumpl blankets. I have a two-person original puffy, which is just the thing to snuggle up with. Teton Sports also has a great washable camp pillow.

Camping cot

While not necessary, a camping cot can help elevate your sleep system or even your whole tent off the ground so that there’s no chance of a princess-and-the-pea-variety of sleep.

Campfire essentials for car camping

Campfire in the winter.
Jonathan Forage / Unsplash

Camping chairs

Standard camping chairs are fine, but rocking camping chairs? Yeah, you’ll want to grab one of these if you want maximum relaxation. Right now, GCI has a brand-new stowaway rocker that’s great for car camping. I love my pastel green one, and it’s served me well with its cup and phone holders and intuitive setup and stow process.

Fire starters and fuel

Some campgrounds only allow certain fuels or wood, so be sure to check with the local authorities to ensure you comply with all fire-starting rules. I normally bring at least two bundles of wood per hour of campfire activities, along with my go-to fire starters.

Pots, plates, and grill grate

Campfire food has to be one of my favorites. Right now, I’m really loving the Detour Cook Set, a 5-piece collapsible pot, bowl, and cup set from Sea to Summit. This set is made from stainless steel with BPA-free silicone, and comes with two large bowls and two cups that all fold down inside the collapsible pot. Whether you’re doing ramen, a rice dish, or chili, this pot has been just what I needed this camping season.

Portable showers

Not all camping facilities have showers, and when they do, you’re lucky if they’re semi-clean. Having a portable shower can be a game changer, not just for taking a quick rinse, but for washing hands and dishes too. And since you’re car camping, you don’t have to worry about hauling it more than a few feet.

Packing for a car camping trip is ultimately about striking the right balance between your comfort and your vehicle’s capacity. From shelter essentials like a tent to campfire must-haves, each item on this car camping gear list has made my time outdoors comfortable and memorable.

Why you should swap hiking boots for trail runners on your next adventure
Say goodbye to your hiking boots. Here's a better option
Man running on a trail with mountains in the background

For decades, hiking boots have been the go-to shoe for every kind of trail, but modern hikers are beginning to change that. If you've ever worn heavy leather hiking boots on a trip before, you're probably familiar with the blisters, sweaty feet, and sore legs that often come with the journey. While getting out in nature was always the best part of my week, I swapped my heavy hiking boots for some lightweight trail runners last year, and it was the best decision I ever made. Here's why.
Why you should ditch your hiking boots for trail runners

Trail running shoes are a middle ground between sneakers and hiking boots. They're sturdy, but still lightweight enough to reduce strain on your legs as you hike. Most hiking boots have stiff soles, but trail runners will allow you to navigate uneven terrain easily due to the flexible soles. These are great for long-distance hikes, especially where speed and efficiency matter. I also love the fact that trail runners have quick-drying and water-resistant mesh, which allows sweat to evaporate easily for a more comfortable journey (and less stinky shoes!)

Read more
Microspikes vs. crampons: Understanding the right gear for icy trails
Ice, ice, maybe? When to use microspikes vs crampons
microspikes vs crampons inspire toud nnafqaychci unsplash

When winter hiking, one of the most essential pieces of gear will be your footwear. The right hiking boot can carry you comfortably for miles, but there are many cases where normal hiking boot lugs won't give you the traction you need. These cases become even more apparent during the wintertime when you're liable to slip on ice and dislocate your shoulder like one of my unfortunate family members — the nearest hospital was over two hours away. Microspikes and crampons can significantly reduce the risk of hospital visits while out in the winter wonderland, but how do you know which ones to pack? In this guide, we'll discuss microspikes vs crampons and how to stay safe.
Microspikes vs crampons: what's the difference?

Adventuring with microspikes
Microspikes are a flexible, rubber harness that goes over your hiking boot. The rubber is attached to several small chains that go underneath your foot, connecting multiple plates of short spikes to the bottom of your shoe. Think of it like the footwear version of tire chains. The microspikes themselves are generally a fourth of an inch to a half of an inch long, made of hardened steel. Short but sharp, these spikes are perfect for gripping packed snow and ice that might otherwise send you to the E.R.
Adventuring with crampons
Crampons are the spiked-collar version of microspikes. They have a similar rubber harness, but they will likely have additional rigid metal frames with longer spikes. The length ranging from three-fourths of an inch to even an astounding one and a half inches can look pretty intimidating once you have them strapped properly. Personally, I would resist the urge to practice karate kicks.
Choosing microspikes vs crampons
Microspikes are best for light snow, packed snow, and icy hiking trails. Ideal for winter hiking or trail running, these will serve you well on flat or moderate slopes. I love microspikes because they're lighter and less intimidating than crampons. They tend to be easier to put on and pull off, and even better, they're comfortable during long hikes.

Read more
What to pack for a photography adventure
Top tips when hiking and photographing
Woman taking a photo in a snowy landscape

One of the best parts about going on an outdoor adventure is documenting it for your friends and family (and possibly the world) to see. To be honest, my trusty iPhone is pretty great at capturing awesome pics, but a lot of times, the moment calls for some professional gear. Professional equipment often has superior image quality, lens variety, and manual control settings that you wouldn't otherwise have at your disposal.

If you're looking to upgrade to professional equipment for your next outdoor trek, here's your packing list. Whether you're looking to take magazine-quality photos or just snap a couple good shots to hang in your office, this set of essentials won't turn you into an expert, like Chas Glatzer, but it will get you on the right path to being an adventure photography pro.
Choose your camera body

Read more