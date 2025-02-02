 Skip to main content
Breathtaking views: The best hiking trails with waterfalls to explore

Relax after hiking to these stunning waterfalls

Bridal Veil Falls in Colorado
Chad Madden / Unsplash

There are some truly stunning hikes around the United States, but my personal favorites always end in a waterfall. I’ve always loved that healing experience that always comes by watching gallons of water cascade into a pool. But as Shakespeare wrote in The Tempest, “Too light the winning makes the prize light.” To me, the challenge to get to a destination makes the destination even more beautiful. So, with that in mind, here are the best hiking trails with waterfalls in the U.S.

Havasu Falls, Arizona

Above shot of Havasu Falls
Daniel Hernandez/Unsplash / Daniel Hernandez/Unsplash

Havasu Falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the United States, and it’s located right at the heart of the Havasupai Indian Reservation in the Grand Canyon. This waterfall is known for its deep turquoise waters surrounded by red canyons. This location is very popular, so it’s important to secure your reservation in advance. Visitors can book at the Havasupai Reservations Website.

To get to Havasu Falls, go to the Hualapai Hilltop trailhead. From there, visitors will need to hike about ten miles one-way. These ten miles range from moderate to strenuous, so expect to take about four to seven hours on this leg of the journey. The trail begins with a steep, eight-mile descent into Havasu Canyon down to Supai Village, where visitors will check in at the Havasupai Tourist Office. After that, visitors can continue to the Havasu Falls Campground, which will pass Fifty Foot Falls and Little Navajo Falls. Finally, you’ll reach Havasu Falls with its striking 100-foot drop into a blue pool.

Bridal Veil Falls, Colorado

Chad Madden / Unsplash

Bridal Veil Falls in Telluride, Colorado, is a gorgeous 365-foot waterfall that you won’t want to miss. This waterfall powers a historic hydroelectric power plant, but it is still one of the best waterfall hikes in the San Juan Mountains area. Owned by the Idarado Mining Company and surrounded by the Uncompahgre National Forest, this area is excellent for hiking, biking, and even ice climbing in the winter.

To get to Bridal Veil Falls, go to the trailhead at the end of Bridal Veil Falls Road. Parking is limited, but once you find a spot, the trail itself is just under two miles long one-way. This trail is moderately strenuous, with multiple switchbacks on a dirt road to a rocky incline, so expect to spend about two or three hours round-trip.

Union Falls, Wyoming

Union Falls
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Yellowstone National Park has some of the greatest water sights in the country, from geothermal pools to geysers, but Union Falls might just be my personal favorite. Cascading 250 feet in a fan-like shape, this remote waterfall is only accessible by hiking trail and is one of the best ways to experience Yellowstone’s backcountry.

To get there, head near Yellowstone’s South Entrance to Grassy Lake Road Trailhead. Round-trip, the distance is a good 15.4 miles of hiking that start with a slight incline through pine forests. About four miles in, you’ll reach the Falls River, which you will need to cross through waist-deep water. This is one of the most challenging parts of the hike, so wear water shoes and be prepared for strong currents. After the river, the trail steepens through meadows. The best viewpoint is from a small side trail that leads to a clear overlook.

Bond Falls, Michigan

Bond Falls, Michigan
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Over in Michigan, Bond Falls rests in the Upper Peninsula near the town of Paulding. This waterfall is well-known for its wide cascades over multiple rock ledges and accessible boardwalk. I love this waterfall due to the tiered effect of the waterfall, which can be much more engaging than a single drop. At fifty feet high, this waterfall spreads out to a hundred feet in width and is fed by the Middle Branch Ontonagon River.

Unlike many hikes on this list, the boardwalk and dirt paths that make up this trip are suitable for all ages, and it are only a mile-long round-trip. Simply park at the parking lot and pay the $5 recreation fee for non-residents.

Niagara Falls, New York

Niagara Falls
NatashaG / Pixabay

Since Niagara Falls is one of the most famous waterfalls in the world, I can’t not add it to my list of favorites. Most visitors experience this waterfall from the observation decks or through a boat tour, but there are several hiking trails around Niagara Falls State Park that take you to some stunning viewpoints along the gorge.

The Niagara Gorge Rim Trail is a little over six miles round trip, but it’s easy enough for the entire family. Along the way, you’ll pass Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, and conclude at Devil’s Hole State Park. For a shorter trip, try the Great Gorge Scenic Overlook Hike, which is only about a mile long.

Arethusa Falls, New Hampshire

Arethusa Falls New Hampshire
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Deep in the White Mountains, New Hampshire’s Arethusa Falls has made a name for itself with its 140-foot cascade surrounded by granite cliffs. Located at Crawford Notch State Park, this scenic waterfall is one of the beloved hikes in the White Mountains and is actually the tallest waterfall in New Hampshire.

To get there, go to the Arethusa Falls Parking Lot off of Route 302 near the AMC Highland Center, and park at the Arethusa Falls Trailhead parking lot. From there, hike the almost three-mile round-trip to the falls. It’s a steady, uphill climb through hardwood forests, so be prepared for a rocky and root-filled path.

From sea to shining sea, America has some of the best hiking trails with waterfalls. Hopefully, you will be able to try one this year!

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
How to calculate hiking time and plan for being away
Calculating your hiking speed isn't as hard as you think
Two people hiking together

To most people, planning a hike can be tedious, but for me, packing my bag gets me even more excited for the adventure ahead. One of the most important aspects of preparing for my hike is determining how long it will take to complete it. This is important for several reasons. First, you'll be able to determine what kind of equipment you'll need during that timeframe, and second, you'll be able to tell someone when to expect you back in case you go missing. About 600,000 hikers get lost every year in the U.S., so if you're one of them, calculating this could mean your survival. Here's how to calculate hiking time.
How to calculate hiking time accurately

If you’re an experienced hiker, you might have noticed that sometimes there is an estimated time listed for a hike in a guidebook or app, which is termed "book time." Almost across the board, these hike time estimations are calculated using Naismith’s (Time Estimation) Rule, which essentially says that it takes about 1 hour to hike 3 miles plus an additional hour for every 2,000 feet of elevation gained.

Read more
Try these lunch ideas the next time you go backpacking
Got a rumbling tummy on the hiking trail? Try one of these backpacking lunch ideas
Hiker with a backpack in front of a mountain lake background

Trail mix has to be one of my personal favorite snacks while backpacking. That said, you can't live on it, especially when you're hiking for miles every day. I'll be honest — dinner is my favorite meal while out on the trail, mostly because there's a higher chance that I can start a safe fire and simmer something delicious. Lunch, however, has been a challenge. Not only do backpacking lunches have to be delicious and satisfying, but they also need to be easy to prepare. Hopefully these backpacking lunch ideas will help.
Things to consider for backpacking lunch ideas

When planning backpacking lunch ideas, it's more important than ever to choose foods that are nutritious, lightweight, nonperishable, high in energy, and most importantly, easy to prepare. You might not have access to a campfire while you're out backpacking, so here are a few considerations to keep in mind.
Easy preparation
I love preparing a hearty meal while backpacking or camping, but not during prime daylight hours when I could be making better time. That's why I always reach for easy-to-prepare meals. Sometimes, I even do a lot of the prep work while I'm still at home. That way, all I need to do is find a nice view.
Weight and packability
I've made the mistake of packing a huge cooler with sandwiches. Not only do you have to lug the entire thing up the mountain, but you've got to bring it down, too. Plus, on a multiday backpacking trip, no ice pack is going to last that long. Be careful that the food you take is lightweight, and avoid foods that require excess packaging or bulk.
Caloric density
Since backpacking is a high-energy sport, you'll want to select foods based on nutrients. High calories are one thing, but to get the most energy from your food, aim for a balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Make sure you're incorporating proteins so your muscles can repair after a long day of hiking.
Shelf stability
A lot of backpackers plan their trips for the summer, which means having to deal with the heat. This can definitely play a part in what kinds of foods you bring. Backpackers aim to bring as light as possible, so foods that don't spoil and don't need excessive cooking are going to be your best friend.
Our favorite backpacking lunch ideas

Read more
8 best waterproof duffel bags to keep your stuff dry
Rain or shine, these bags will keep your stuff protected
Man wearing a duffel bag as a backpack standing outside looking at mountains

Exploring the outdoors is an intensive business. Hauling climbing equipment to the Himalayas, fishing gear to the boat, or camping supplies to the truck all require durable carriers. So we’ve rounded up the best waterproof duffel bags for your most hardcore adventures this year.

Read more